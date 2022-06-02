(Council Bluffs) -- Thomas Jefferson setter Faith Christensen is ready for her next adventure with the Southwestern Community College volleyball program.
"It means a lot," Christensen said about her commitment. "I fell in love with the game at eight years old. To keep playing is amazing."
Christensen has been a multi-sport athlete at TJ, but volleyball has always been a great escape for her.
"It's always been a getaway," she said. "I've never had a bad time (playing volleyball). I always knew I wanted to continue playing volleyball."
Christensen's high school coach, Darion White, aided her with the college recruiting process. The process ultimately led her to SWCC.
"I wanted a college that I liked and enjoyed," she said. "I also wanted to stay close to home. I liked the size of Creston and the program. All of it checked the box."
Christensen joins a SWCC squad that went 3-26 last season.
"It seemed that everyone knows each other," she said. "They fit with what I wanted."
Christensen averaged 4.2 assists per set for the Yellow Jackets last year. She hopes to hone her craft at the setter position at SWCC but isn't ruling out a position change.
"I'd be OK as a DS (defensive specialist)," she said. "I like defense as well, but I also like setting. They give me different perspectives because I get to look at the game differently."
Christensen enters Creston with an open mind and is open to possibly continuing her career after her time at SWCC ends.
She joins teammate Ali Voss and Lamoni's Malori Leonard as SWCC commits. Find the full interview with Christensen below.