(KMAland) -- Teams 17, 18 and 19 on the countdown of the top teams from the 2020-21 sports season continues with a resilient softball team, a dominant Hawkeye Ten volleyball squad and the list's first state champion.
No. 19 Atlantic Softball
Two words best describe the 2021 Atlantic softball season: resilient and motivated.
The Trojans were motivated after a regional final loss to Creston a year before.
"Last year was quite a disappointment when we got beat by Creston," Coach Terry Hinzmann said. "They worked extremely hard going into the season to get themselves back into this position."
Coach Hinzmann's squad took on all challengers in 2021, entering the postseason with a 30-5 record. Their first win came on May 23rd when they blanked Lenox 6-0 in a game heard on KMA.
When the postseason started, the Hawkeye Ten Conference champions hardly missed a beat, outscoring Red Oak, Cherokee and Okoboji 25-2 on their way to the third state tournament trip in program history.
"The town of Atlantic is excited," Coach Hinzmann said. "I'm happy we get to make those great memories again. I'm pretty sure (last year) was a motivation for them. I thought we had a good opportunity to go to Fort Dodge, so it made them focus more on the offseason and during the season."
The Trojans then garnered their first state quarterfinal win in program history, with a 10-9, 11-inning win over Anamosa in an instant classic.
This is where the word "resiliency" sums up their season.
Coach Hinzmann’s team staged five comebacks during the course of the 3A state quarterfinal showdown, responding from 1-0, 4-3, 5-4, 6-5 and 9-6 deficits before the final one stuck. Scoring four runs in the bottom of the 11th sent Atlantic into a state semifinal.
“It was a great effort on part of the girls,” Coach Terry Hinzmann said. “We have a senior-laden team, and the one thing they didn’t want to see is their season end this way.”
Senior pitcher Olivia Engler went toe-to-toe with Anamosa's Emma Waters throughout the game, but Engler got the last laugh with 14 strikeouts and the win while throwing 181 pitches.
“I think it was probably one of her better performances in the mental sense,” Hinzmann said. “She didn’t have the best day at the plate, but that didn’t bother her when she got back out in the circle. She took care of business against a good hitting team.”
Engler's stellar performance in the marathon contest was one of many from the Iowa Central commit in 2021, who posted a 23-7 record, 1.53 ERA and 274 strikeouts en route to the 2021 KMAland Pitcher of the Year Award.
"I've always been strong in moving around my pitches and changing speeds," she said. "I think the added work helped with that a lot this year."
Engler's stellar senior outing exemplified the continued growth she made throughout her career, which concluded with a 60-16 record, 2.36 ERA and 593 strikeouts in 477 2/3 innings of action.
"I became more confident in how I pitch and in all my pitches," she said. "And that was because of all the work I put in during the offseason."
"She's getting paid back for a lot of the hard work that she's put in," Hinzmann said. "Her goal was to be precise on all of her pitches. She worked hard in the offseason, and that's been the difference."
Aside from Engler's brilliance, Alyssa Derby, Madison Botos, Jada Jensen, Kennedy Goergen, Caroline Pellett, Malena Woodward, Lauren Nichols and Ava Rush were also key contributors for the Trojans, who finished fourth in Class 3A.
No. 18 Glenwood Volleyball
From one Hawkeye Ten Conference champion to another: the Glenwood volleyball team followed their first-ever state tournament appearance with another, and won their first-ever conference crown.
The Rams looked every bit the part of their KMAland No. 1 ranking in early September when they raced to a 5-0 start.
"The girls have started out really strong this year," Coach Chelsey Hirt said. "It's really nice to see that chemistry. In the past years, we've had some slow starts, but this team is going to drive us."
The Rams brought back many key contributors from last season's state tournament team, but also had to fill voids left by the graduations of Taryn Bertini and Kendall Bardsley. Hirt feels Coral Matheny and Abby Hughes filled in nicely.
"She really stepped up into that position for us," Hirt said of Matheny. "It's really exciting to see them step into the roles we graduated."
Coach Hirt's squad won their first 10 games, posted a 32-3 record and went 9-1 in the Hawkeye Ten -- tying Red Oak for the conference crown.
They drew the top seed in their region and had little trouble with Winterset in a three-set sweep.
"I think we played pretty confident and pretty sound tonight," said Hirt. "We were coming off a loss from last Saturday, but we had a lot of good practice this week. The biggest thing is we wanted to start strong with lots of energy. We started a little slow, but once we got our groove, I thought they just soared."
The semifinal win set the stage for another showdown with Lewis Central. A year before, Lewis Central entered the regional finals as the proven contender, only to be ousted by the underdog Rams for the first time in three tries. The roles were reversed heading into the 2020 showdown.
There would be no upset this time, as Glenwood swept Lewis Central for a return to Cedar Rapids.
"It's definitely amazing," said senior Elle Scarborough. "We prepared all year. I think we were nervous starting off. After Coach took a timeout, we just calmed our nerves a little bit and got our energy back up."
"I'm feeling awesome," Hirt said. "I was really nervous about this game, and I know the girls were too. We've been working really hard since the last time we saw them and I think we felt more confident coming into it than we expected to."
The Rams' state tournament trip was short-lived, though, as they were upset in the first round of the Class 4A State Tournament by West Delaware in a heartbreaking five-set match.
“I definitely think we worked as hard as we could,” Scarborough said. “We prepared for this. We have slow starts all the time, and we had to get through it.”
“This team is one that’s not going to give up,” Coach Hirt said. “They’re going to go for every ball.”
Scarborough was the straw that stirred the drink for Coach Hirt's team, averaging a KMAland-high 4.7 kills per set while hitting an efficient .377 for the season. The St. Cloud State commit's stellar season earned her the 2020 KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Award.
“We definitely had a great year,” Scarborough said. “I’m happy with how it went. We didn’t get as far as we wanted, but I’m happy to say it was the best season of my high school career.”
Omaha commit Brynlee Arnold, Grace Boles, Kennedy Jones, Kelly Embray, Coryl Matheny and Delaney Holeton also contributed on a deep and talented Glenwood roster.
No. 17 Sterling Girls Track
The list's first champion, the 2021 Sterling girls track team reigned supreme in Nebraska's smallest class.
“It’s definitely an unforgettable feeling,” said Sterling sophomore Macy Richardson “I couldn’t be more thankful for all of my coaches, teammates and community.”
Richardson played a major role in the Jets' championship season, claiming gold in the 100 hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the triple jump to lead the Jets to a team championship.
“It’s really cool,” Richardson added. “I really have to thank my coaches for that one. They helped me get to where I got. And my teammates for pushing me every day in practice. I’ve got to give it to them.”
Aside from Richardson's gold-medal showing, the Jets also received fifth and seventh-place showings from Dakota Ludemann in the 100 and 200, respectively.
Top 35 Team Countdown
34. Ashland-Greenwood Volleyball
30. Falls City Sacred Heart Girls Basketball
25. Plattsmouth Boys Cross Country
22. Abraham Lincoln Girls Soccer
20. Exira-EHK Girls Basketball
19. Atlantic Softball
18. Glenwood Volleyball
17. Sterling Girls Track
16-14. Thursday, August 5th
13-11. Friday, August 6th
10. Monday, August 9th
9. Tuesday, August 10th
8. Wednesday, August 11th
7. Thursday, August 12th
6. Friday, August 13th
5. Monday, August 16th
4. Tuesday, August 17th
3. Wednesday, August 18th
2. Thursday, August 19th
1. Friday, August 20th.