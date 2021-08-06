(KMAland) -- A trio of successful basketball seasons highlight the latest edition of our team countdown.
13. Abraham Lincoln Boys Basketball
Coach Jason Isaacson's squad didn't shy away from any challenges in 2020-21, playing some of the region's best,, including Blue Valley Northwest (KS), Millard North (NE), Bellevue West (NE), Dowling Catholic and Millard West (NE) en route to their first state tournament trip since 2016.
The Lynx cruised to a 14-0 Missouri River Conference record for another conference title. One of those victories was an impressive 58-47 win over rival Sioux City East on KMA 960.
“It’s a good win,” Coach Jason Isaacson told KMA Sports. “East is always a great team, and it’s always going to be a fight.”
AL entered postseason action at 17-5, and opened Class 4A Substate 1 action with a 72-51 win over Sioux City West, advancing to a substate final.
“We came out to start and jumped on them. Then we let them back in,” Isaacson said after the win.
“When I first got here as a freshman, they would always beat us handily,” said senior Noah Sandbothe. “This is our biggest rival, even bigger than the city rivals. It’s us two at the top (of the MRC), so it always feels good to beat East.”
The Lynx entered their substate showdown with Southeast Polk determined not to suffer the same fate they did a year earlier against Dowling Catholic. And they didn't, riding a 17-3 third quarter to beat the Rams -- led by former Atlantic Coach Alan Jenkins -- 58-43, securing their 17th trip to state in program history.
“This is such an awesome group of kids,” said Isaacson. “They’ve put in so much work and for them to get to this point is really fun. We’re going to enjoy it for a day, take a day off and get to work.”
Up next for the state-bound Lynx was a matchup with Ames, led by Iowa State commit Tamin Lipsey. Unfortunately, Lipsey and company held off AL 54-37, ending the Lynx's season at 19-5.
“We didn’t get a good start,” Coach Isaacson said. “We wanted to come out and punch them first. We didn’t do that. They’re a team you just don’t want to be down to. These guys are so deliberate and patient in their ball screen offense. They really, really work until they get the shot they want.”
First-Team All-State nod Josh Dix paced the Lynx in 2020-21, averaging 19.4 points per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field.
Sandbothe (13.4 PPG), Jamison Gruber (11.9 PPG), Christian Tidiane (7.6 PPG), Lennx Brown (7.6 PPG) also stepped for the Lynx throughout the season.
“It’s just an amazing experience,” Tidiane said about their season and state tournament experience. “I’ve always dreamed of it all my life. No other group of guys I’d rather do it with.”
The Lynx appear to have a bright future with the return of Dix and fellow junior starter Gruber. However, they will have to replace senior starters Brown, Sandbothe) and Tidiane and reserves Jaden Reiss and Ben Waugh.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” Isaacson said. “Those five kids are phenomenal young men. They do everything you ask and they do it hard. They showed dup non-stop over four years. It was really fun to get them down here.”
12. Falls City Sacred Heart Boys Basketball
The second state champion on our list doubled as the 10th in the history of the Falls City Sacred Heart boys basketball program and the second consecutive.
The Irish's 2021 appearance at the Class D2 State Tournament was their 23rd ever, fourth in a row and eighth in the last decade.
"It's always the goal," Coach Doug Goltz said about another trip to Lincoln.
"This year's trip was far from perfect for the Irish, though, as they had to replace several pieces from last year's championship team.
"This team has really taken a while to gel," Goltz said. "We had a pretty rough January, but we've gradually gotten better and are playing pretty good basketball. We are happy to be in the state tournament and want to continue playing our best basketball."
They opened their title defense with an upset of second-seeded Mullen on last-second game-winner from Jakob Jordan.
"To have that shot in state is amazing," Jordan said. "I knew what I needed to do and I did it."
Jordan's bucket completed the Irish's comeback after trailing by 11 at the half.
"I thought we adjusted well," Goltz said. "Our guys hung in there. We were settling in the first half. We attacked better in the second half. It all fed together."
Coach Goltz's team returned to the state championship game with a 60-49 victory over Humphrey-St. Francis.
"We executed pretty well," Goltz said.
This year's state title trip for the Irish was their 12th in school history and third in the last four years.
"We believe that if we do what are supposed to do, we will always have a shot to get here," Goltz said. "It's just a tradition."
FCSH completed their quest for a 10th state championship by turning a two-point halftime deficit into a 17-point victory and their 10th state title with a 64-47 victory over Parkview Christian.
The title brought the Irish's season-long progression full circle.
"This is definitely the team that has improved the most of any team I've ever coached," Coach Goltz said about the win. "They just kept working and kept their heads up."
The title for the Irish came after entering the state tournament as the seven seed.
"I told the guys that we didn't have to be the best team. We just had to win three games."
11. Nodaway Valley Girls Basketball
Nodaway Valley basketball programs making deep postseason runs is not surprising, at least on the boys side. But Coach Brian Eisbach's team put the Wolverines' girls hoops program on the map this past season with a historic campaign.
The Wolverines rolled through the regular season at 20-1, and clinched the Pride of Iowa Conference crown with a 59-42 win over Mount Ayr.
"It was a pretty important game," junior Maddax DeVault told KMA Sports. "We knew it was going to make or break the conference. We had a gameplan going in and I think we executed it pretty well. We stuck to it and came out with a win."
The Wolverines continued their winning ways with a thrilling, 54-52 win over Lenox on February 5th in their regular-season finale.
“We knew it was going to be tough. They are a much improved, well coached team and they are fun to play. It mattered to their kids. It mattered to our kids and fortunately our kids found a way but we’ve got some work to do,” Eisbach said.
Coach Eisbach's bunch posted a 31-point victory over East Sac County to open postseason play, then survived an overtime scare from South Central Calhoun to set up a date with AHSTW -- who ended the Wolverines' season a year before.
They started fast and left little doubt in the 55-33 victory, securing the program's first trip to the state tournament.
“I’m just happy for the kids,” Coach Eisbach told KMA Sports. “They worked so hard. They got robbed of a track season last year. They were so close to getting to this round last year. I’m just proud of them.”
“Losing to them last year, same place (in Atlantic),” DeVault said. “We really came into it with everything we got. We wanted the revenge, and it was even better because it was the game to go to state.”
The Wolverines extended their first trip to Des Moines by winning the program's first-ever state tournament contest, dethroning defending Class 2A champion North Linn.
“I couldn’t be happier for them,” Eisbach said of his team. “We’ve been through ups and downs for three years now. First, it was the POI championship, and then it was to win the regional final. Today, I told the girls to just leave it all out there."
The state quarterfinal win served as a coming-out party for Lindsey Davis.
Davis — a freshman — scored 20 points with four steals and four rebounds. Most importantly, she calmly sank five free throws over the final 1:21 to secure the win.
“I’ve heard these baskets are usually tough for teams to shoot on them because they’ve never shot on them,” Davis said. “I’ve shot on these in AAU, so I wasn’t scared of that. I just played like it was a regular game.”
“No surprise at all,” Eisbach added on the big play of his freshman star. “Lindsey Davis has been huge for us all year. There are games she won’t score much, and we get on her about passing up shots. She does all the little things, too.”
The Wolverines' season ultimately ended with a heartbreaking 47-45 loss to Maquoketa Valley in the state semifinals. They had an opportunity to tie it or win in the final moments, but could not get a shot off, ending their season at 24-1.
"Our kids showed a lot of grit and heart," Eisbach said. "It's not what we wanted, but I'm damn proud of what we accomplished this year."
His team's special season earned Coach Eisbach the KMAland Coach of the Year Award.
"It's a huge honor considering all the really good coaches in the area," Eisbach said. ""It was a ton of fun. It's something I'll never forget. I know there are a lot of folks in our communities that feel the same way. It was special to see."
Eisbach wasn't alone, DeVault nabbed KMAland Player of the Year honors after averaging 23.4 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field.
“All in all, I’ll remember meeting all of our goals this season,” DeVault told KMA Sports. “First, it was conference. Then reaching state was really the highlight of the season and probably of my career.”
Macy Kuhns, Lexi Shike and Corrine Bond were also among the key contributor's for Nodaway Valley's season to remember.
Top 35 Team Countdown
34. Ashland-Greenwood Volleyball
30. Falls City Sacred Heart Girls Basketball
25. Plattsmouth Boys Cross Country
22. Abraham Lincoln Girls Soccer
20. Exira-EHK Girls Basketball
13. Abraham Lincoln Boys Basketball
12. Falls City Sacred Heart Boys BB
11. Nodaway Valley Girls Basketball
10. Monday, August 9th
9. Tuesday, August 10th
8. Wednesday, August 11th
7. Thursday, August 12th
6. Friday, August 13th
5. Monday, August 16th
4. Tuesday, August 17th
3. Wednesday, August 18th
2. Thursday, August 19th
1. Friday, August 20th.