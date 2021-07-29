(KMAland) -- The countdown of the top 35 teams from the 2020-21 season continues with a trio of squads from the Cornhusker State.
31. Sterling Football
KMAland's only 6-man football program finished the year in a state championship while reaping the benefits of an experienced lineup.
The Jets soared through the regular season, posting a 7-0 regular-season record.
“Our greatest challenges came in the middle to the end of our season,” Coach Brent Heusman said after the regular season. “The kids definitely stepped up to the plate and met those head-on. It was really nice to see that, and we are playing at a high level.”
A postseason-opening win over Southwest set the stage for a state quarterfinal bout with undefeated Red Cloud, who they routed 52-14 to advance to a state semifinal.
"It was a hard-fought victory," Heusman said after the win. "Red Cloud is the best team we've faced this year by far. It was not easy. On defense, they ran a couple of different schemes that gave us some issues. It took a while for us to figure it out, but once we got the blocking schemes figured out, we were able to get what we wanted and take control."
While the quarterfinal win came easy, the state semifinal was the opposite. The Jets found themselves in a back-and-forth affair with Arthur County. The Jets frequently scored on Arthur County's stingy defense but failed to garner many stops of their own in a thrilling 60-58 shootout that put Sterling in the state championship game for the third time in school history.
"We tried to stress that the competition level was moving up and that we were going to need everyone for four quarters and it would be a dog fight until the bitter end," said Coach Heusman. "We knew it would come down to the little things. They ended up scoring one more touchdown than we did, but we were able to make six of our eight PATs and they only made two of their nine. We preached all year long how big those two points are and that came into play in a big way."
Unfortunately, the Jets' bid for a third state championship fell short with a 70-20 loss to McCool Junction in the state championship game. The 2020 Jets were led by a trio of seasoned seniors -- Sam Boldt, Kaleb Masur and Derek Buss.
30. Falls City Sacred Heart Girls Basketball
For the fourth time in five years, the Falls City Sacred Heart girls basketball program was one of the final two teams remaining in Class D2. And for the second time in three years, the Irish left Lincoln with a runner-up showing.
They kicked off the 2021 portion of their dominant season on a strong note when they cruised past Sidney 53-24 in an out-of-state tilt on January 7th on KMA.
“I thought overall we were pretty solid,” Irish coach Luke Santo said after the win. “There were times we lacked consistency, but early on we were able to get out and push the ball and get some easy buckets.”
Like many of their victories, this one came thanks to a dominant performance from junior Erison Vonderschmidt, who dropped 26 points.
“That’s who she is,” Santo said about Vonderschmidt. “She was an All-Stater for us last year, and she has just gotten better. She’s so athletic, and being left-handed catches teams off guard. She can do that every night for us.”
Coach Santo's squad started the season 20-0 and cruised into the state tournament at 24-2. -- their 10th consecutive trip to Lincoln.
“It never gets old, and it’s never easy,” Santo said of another state trip. “Every year is different and every team is different. This year, especially with everything going on, it’s been a bit exhausting. But those numbers can’t happen unless you have great kids. You’ve got to have talent, and it seems we’ve been blessed to have a nice run of talent over the years.”
Their annual adventure to Lincoln began with a 42-31 win over Maywood-Hayes Center, setting up a semifinal bout with Wynot -- a team they met in both the 2019 and 2020 tournaments.
The Irish avenged their 2019 championship and 2020 semifinal losses to Wynot with a 41-27 win to punch their ticket to the state championship game for the 12th time in school history.
"It's huge," Coach Luke Santo said. "We have such a long history over Wynot. To get the win is good. I'm just really proud of how the girls played."
Wynot led at the half, but Sacred Heart took the lead in the third quarter and never looked back, holding Wynot to only four points in the fourth quarter.
"The first half was kinda ugly," Santo said. "We couldn't get anything going. I told the girls at halftime to just keep guarding. If we could get something going, we could get the lead. That's what happened."
However, the object between the Irish and a seventh state championship -- Humphrey-St. Francis and Nebraska commit Allison Weidner -- proved to be too much as the Irish dropped a 57-48 decision.
St. Francis only led 41-39 heading into the fourth but outscored Sacred Heart 16-9 in the final quarter to seal the title.
"Things kinda got away from us," Santo said. "Their pressure got to us and we turned the ball over. You can't turn the ball over against them because it will turn into layups."
29. Plattsmouth Football
Few likely saw it coming, but Plattsmouth's journey to make this list was a wild one.
The Blue Devils opened the season with dominant victories over Blair, Ralston, Elkhorn North, Mount Michael Benedictine and Crete to start 5-0.
"We feel great about where we are at record-wise," Coach Bob Dzuris said. "The one thing we continue to ask our team is to improve every week, and for the most part, we've done that."
Coach Dzuris' squad dropped the ensuing game -- a state-ranked battle with Norris -- but entered the postseason at 6-2 and ranked 7th in Class B by the Omaha World-Herald.
"We knew if we could get six or seven wins, that would be good," Dzuris said. "We got off to a good start, got a little bit of confidence, and started reeling them off."
The Blue Devils reeled off another win in postseason action -- a thrilling 13-9 victory over McCook and followed with another nail-biting win, doing so in the state quarterfinals with a 34-27 win over top-seeded Bennington thanks to a game-winning touchdown on special teams in the final minutes.
"It shows these young men the things they can achieve when they work hard," Dzuris said about his team's state semifinal qualification. "To achieve things in life, we need to get off our tails and do things. Hopefully, this solidifies that and engrains that in their system."
While many people might not have foreseen the Blue Devils trip to the semifinals, Dzuris says he saw the beginnings of a potential magical run early in the season.
"Our second game against Ralston, we hadn't played exceptionally well in that game against Blair, but we won both of those games," he said. "When you do that, you gain confidence and maturity."
The Blue Devils ended their season a week later with a 21-12 loss to Aurora.
KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year Christian Meneses was the workhorse for Coach Dzuris' team with 1,740 yards and 20 touchdowns. The running back rushed for over 200 yards four times this year, including a 36-carry, 287-yard performance against Ralston. He also had 253 against Crete, 235 against Beatrice and 224 against Norris. In addition, he had 40 tackles and six tackles for loss on defense this year.
“It was probably a season to try to get my name out there,” Meneses told KMA Sports. “Show people I’m serious about what I’m doing. As a team, I wanted to help put Plattsmouth on the map.”
Meneses was one of three Blue Devils to earn Class B District 3 All-District honors, alongside Owen Prince, Adam Eggert and Brayden Zaliauskas. Meanwhile, juniors Dalton Baumgart, Austin Sohl, Clyde Hinton, Brayden Widick and Cameron Aughenbaugh and seniors Colton Rankin, Jack Alexander and Rece Baker were honorable mention picks.
Top 35 Team Countdown
34. Ashland-Greenwood Volleyball
32. Sacred Heart Volleyball
31. Sterling Football
30. Falls City Sacred Heart Girls Basketball
29. Plattsmouth Football
28-26. Friday, July 30th
25-23 Monday, August 2nd
22-20. Tuesday, August 3rd
19-17. Wednesday, August 4th
16-14. Thursday, August 5th
13-11. Friday, August 6th
10. Monday, August 9th
9. Tuesday, August 10th
8. Wednesday, August 11th
7. Thursday, August 12th
6. Friday, August 13th
5. Monday, August 16th
4. Tuesday, August 17th
3. Wednesday, August 18th
2. Thursday, August 19th
1. Friday, August 20th.