(KMAland) -- The latest installment of the top 35 teams from the 2020-21 KMA Sports season features a pair of softball teams from the Pride of Iowa Conference, and a state baseball trip 16 years in the making.
28. Wayne Softball
The Falcons entered the 2021 season with the hopes of prolonging their stay at the state tournament. They accomplished that mission in 2021.
Wayne entered the postseason at 20-5 and cruised to postseason wins over Moravia and Twin Cedars to set up a regional final showdown with Pride of Iowa Conference foe Lenox.
As usual for them in 2021, the Falcons' offense had little trouble in a 9-1 win to return to state for the third consecutive season.
"This never gets old," head coach Heather Fortune said about her team's latest trip to Fort Dodge. "They've had their sights set on this all year, and in the end, did what they needed to do."
Pitcher Sterling Berndt -- the 2020 KMAland Pitcher of the Year -- was her typical stellar self in the win, fanning 14 batters on four hits.
"Our team has worked so hard this year," Berndt said. "We really deserve to be going to state."
Berndt was the horse for Coach Fortune's squad all season, tossing 146 1/3 innings with 297 strikeouts and a 1.05 ERA.
"She's fantastic, gritty and a gamer," Coach Fortune said about her ace. "She just knows how to compete in the end."
Offensively, Emily Jones led the way in 2021 with a .522/.569/.811 line while Berndt (.511), Mya Willey (.456), Izzie Moore (.316), Abigayle Henderson (.315) Jaide Harvey (.294), Camryn Jacobsen (.282), Allie Jo Fortune (.250), Skylar O'Brien (.226) and Brooklyn Reed (.182) stepped up for a Wayne offense that hit .349 as a team.
Berndt's dominance carried over to the state tournament, where the Falcons posted a 7-2 win over Remsen, St. Marys in a Class 1A State Quarterfinal. The victory came after heartbreaking quarterfinal losses in the last two years.
"It was a great win," Coach Heather Fortune said. "It was a great momentum builder. We've talked all year about how our goal is not just to get to Fort Dodge but to win the first game. We've almost had a letdown (in years past). This year, the girls were not satisfied with that."
The Falcons' offense produced 11 hits in the win -- two apiece from Harvey, Willey, Jones and Henderson. Berndt, Jacobsen and O'Brien had one hit each.
"They saw the ball well," Coach Fortune said. "They had really good pitch selections. They were looking to drive the ball hard. A lot of them got that accomplished."
Unfortunately, the Falcons' dropped a hard-fought battle to Lisbon in the state semifinals and finished fourth after a loss to Southeast Warren in the third place game to finish the season at 24-6.
27. Southeast Warren Softball
Wayne's final opponent of the 2021 season reached Fort Dodge for the first time since 2009 and won their first state quarterfinal contest since 1968.
Coach Cody Reynolds' Southeast Warren squad raced to a 17-0 start and finished the regular season at 25-1.
“I knew our team had a lot of potential,” Coach Reynolds said. “All three phases we’re playing good ball, but overall the biggest thing that our team overcame from in the past is they are starting to play as a team. That might sound cliché, but that’s truly the driving force behind what’s going on currently.”
The Warhawks continued their dominance in the postseason with a 10-0 win over East Union and a 14-5 victory over East Union, setting up a rubber match with Martensdale-St. Marys for a trip to state.
What happened in that contest will likely be remembered by many in the Southeast Warren communities for quite some time. With the game tied at 1, junior Kaylee Bauer roped a walk-off, three-run home run to give Southeast Warren a 4-1 win, securing their first state tournament berth in a dozen years.
"Everybody dreams of being in that situation, and she was able to come through," Reynolds said. "It was an unreal moment."
The next task for Coach Reynolds' squad was erasing a 53-year absence in the state semifinals. They had no trouble accomplishing that, doing so with a 9-6 win over Sigourney.
"It was huge for us," Reynolds said. "We knew Sigourney was going to be a tough game. We knew we needed to put some runs on the board, and we did."
The Warhawks' followed with a 7-3 loss to Newell-Fonda in the state semis, but ended their season with the aforementioned win over Wayne behind a stellar pitching performance from Alivia Ruble, who tossed a complete game on two hits.
“She was unbelievable,” Reynolds said. “I told the team I think that’s the best game she’s pitched all year, and she’s had a lot of good ones. That one there really sticks out. Wayne is a good lineup, and she was hitting about 80-85 percent of everything I called.”
Ruble was stellar for the Warhawks all season with a 20-3 record, 1.39 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 156 innings.
Offensively, the Warhawks hit a 1A-best .386, paced by the 2021 KMAland Offensive Player of the Year -- Josie Hartman
Hartman was a consistent force at the plate with a .472/.545/.849 line and 28 RBI. Her knack for getting on base led to her scoring 56 times, the second-most in Class 1A.
"We worked on seeing pitches and finding the pitches I wanted," she said. "I went up there knowing I can hit the ball, and would hit the ball. My pitch selection and confidence got a lot better."
Hartman is one of 10 returners for the Warhawks in 2022, which means a climb up this is highly likely.
"We are excited for the next season and to have the chance to be back there in 2022," Hartman said.
26. Clarinda Baseball
A dream postseason run catapulted the Clarinda baseball team into state for the first time since 2005, and to No. 26 on this list.
The Cardinals opened the season with a dominant 21-0 win over Bedford, and followed with an 8-3 win over Glenwood the following night on KMA. Two days later, they dispatched rival Shenandoah to move to 3-0.
"It's always good to be 3-0," Coach Rod Eberly said. "But we've got a long way to go."
The season was far from over, but the groundwork was there for a stellar season, as the Cardinals maneuvered their way through Hawkeye Ten play and entered the postseason at 15-11. They drew the second seed in Class 2A District 15, and opened the postseason with a 6-1 win over Treynor.
Senior pitcher Michael Shull was remarkable in the win, striking out 11 on only three hits in a complete-game win.
"It was a very good effort by Michael Shull tonight," Eberly said after his team's 6-1 win. "We made some plays, but Michael was the story tonight."
The Cardinals' stellar postseason pitching continued the district championship when Cooper Neal chucked a four-hit complete game to beat Underwood 2-1.
“Just get outs and get them any way you can,” Neal said. “Once I got dialed in, I felt good. My curveball started to work better. We finally broke through the barrier.”
“Cooper didn’t have his best stuff until about the fourth or fifth inning,” Coach Eberly said. “He really started spotting up his fastball. They didn’t get a lot of barrels on him after that point, and he just competed. He gutted through the first couple innings. It just shows the competitor he is.”
Neal's gem sent the Cardinals to a substate final at Lewis Central, where 2A No. 3 Panorama was waiting.
After facing an early 2-0 deficit, Clarinda posted four runs in the third, led by Logan-Green's three-RBI hit.
"I saw the ball well," Green said. "I just put it in play. It was middle-away, so I just drove it where it needed to be."
Shull complemented the offensive explosion with another stellar pitching outing, punching the Cardinals' first ticket to state since 2015 with an 8-3 win.
"An unbelievable performance by our guys tonight against a good Panorama team," Eberly said. "We played our best game of the year.
"It means a lot," said Shull. "The only thing I've ever wanted to do is to put up a banner. To get one feels great."
The Cardinals rode their stout pitching rotation of Shull, Neal, Wyatt Schmitt and Cole Baumgart into the state, where they fell to Unity Christian in a state quarterfinal.
“Hopefully, we continue to trend up,” Eberly said. “We had 50 kids out for baseball this year. We lose four with some very competitive teams at the lower levels. Hopefully, we continue to grow."
The Cardinals' dream season featured four seniors -- Shull, Edgar Rodriguez,Jon McCall and Cole Ridnour. However, many contributors return, including Baumgart, Neal, Green, Schmitt, Tadyn Brown, Isaac Jones and Jarod McNeese.
“Program is going to go up,” Shull said. “We got a lot of young guys and a lot of learning to do with great potential. They all know the game of baseball. They love it. They’re really good, so it’s only going up.”
Top 35 Team Countdown
34. Ashland-Greenwood Volleyball
30. Falls City Sacred Heart Girls Basketball
28. Wayne Softball
27. Southeast Warren Softball
26. Clarinda Baseball
25-23 Monday, August 2nd
22-20. Tuesday, August 3rd
19-17. Wednesday, August 4th
16-14. Thursday, August 5th
13-11. Friday, August 6th
10. Monday, August 9th
9. Tuesday, August 10th
8. Wednesday, August 11th
7. Thursday, August 12th
6. Friday, August 13th
5. Monday, August 16th
4. Tuesday, August 17th
3. Wednesday, August 18th
2. Thursday, August 19th
1. Friday, August 20th.