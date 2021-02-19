(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson standout Maggie Gunderson found what she was looking for in the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
The junior recently announced her commitment to continue her soccer career with the Mavericks.
“After talking with my parents and my coaches, I was ready to decide,” Gunderson told KMA Sports. “I had a couple other offers, but I thought it was my best option. I’m really excited about it.”
Gunderson says the chance to stay close to home was certainly appealing to her in making the choice.
“I’m super excited to stay close to my family so they can come watch me play,” she said. “I really like the coaches. (Omaha coach Tim Walter) has been around Gretna Elite Academy for a little while, and I kind of know him. I’m excited to be coached by him and the other coaches.”
Gunderson, who will likely continue to play in the midfield at the next level, had other overtures from Nebraska, Northern Iowa and South Dakota State before deciding on the Mavericks.
“The recruiting process was kind of hard due to COVID,” Gunderson added. “There was the dead period and not being able to go on campuses, but the coaches did a good job with videos and doing visits that way.”
The decision is a culmination of a long life of playing soccer for Gunderson.
“I started playing when I was young, probably four years old, with my friends,” she said. “When I got a little bit older I started playing club in Council Bluffs and in middle school made the switch to Gretna Elite Academy. Through the development in the club and with my coaches, I’m now the player I am.”
Listen to the full interview with Gunderson from Friday’s Upon Further Review below.