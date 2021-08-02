(KMAland) -- We have cracked the top 25 of KMA Sports' countdown of the top teams from the 2020-21 season. Today's portion of the countdown highlights a cross country squad from Nebraska, a perennial 8-man football power in Missouri and a breakout golf season in Iowa.
25. Plattsmouth Boys Cross Country
While 2020 featured a lot of uncertainty, there was at least one sign of normalcy: the Plattsmouth boys cross country qualifying for the state tournament.
The Blue Devils reached state with a runner-up finish in their district meet for a 15th consecutive state qualification.
"It's been good here," Coach ToddNott said. "It takes a special young lady or man to do this sport. The cream of the crop rises because it takes such patience to become such a solid distance runner. It's been a fun tradition."
Nott attributed the boys trip to state to the offseason work they put in.
"I'm not surprised," he said of their success. "It's a hard-working group. I'm just really proud of this group of boys."
When they got to Kearney for the Class B State Meet, they didn't disappoint, either, placing third with a pair of medalists.
The Blue Devils’ Samuel Campin ran a 16:48.4 to finish in fifth while Kaleb Wooten added a 10th place run in a time of 16:57.4 on a very cold day at the Kearney Country Club.
“It was just a matter of adapting and pushing through it,” Campin said. “Finishing strong throughout the race, drafting off people and slowly moving up in the race.”
"We came into the season thinking we could have a good team," Wooten said about his senior campaign. "But we also lost some from the year before, so we didn't completely know. We just had to push each other and keep moving forward."
Elijah Dix (26th), Carter Moss (44th), Jacob Zitek (47th) and Ian Kalagias (73rd) also ran for the Blue Devils in the Class B race to score 78 points. Nebraska City’s Sabir Musa was 74th in the race.
“They warmed up right,” Coach Todd Nott said. “I watched them. They were ready to roll. If they warm up right, these guys can run naked.”
24. North Andrew Football
Another sign of normalcy in 2020 was the North Andrew football team steamrolling through the regular season, and playing important games in November.
The Cardinals cruised through the regular season, going 9-0, outscoring opponents 462-188, and spending most of the 2020 season ranked first in the Missouri 8-Man Media Poll.
"They have just done a fantastic job of absorbing the game plan each week," Coach Dwyane Williams said. "We preach sticking together. These guys seem to have adopted it a little bit more than most teams do. Those teams have made us a little more battle-tested. All the things that have happened for us has allowed us to be in those moments and them not be too big for us."
In the postseason, Coach Williams' squad had to sweat out a few wins including a 10-point win over Pattonsburg and a five-point edge over South Holt/Nodaway-Holt -- a game Williams compared to a "bar fight."
The Cardinals' close-breath victories set the stage for another showdown with another perennial 8-Man power in the Show-Me State: Stanberry.
North Andrew entered the state semifinal owning a 36-6 win over the Bulldogs earlier in the season, but this one was much closer.
The Cardinals scored 16 points in the first five minutes by capitalizing off a pair of Stanberry fumbles and turning them into touchdown runs from Hayden Ecker and Carson Thomas.
"That's what we've done all season," Williams said. "That puts us in a good spot. Especially when you play a team like Stanberry."
But Stanberry fought back from a 30-8 deficit and had a chance to tie it in the fourth quarter. However, Ecker delivered the dagger with a 69-yard touchdown in the final minutes to put the game out of reach, allowing North Andrew to advance to the program's 12th state title game with the 42-22 victory.
"I'm proud of them for their discipline," Coach Williams told KMA Sports. "For this group of kids and seniors, to see the look in their eyes is pretty sweet."
Much like he was on that chilly November night, Ecker paced the Cardinals offense all season, churning for 1,768 yards and 32 touchdowns at 8 yards per tote.
"Everybody talks about the yards and how tough he is, but he's an even better kid," Williams said of Ecker.
Unfortunately, an injury sidelined Ecker early in the state championship game against Southwest Livingston, and his absence was noticed as the Cardinals suffered a 52-34 loss.
"We are very grateful," Williams said. "We weren't expecting to play more than four or five games and we were the only team to play all of their games. We were grateful for that."
23. Fremont-Mills Boys Golf
While the previous two squads on today's list were expected to post big seasons, the next one put the KMAland golf scene on notice.
Coach Greg Ernster's squad's first statement came on April 13th when they won the small-school portion of Shenandoah's Mustang Tournament, and posted scores similar to those from Atlantic and Maryville.
"The boys took it upon themselves to play a lot of golf in the fall and summer," Coach Ernster said after the meet. "You can see the success from those kids putting in the work. We aren't where we want to be, but we are excited and happy with where we are."
Cooper Langfelt was the individual champion on that day in Shenandoah. The Fremont-Mills senior shot a 38 on both the front and back-nine.
"Coming in, I knew I had a pretty good chance," Langfelt said. "I struck the irons and driver well. It just came down to chipping and putting."
"The pandemic helped him out the most," Ernster said. "His dad is a big golfer, so they played a ton of rounds. He has really worked on his mid-range game. Once we get his putting down, his scores will go even lower."
Owen Thornton, Jake Malcom, JT Mahaney, Cooper Marvel and Caden Blackburn also made strides in the Knights' lineup.
"We are doing a great job of getting lower and lower every time out," Ernster said. "We are excited about that."
The strong showing in Shenandoah was the turning point, according to Ernster.
"At that moment, Cooper was shooting low," Ernster said. "We knew if we got 20 strokes off from our other boys, we could do something special."
The Knights carried their momentum from Shenandoah into May, where they won their sectional at Lenox to qualify for districts.
"We thought we could get out of there, but some of those teams shot 20 strokes better, so it was a nail-biter," Ernster said.
F-M's sectional title set the stage for a trip to Anita, where they found themselves in a dog fight for the two state-qualifying spots. The Knights shot a 332 to finish second, edging Westwood by two points for the final qualification -- their first in school history.
"We all played the course a couple of times, and the kids felt confident," Ernster said. "We were nervous and anxious, but it was really exciting when the kids found out we were going to state."
The Knights didn't seem rattled when they ventured to Newton for the Class 1A State Tournament, standing in fifth after the first day and ultimately finishing sixth.
"What an experience for these boys," Ernster said. "It was great. I don't think we could have asked for a better outcome."
His team's remarkable season and stellar showing at state earned Ernster the 2021 KMAland Golf Coach of the Year honor.
"Back in the spring, I thought we would have a good team," he said. "Our thought process was that we would have to see how the cards fall, but we got better as the season progressed and had to change our expectations a little bit."
Regardless of what the future holds for the F-M golf program, they will never forget the first time they qualified for state, or the team that got them there.
"It felt like a bunch of brothers out there having a good time," Ernster said. "I hope the kids remember that. There were so many fun memories. It was so fun to be around them."
