(Council Bluffs) -- Thomas Jefferson's Tyler Huey was once concerned about his college baseball career.
Huey doesn't have to worry anymore because he will take his talents to Briar Cliff next year.
"It means a lot after all the years and effort I've put in," Huey said.
A prior shoulder injury required surgery for Huey. That injury put his collegiate future in question...at least in his mind.
"It was a huge motivator," Huey said.
"I had to focus and do the rehab properly. I was worried they (Briar Cliff) wouldn't want to be in contact with me because of my injury."
That didn't happen.
"I attended a few camps," Huey said. "One of their coaches happened to be at one of the camps. They invited me to their prospect camp and gave me a tour after that. The whole time, I felt welcomed. It felt like the place I wanted to be at. And it was a place they wanted me at, too."
Huey chose Briar Cliff over interest from Midland and Concordia.
"I felt more at home with Briar Cliff," Huey said. "That's why I chose to attend Briar Cliff."
Huey joins a Briar Cliff program that went 29-21 last season.
"I love the opportunity to continue competing," Huey said.
Huey has starred in the outfield for Thomas Jefferson and hopes to do the same at Briar Cliff.
"The biggest factor is my speed," Huey said. "Also, I have good discipline at the plate. I've attended Old School Academy to tweak my swing. My shoulder is a drawback, but I hope to continue to improve in all aspects."
Huey plans to study kinesiology at Briar Cliff. Click below the full interview with Huey.