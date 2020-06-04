(Council Bluffs) -- Thomas Jefferson's Jermaine Green will play college football just down the road from where he played high school football -- Iowa Western.
"It's always been a dream to play college sports," Green said. "Just the flow of the game. It just has a different feel."
Green says his opportunity came about during the annual River Battle Bowl from former Iowa Western assistant Donnie Woods.
"He came up to me and told me I had an offer to play at Iowa Western," Green said. "I was like, why not?."
Green was drawn to Iowa Western for many reasons.
"It's a good program to be at," Green said. "I like the campus, it's close to home. Kinda felt like home. They just seemed like a team that likes to work hard and make themselves better. When you surround yourself with those types of people, you have no choice."
Green says playing in front of his family is a dream come true.
"I get to see my mom and all my family," Green said. "It's like a dream almost. I get to go do something I love and have my family come out and watch."
Green played on both sides of the ball at TJ, but feels he probably projects on the defensive side of the ball in college, likely either as a linebacker or nickel back.
Green is hopeful to improve on his speed and strength when he gets to college.
"Obviously it's a big step going from high school to college," he said. "Just getting better every day, doing the right things to stay in shape and all that."
Green is also hopeful his time at Iowa Western will lead to opportunities beyond his two years with the Reivers.
"I want to play football for as long as I can," he said. "I love it. It's not just a game for me."
Green is joined in Iowa Western's recruiting class by Gaven Heim (Tri-Center), Dylan Hopp (Glenwood), Deon Metezier (Maryville), Landon Nelson (Underwood), John Palmer (Glenwood) and Clayton Stille (Fremont-Mills).
The complete interview with Green can be heard below.