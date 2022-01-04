(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson four-sport athlete Ali Voss will play only one sport in college -- volleyball -- at Southwestern Community College.
Voss joined Tuesday's Upon Further Review to talk about her commitment.
"It's very important to me," Voss said. "It proves that hard work pays off in the long run. Through my high school, I never thought I was going to play collegiately, but dreams can work."
Voss says the realization of playing college volleyball dawned on her over the summer.
"The summer of my junior year, we were working hard," she said. "I realized volleyball was the sport I loved. It's so fun and intriguing to learn more about the sport. That's when I decided I wanted to go for volleyball."
Voss says the camaraderie of volleyball is what attracts her.
"I love talking and communicating," she said. "I'm more of a team player than an individual.
Voss is busy year-round with volleyball, softball, basketball and track. She tells KMA Sports that she thought her collegiate future was in track and field. However, a conversation with TJ volleyball coach Darion White changed her mind.
"The environment I was in," she said, "volleyball is more hyperactive, and I love being around people. "One day during the summer, I told him (Coach White) that I wanted to further my volleyball career. He set me up with recruit forms, and I ran by Southwestern Community College when I was looking for nearby colleges. I got in, filled out a recruitment form and reached out to the coach. She called me that day, and since then, it has been my biggest accomplishment."
SWCC's proximity to home and the small-town feel enticed Voss.
"When I walked in the building, I immediately fell in love," she said. "It felt so comforting. Everyone was so welcoming."
Voss hopes to bring her team-first mentality to Creston.
"I feel like I'm a hard worker," she said. "I probably need to take care of my body a little bit more. There have been times where I played hurt. I feel like if I take care of my body, I will do better. I feel like putting in all my time for one sport is way easier than doing it for four sports."
Voss also wants to grow as a player and open the door for more opportunities.
"I’ll take these two years as a way to get even better, and hopefully, further my career," she said. "I'll work on who I am, get better and get stronger."
Lamoni's Malori Leonard has also committed to SWCC.
Check out the full interview with Voss below.