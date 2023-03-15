(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson senior Jenna Pane got a late start on her soccer career, but it will continue at the collegiate level when Pane takes her talents to Midland.
Pane didn't start playing soccer until the seventh grade but quickly fell in love with the sport. She fell in love with it so much that she didn't want to be done when her time ended at TJ.
"I had a late start," Pane said. "I played all sports. Then I played soccer with my sister. It was the best decision ever. Once I started playing, I knew I wanted to go to college for it."
Pane plays soccer year-round with her high school and club teams. Those teams strengthened her love for the game.
"I've always had a good team," she said. "It made me never lose love for the sport."
Pane hopes she's joining another good team when she joins some familiar faces at Midland.
"A lot of my club teammates committed there," she said. "The girls were super nice. There was nothing bad about it."
Pane's former club coach, Dave Henson, is an assistant at Midland.
"He really pushed me to become a better soccer player," Pane said. "I'm glad he's going to become my coach. There were other schools, but I didn't have that connection like at Midland. I knew I always wanted to go to Midland."
Pane has played wing at TJ and expects to do the same at Midland.
"I'm a pace-runner, so I keep a good pace," she said. "I'm tiny for my age, so I need to build muscle."
Aside from shining on the pitch, Pane also hopes to cherish the social aspect of joining a new team.
"(I want to) build new friends," she said. "I hope to build new connections while I'm there."
Click below to hear the full interview with Pane.