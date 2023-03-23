(Council Bluffs) -- Thomas Jefferson standout Deven Bovee will continue to play football at the next level with Briar Cliff.
Bovee, who played a significant role for the Yellow Jackets on both sides of the ball through his career, will focus on running back at the next level with the Chargers.
“I was looking at some schools close to home,” Bovee said. “I didn’t want to go super far away, but I wanted to be far enough. My friend Tyler Huey committed to Briar Cliff (for baseball), so that kind of put them on the radar for me.”
Bovee says he reached out to the Briar Cliff coaching staff and took a visit to the Sioux City campus.
“I fell in love with the place,” he added. “Everyone was so nice and respectful. It was a welcoming feeling and a school I wanted to be a part of. Just how peaceful it was. My favorite thing was when I ate lunch with the football players, all of them were super nice. They answered every question. They like to have fun, but you could tell they were willing to work. That’s what I want to be a part of.”
Bovee rushed for a team-best 356 yards and three touchdowns this past fall and is excited to get the opportunity to play at the next level.
“I’ve been saying I want to play college football ever since I was little,” he said. “I’ve been playing football since I was six years old, and it was always the goal to go to college.”
Bovee credits the new coaching staff at Thomas Jefferson — headed by Kevin Culjat — for pushing him.
“They really brought it to my attention that college football was a good possibility,” he said. “That’s when I really started working and decided that I was going to figure out a school to go play at. (Coach Kevin Culjat and assistant JD Culjat) really made me understand that football is hard work. That if you put in the time you will see the results. They had me working real hard just thinking about the possibility (of college football).”
Check out the full interview with Bovee in the audio file below.