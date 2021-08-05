(KMAland) -- The countdown of the top KMAland teams from the 2020-21 season continues with a pair of Western Iowa Conference programs and a perennial football power.
16. Tri-Center Baseball
The Tri-Center (28-3) baseball relied on the state's most potent offense, a surprising KMAland Pitcher of the Year and stingy defense to tie the school record for wins and reach state for the first time since 2018. Coach Max Kozeal's squad displayed their offensive abilities early, plating 67 total runs in their first five wins.
"We try to keep things simple," he said. "Our focus is to hit the ball hard and let it take care of itself. The kids have done a good job of communicating. It also helps that the bottom of our lineup has been hitting well. That's a big part of the runs we have been putting up."
The simplicity paid off early and often in 2021. The Trojans cruised past Treynor 14-2 on June 23rd in a game heard on KMA, then won the Western Iowa Conference Tournament.
"Early in the year, we had trouble making adjustments with different speeds of pitches," Kozeal said after their win over Treynor. "But the kids have done a great job of making adjustments. They've done a great job communicating. Seeing it come to fruition is pretty cool."
The Trojans entered the postseason having won 18 of their previous 19. They continued their dominance when they beat IKM-Manning and West Harrison 9-0 and 6-0, respectively, setting the stage for a district championship showdown with Logan-Magnolia.
T-C had little trouble with their WIC foe, relying on another brilliant performance from pitcher Leyton Nelson and timely hitting from Northwest Missouri State commit Trent Kozeal in the 10-0 win.
"It feels really good," Coach Kozeal said after the win. "I'm super proud of our seniors. They did things well everywhere, and that's pretty cool to do so in their last game on this field."
One of those seniors -- Nelson -- earned his ninth win of the year by tossing five innings of no-hit baseball while allowing only one walk and striking out six.
"I just threw strikes," he said. "I've got eight guys behind me that make plays. If I throw strikes, they are going to help me."
The Trojans' district championship qualified them for a substate final against 1A No. 3 Kingsley-Pierson. Once again, they rode a gem from Nelson and had little trouble, securing the 5-0 victory and first state tournament trip since 2018.
The trip to state was extra special for many on T-C's roster because of their heartbreaking substate loss in baseball.
“Every time is different and every time is special,” Coach Max Kozeal told KMA Sports. “This year, I just feel really happy for the kids. The basketball team got so close. This is for the basketball team, too.”
“It feels amazing,” Nelson said. “Basketball we didn’t get there. It feels great to get back (to state).”
“It’s amazing,” Trent Kozeal added. “We came up short in basketball and didn’t want that feeling again.”
The trip to Carroll was short-lived, though, as the Trojans dropped a wild 8-6 decision to Alburnett in the state quarterfinals.
“We were just one hit away, really,” Coach Max Kozeal told KMA Sports. “We had a couple of times with the bases loaded, and we needed guys to put it in play. It just didn’t happen. That’s baseball.”
T-C's offense was a hit waiting to happen in 2021, posting a state-best .426 average. Trent Kozeal led the way with a .510 average, 42 RBI and 26 extra-base hits.
"I just try not to overthink things at the plate, let my hands do the work and hit it hard," he said.
Brett McGee (.477), Justice Weers (.475), Nelson (.459), Jaxon Johnson (.453), Mason Rohatsch (.451), Ethan Alfers (.416), Kaden McDermott (.312) and Drake Newland (.227) also shined in T-C's offense.
Defensively, Nelson led the way with a remarkable and perhaps unexpected senior season.
He became the ace for the Trojans despite having thrown only three innings in his career before 2021. Nelson made up for lost time, though, with a 10-1 record, 0.71 ERA and 89 strikeouts, earning him KMAland Pitcher of the Year.
"It was pretty special," Nelson said of his senior season.
“(Leyton) kind of grew up physically in the last year,” Coach Kozeal said. “The thing that separates Leyton is between the ears. Mentally, he’s as good as any pitcher I’ve ever seen.”
Tri-Center's 28-win output in 2021 ties their single-season school record, according to IHSAA archives, with their state runner-up squad in 1987.
15. Fremont-Mills Football
The next team on our list overcame a three-week mid-season hiatus, rode one of the state's best 8-man players and dethroned a champion en route to state runner-up honors.
Fremont-Mills opened the season on a high note, outscoring their first two opponents -- Bedford and Griswold -- by a combined 127-16.
I think we've got the first couple-week jitters out of the way now," Coach Jeremy Christiansen said.
Coach Christiansen's squad followed with a 50-25 win over East Mills, their ninth consecutive victory over their Corner Conference foe.
Their next game came 28 days later.
The Knights, like many programs in 2020, canceled games against East Union, Stanton and CAM. They returned to action against Central Valley (Nebraska), and lost 25-16, finishing the regular season at 3-1.
"I thought both teams came out and played a very physical football game," said Christiansen. "I think that we had a little bit of rust there early, but we had some untimely penalties and things just happened that got us off schedule and we just couldn't convert some of those situations where we were down inside. Overall, I thought we played well. It was a fun game to get in and it was nice to get back on the field."
The Knights opened the postseason with a dominant 51-6 over Exira-EHK, setting up a matchup with Woodbine.
The Tigers entered the matchup led by dynamic UNI football commit Layne Pryor, who rushed for 1,039 yards, received for 581 and accounted for 32 offensive touchdowns coming into the game.
“They’re shooting 3-pointers, not layups,” Christiansen said. “They put up points like a basketball team. Up front, they’re big and physical on both sides of the ball, and we have to match that at the line of scrimmage.”
F-M's defense stifled Pryor and the Tigers' potent offense, while flourishing themselves en route to a 46-26 win.
"Very physical game," Coach Christiansen told KMA Sports. "Both teams played extremely hard. We knew coming in it was going to be very physical. Woodbine is extremely good. They put in some situations where we had to make some adjustments. I thought our kids played very well. In the second half, we started taking control up front, which I think was the difference."
Offensively, the Knights rode the Malcom brothers -- Seth & Jake -- to victory.
Jake posted a career night at quarterback going 18/23 for 246 yards and five scores while Seth -- a Nebraska commit -- caught seven passes for 76 yards and two scores and rushed for was also F-M's leading rusher with 129 yards and two scores on 20 carries.
The win put the Knights in the Round of 16, where they faced undefeated Martensdale-St. Marys. They found themselves in a 22-8 first-half deficit, but finished the half on a 22-0 spurt, capped by a miraculous punt return touchdown run by Seth Malcom.
Malcom was a beast on that chilly Friday night, churning for 332 yards and six total touchdowns in the 58-42 victory.
The win returned the Knights to a state quarterfinal where they faced undefeated CAM.
They started strong, but had to overcome a late comeback and won 30-28 thanks to a late stop on an attempted two-point conversion.
"It was a good time," said Fremont-Mills Head Coach Jeremy Christiansen. "It was very back and forth. I thought both teams played physical. I thought we started off hot and had some opportunities, but CAM came flying back and made some great adjustments that put us in conflict."
In the state semifinals, Coach Christiansen's squad took down a beast, edging defending champion Don Bosco in a 32-30 classic, thwarting the Don's bid for a fourth in five year. The Knights' win was a major upset, according to the BCMoore computer rankings, which listed Don Bosco as a 32-point favorite.
"A win is a win," Coach Jeremy Christiansen told KMA Sports after the classic. "At times it was ugly, but that was kind of our plan. Overall, I thought we played extremely well."
Senior Cooper Langfelt was a large part of F-M's defensive success in the win, posting 3.5 tackles and putting constant pressure on Frost -- who entered the game with 55 total touchdowns this season.
"Coach said all week to just stay low and do your job," Langfelt said. "I feel like we did that to the highest level."
Unfortunately, the Knights' bid for the second state championship in school history fell short with a 48-0 loss to Remsen, St. Marys, but it doesn't take from the wild ride, or their accomplishments, in 2020.
14. Logan-Magnolia Wrestling
Coach Dan Thompson's squad entered the season loaded and ready to make a deep postseason push. They didn't disappoint.
The Panthers opened the season with a dominant showing at the talent-laded Riverside Invitational.
The Panthers posted 230 team points, 59.5 more than runner-up Aurora for a second consecutive tournament title after narrowly edging Papillion-La Vista South last year.
"There was a lot of really good competition," Coach Dan Thompson told KMA Sports after the meet. "We are happy to win. A lot we could work on, too."
Lo-Ma followed that dominant performance a week later by edging Missouri Valley for the team title at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament with five conference champions -- Wyatt Reisz (145), Briar Reisz (152), Hagen Heistand (132), Gavin Maguire (160) and Rex Johnsen (285).
"I'm really happy," 145-pound champion Wyatt Reisz said about the team title. "Everybody fought for it."
While the conference title is always fun, as always, the Panthers' long-term goal was to make a 17th State Dual Tournament appearance. They did just that, cruising past Pleasantville in regional final action.
The Class 1A No. 3 Panthers (20-0) won 13 of the 14 weight classes and scored bonus points in each match, including eight falls and a forfeit in the first nine, to roll past Pleasantville 76-4. The State Dual appearance is the school’s third-straight and seventh in the last eight years.
“This is one of our main goals every year,” said Head Coach Dan Thompson. “I thought we came out really strong. There were some toss-up weights in the first five matches. We were ready to go. There was a lot of energy.”
The Panthers' energy continued in the first round of the Class 1A State Dual Tournament with a dominant 69-12 victory over West Sioux.
"We liked the matchup with them," Thompson said. "The guys really got out and got going. It was a good start for us."
They ultimately dropped to Lisbon in the state semifinals, but claimed third thanks to a win against Woodbury Central, ending their dual season at 22-1.
"We went 22-1 and lost to the team that was second in Class 1A," Thompson said. "That's a pretty solid year. It's been a weird year in every facet. Our kids kept pushing and grinding. We kept competing. I think that shows with our finish here
On the individual side, the Panthers claimed third in Class 1A -- their first team trophy since 2011.
Wyatt Reisz took home top honors at 138 pounds, becoming Lo-Ma's first state champion since Drake Johnsen in 2017.
"I'm just glad everything worked OK the way we planned it to," Reisz humbly said following his first state championship. "We just prepared very well. My coaches helped me come up with a game plan. All I had to do was wrestle my match, stay in control and stay calm."
Triumph and heartbreak both came from the Reisz family.
Wyatt's older brother -- Briar -- was on the heartbreak side of things for the Panthers on Saturday night. The Nebraska-Kearney commit dropped a 7-5 decision to Max Magayna (Columbus Catholic) for his fourth straight runner-up appearance.
The older Reisz found a rhythm in the late part of his match, but a mad scramble didn't go his way. And Magayna -- a freshman -- held on for the title.
"It sucks that I got second four times in a row," he said. "But it's something a lot of people haven't been able to accomplish. I have to count my blessings that I was able to get this far."
Rex Johnsen (285) also took runner-up honors while Hagen Heistand (132) and Gavin Maguire (160) finished third and eighth, respectively.
The pieces were certainly there for the Panthers to put together this type of season. That shouldn't surprise anybody, but they still had to maneuver through a wrestling season in the midst of a global pandemic.
"I think there's always high expectations with this wrestling program," Thompson said. "I think you feel that coming in (to the season). Our younger kids look up to the kids that are paving the way right now. You hope that continues year after year."
The Panthers' dream season earned Coach Thompson the 2021 KMAland Wrestling Coach of the Year Award.
