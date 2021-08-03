(KMAland) -- The next stop on the countdown of the top teams from the 2020-21 KMAland sports season highlights the list's only soccer team, a state runner-up from Missouri and a feel-good state semifinalist.
22. Abraham Lincoln Girls Soccer
Coach Robbie Miller's squad came into the season with the hopes of a third straight trip to state, but a lot of unknowns because of last year's canceled season.
"We are really anxious," Coach Miller said in an early-spring interview. "We had nine seniors last year. We have two this year. I have a young group that has waited their turn and ready to get going."
The Lynx hit the ground running, which was evident when they posted a 2-1 win over state-ranked Treynor on April 16th.
"I had two varsity players coming back with a lot of experience," Miller said. "Everybody else was brand new. We knew the chemistry would be an issue, but we've built it. The chemistry is coming along quickly. Much quicker than I thought it would."
The Lynx posted a 14-3 regular-season record, with their three losses coming to 3A state champion Valley, 3A semifinalist Ankeny Centennial and Nebraska Class A champion Skutt Catholic. Coach Miller's squad also won a city title by sweeping St. Albert, Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson.
"Those games, to me, were where our team stepped up and showed that we really belong this year," Miller said.
AL outscored Sioux City West and Thomas Jefferson 9-1 in regional action to return to state for the third consecutive season.
"It hasn't gotten old yet," Coach Miller said about another trip to Des Moines. "I thought it would be a while before we got back. I didn't know what we had. Once open gyms got going, I knew we had the talent to make another run, and here we are."
Freshman Liberty Bates and junior Hanna Schimmer sparked the offense all season, posting 23 and 14 goals, respectively, while Crystena Keesee, Piper McGuire, Allison Smith, Jazmin Martinez-Rangel and Paige Bracker also shined.
Defensively, goalkeeper Savanna Vanderwerf surrendered only 18 goals all season.
Unfortunately, the Lynx's quest for their first-ever state tournament win fell short in a 3-0 loss to Waukee at state.
"We had two unlucky breaks early on," Coach Miller said. "I feel like we had better chances, but the scoreboard didn't show it. Sometimes soccer goes that way, but the girls played hard and worked hard. I'm proud of the effort they gave."
The Lynx return all but two contributors -- seniors Keesee and Taylor Heithoff -- in 2022, which understandably has them excited for another chance in Des Moines.
"The words 'state championship' is coming out of our mouths," Miller said. "We are going to have a little more depth, and our players will get better. We return all our firepower, and we are looking for the big one."
The Lynx's dominant campaign, one that many didn't expect, landed Coach Miller the KMAland Soccer Coach of the Year honor.
21. Platte Valley Softball
A year removed from a heartbreaking state quarterfinal loss, the Platte Valley softball team made a deep postseason push, and claimed runner-up honors.
"It means a lot," Coach Shelly Deen said. "The girls have kept battling. We were in the quarterfinals last year. They made a point that they wanted to be back here. They've done everything they can to get there."
Platte Valley returned many pieces from last year's team, which left them hopeful at the beginning of the season that another deep postseason run was possible.
"You always believe that as a coach," Deen said. "We had to replace a couple of key players, but the younger ones feel that winning desire and want to make the team better. I felt going into it that we had the momentum going. I was hoping to get there, you never know, but we are definitely where we want to be."
Coach Deen's squad entered the postseason at 17-4 and qualified for state with a 3-0 win over King City, a thrilling, 4-3 win over Stanberry in extra innings and 8-6 victory over Princeton.
"They're resilient," Deen said. "They know someone is going to come up with a hit. That's what they believe. In the Stanberry game, we said we were not done when we were down. They believe in themselves and each other. I think that makes a big difference."
Platte Valley had little trouble in the quarterfinals or semifinals, cruising past Stewartsville (11-1) and La Plata (18-0) before falling to Vienna 1-0 in the state championship game.
Maggie Collins led Platte Valley in batting average, but Deen says it was a well-rounded effort with the likes of Malia Collins, Sydnee Deen, Jessica Miller, Stephanie Turpin and Brylie Angle stepping up well.
"Anybody can make that big hit or play in the field," she said. "We come together as one. Whoever makes that play, we are going to stand behind them."
Deen hopes her team's recent successes have motivated the younger members of the program to continue their run.
"The younger kids want that, too," she said. "They see the excitement."
20. Exira-EHK Girls Basketball
Neither a devastating injury to one of their starters or an extremely shallow roster could prevent the successful Exira-EHK girls hoops program from another trip to Des Moines.
The Spartans entered the 2020-21 season with nine girls on their roster, but that number soon became eight when Tatum Grubbs -- a Wartburg commit -- suffered a knee injury.
"I am pretty proud of what the kids have done," Coach Tom Petersen said. "They have been through a lot of adversity. I can't say enough about them. I'm just proud of what they have been able to do."
Coach Petersen's squad went 20-0 in the regular season. Junior Macy Emgarten paced the small, but mighty offense with 17.2 points per game while sophomore Quinn Grubbs chipped in 16.2 points per contest. Emgarten reached a career milestone in 2021, amassing 1,000 career points.
“It was very exciting to know all my work I put in had paid off,” Emgarten told KMA Sports. “I have had great teammates to help me get to it. Coming into the year, I wasn’t expecting to reach it, but I had an idea I was close.”
Mollie Rasmussen, Shay Burmeister and Alisa Partridge completed the lineup for Exira-EHK.
In the postseason, the Spartans opened with a dominant win over Murray and held off a late surge from Stanton to put themselves into a regional final bout with Lenox.
They raced to a 20-point halftime lead, but had to hold off a late Lenox comeback, and eventually won -- 66-56 -- for the program's fifth trip to state in seven years.
"To see these eight girls celebrate is priceless," Coach Petersen said. "I probably haven't been this proud of a group of girls in my life."
Quinn Grubbs went off in the regional final win, splashing 31 points.
"After I made that first one, I knew that I needed to step up," Grubbs said. "This is what we've been working for all year."
The Spartans opened the Class 1A State Tournament with a 60-55 win over MMCRU, thanks to another stellar showing from Grubbs.
Grubbs scored 25 points in her debut at the state tournament, shooting 9-of-17 from the field, 2-of-3 from deep and 5-of-7 from the free throw line.
“I knew I needed to step up,” Grubbs said. “When it came down to it, I had the open shot for that 3-pointer that put us up by 3. When I stepped to the free throw line, that’s been the biggest part of our game the last three games. I was prepared to do that.”
However, the Spartans' perfect season ended in the state semifinals when they lost to top-seeded Bishop Garrigan despite a fast start.
"Our goal was to keep the game in the 40s," Tom Petersen said. "It was just one of those days. When you play a team of that caliber, you got to have some things go your way. Unfortunately, they didn't."
"I thought we played with our hearts and left it all on the court," an emotional Rasmussen said following the game.
