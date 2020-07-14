(Council Bluffs) -- The KMAland 3A/4A No. 1 Thomas Jefferson is on the upswing as the postseason nears. One of the leaders of their hot stretch is the most recent Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week, Tucker Rowe.
“We had a ton of games,” Rowe said. “We wanted to try to win as many as possible, and I just looked at it as trying to go out and do all I could for the team. I happened to have a good little week.”
The senior reached base 14 times during a five-game stretch last week, led by a 4-for-6 performance during a doubleheader split with Sioux City West. One of his four hits was his first career home run.
“It was exciting,” Rowe said. “It was one of the best moments of my life. I never hit a home run before then, and it came when we were down. I was trying to get excited and get the team into it.”
On Thursday against Sioux City North, Rowe had a double among two hits, two RBI and three runs scored while also picking up the win on the mound, throwing 5 1/3 innings in the process. He added three walks and a run scored in game two as TJ pulled off an MRC sweep.
“I just try to throw strikes,” Rowe said. “I’m not a pitcher that is going to blow it by anybody. I just want to throw strikes, try to get the ball on the ground and get some outs.”
The Yellow Jackets picked up another win over Glenwood on Monday evening to move to 8-13 on the year. That’s a major improvement and step up from earlier this year when they were 3-11.
“We’ve improved a lot,” Rowe said. “Our record doesn’t really show it, but each game I felt like we’ve done a little better. I think this week is going to be even better than the weeks before.”
Thomas Jefferson will visit Creston tonight before a trip to Harlan on Wednesday night. They open postseason play in Class 4A Substate 8 against Des Moines North on Friday.
Listen to the complete interview with Rowe from Tuesday’s UFR linked below.