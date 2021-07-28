(KMAland) -- The 2020-21 sports season was the biggest and best to date for KMAland, which brings us to an ever bigger and better countdown of the top teams from the season.
This year's list features 35 teams, all of which qualified for the state tournament and many of whom made postseason runs. Today, we begin the countdown with a look at teams 35 through 32 -- a pair of stout track programs from the Show-Me State and a duo of successful volleyball squads from Nebraska.
35. East Atchison Girls Track
The East Atchison girls track team entered the season as a youthful bunch, but closed it as one of the best in Class 1.
The Wolves had 13 girls on their roster, 11 of which were freshmen or sophomores.
"We are really young," Coach Joe Unternahrer said in an April interview with KMA Sports. "I think we are starting to figure some things out as we go along and are happy with how the girls are competing and trying to do their best."
It took some time, but the Wolves eventually found the perfect lineup, which ultimately led to their successes.
"It's been a challenge," Unternahrer said. "But it has been fun trying to figure out where everyone fits together to do what is best for them and the team."
Their growth was on full display April 23rd when the Wolves entertained their home crowd with a runner-up performance at the Indian Relays, led by a pair of golds from Tommi Martin in the 800 and javelin.
"I like to keep myself motivated," Martin said after her day. "You can always go 10 percent further than your mind tells you to."
"She's a competitor," Unternahrer said about Martin. "She wants to know what she needs to do to do her best. She goes out there and does it."
Martin was a frequent contender for gold medals throughout the year and concluded the season with a pair of medals, including a championship with Keena Merriweather, Sophia Martin and Claire Martin in the 4x800 and third-place showing in the 800.
Sophomore Faith Anderson did it all for the Wolves, throughout the season, participating in the 300 hurdles, high jump and 100-meter dash. Anderson finished the season as the state's runner-up in the high jump and claimed fifth in the 300 hurdles.
"She's doing really well," Unternahrer said about Anderson.
The strong showings from Martin, Merriweather and others ultimately led the Wolves to a third-place finish in Class 1 with 33 points.
No. 34. Ashland-Greenwood Volleyball
A state tournament upset sprung the Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team into the state semifinals and avenged two of their seven blemishes in 2020, earning their spot on the list.
The Bluejays (23-6) were a mainstay in the Omaha World Herald's Class B state rankings -- in their first year since moving up from Class C-1 -- and ultimately qualified for state for the sixth time in school history and first since 2015 thanks to a four-set win over Beatrice in the district finals.
"We are beyond excited," Coach Megan Rossell said after her team's state qualification. "A lot of my starters have been with me since they were freshmen. It makes it even more special that it's in their senior year."
Offensively, the Blue Jays had a three-headed monster with Carly vonRentzell (3.1 kills per set), Jess Stander (2.6 kills per set) and Saige Craven (2.3 kills per set). Craven, a Midland commit, also constantly set the offense up with a team-high 430 assists.
A trip to the state semifinals likely looked mountainous for the BlueJays when they learned of their first round opponent -- Waverly. The Vikings, led by Nebraska commit Whitney Lauenstein, handed the BlueJays two losses, including one in the sub-district final.
But the third time was the charm for the A-G, as they stunned Class B's No. 2 seed with a four-set win.
"We talked a lot about how it's hard to beat a team three times," Rossell said. "Third time is a charm. We talked about that a lot. We played them tough (in the two previous matches). We said we needed to keep it close and push through at the end. We really did that today."
Unfortunately, AG's season ended with a three-set loss to Skutt -- the eventual state champion -- in the semis, but it didn't take away from the stellar season Coach Rossell's squad put together.
"It's been pretty special," she said. "This is a great group of girls. To beat Waverly and make it to the semifinals was pretty special."
No. 33. Mound City Boys Track
Up next on our list is another top-three track team from the 275 Conference -- the Mound City boys.
The Panthers leaned heavily all season on multi-sport standout Landon Poppa. That was evident early in the season when the senior followed a stellar basketball season with a dominant opening week, winning four golds (100, 200, high jump, 4x400) at Worth County's Early Bird on March 26th. Poppa's fast start earned him Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
"The first meet, you don't know what to expect," he said. "We have a great team this year, and it just feels right."
The feeling was right. Poppa paced the Panthers to a runner-up showing at state by claiming championships in the 100 and 200.
"It was a great day," Poppa said after his double-gold day. "I'm not sure it's sunk in yet."
Aside from Poppa's titles, the Panthers also tallied seven other medals. They took third in the 4x200 with Poppa, Lane Zembles, Keaton Zembles and Wil Young while Tony Osburn, Keaton Zembles and Lane Zembles had fourth-place performances in the pole vault, 800 and 3200, respectively. The Panthers also took fifth in the 4x800, seventh with Young in the 400 and eighth in the 4x400.
No. 32. Falls City-Sacred Heart Volleyball
In 2020, a former KMAlander led the Falls City Sacred Heart volleyball team to its first state tournament win since 2007.
Treynor alum Emma (Fiene) Ebel inherited a Lady Irish program rife with talent.
“They’re scary good at times,” Ebel said of her team. “They tend to get in their own way a little bit. I’ve only got one senior, but she’s a great leader. There are nine juniors each bringing their own roles and are very athletically-gifted.”
FCSH won 11 of their first 14 games and qualified for the Class D2 State Tournament at 25-5.
The Lady Irish opened the state tournament with a four-set win over St. Francis, but ultimately saw their season end in the state semifinals with a four-set loss to top-seeded, and eventual champion, Diller-Odell.
“I don’t really think you can put into words (what this means),” Ebel said after the season-ending loss. “After a year of a pandemic and not being sure if you have a next game and being a team that makes it this far is amazing. It’s something a lot of teams only dream for, and we’re obviously very, very thankful.”
Erison Vonderschmidt, Danielle Bippes, Olivia Eickhoff and Rachel Magdanz were among the key contributors for FCSH in 2020.
