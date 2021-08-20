Auburn 3-peat
Photo: Grant Hansen

(Auburn) -- The top team from KMA Sports' coverage of the 2020-21 season built on an improbable win streak and earned their third consecutive state championship. 

The Auburn boys basketball team entered the season on a 36-game streak, but tried to drown out the noise and preferred to take things one game at a time. 

"The win streak is the least important thing in our minds right now," Coach Jim Weeks told KMA Sports. "We are just trying to get better, trying to focus towards the end of the year and get ourselves ready for that."

The Bulldogs started 11-0 with victories over Weeping Water, Malcolm, Elmwood-Murdock, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Freeman, Winnebago, Wayne, Pierce, Ashland-Greenwood, Omaha Concordia, Savannah and Lourdes Central Catholic. 

"We have got by some of the better teams in our class," Weeks said. "If you can win those games, and improve along the way, that's the goal. We are heading in the right direction, but we have to keep improving. It's not just about winning games, it's about improving, too."

The Bulldogs cruised through the regular season and entered the state tournament at 23-0.

"We always feel like it's a good year if we can make the state tournament," Coach Weeks said. "Getting to the state tournament is always incredibly rewarding and very difficult."

 Auburn was battle-tested, too. Eight of their wins came over seven different state tournament teams  -- Pierce, Freeman (twice), Humphrey-Lindsay/Holy Family, Wayne, Omaha Concordia, Falls City Sacred Heart, BRLD -- including three schools in the C1 bracket. 

"We played a tough schedule," Weeks said. "We've been able to weather the storms and take everybody's best shot."

The Bulldogs earned their 60th consecutive win with a convincing 51-28 victory over Pierce in a Class C1 state quarterfinal. 

Dan Frary paced the Bulldogs' scoring efforts with an 18-point, 10-rebound performance. 

"We set the pace of the game," Frary said. "It was a big difference." 

Their 61st consecutive win didn't come quite as easy, holding off Concordia in a 39-37 overtime thriller. 

"I thought we did OK," Coach Weeks said about the win. "We always say just win by one. It doesn't matter as long as we win by one."

"To get this done really shows what type of team we are," senior Cam Binder said after the victory. "It shows our experience. We played a pretty bad game. About as bad as we could, and we still got the win." 

The Bulldogs, much like they had done all season, leaned on a gritty defense to hold off Adams Central for a 41-33 win -- their third consecutive state title and 62nd win in a row. 

"We are better than I might have guessed," Weeks said about his team's defense. "Our guys have answered the call. The defensive end has been pretty pleasing."

"Just to go out on top means the world to me," Binder said. 

Binder's younger brother, Maverick, stepped up for the Bulldogs and posted 11 points. 

"That was his best game of the season," Weeks said about the younger Binder's day.

Dan Frary paced Auburn with a 14-point, nine-rebound performance. 

"I knew it was going to be a physical game," Frary said. "I knew I had to toughen up and battle." 

"Dan was an absolute beast," Weeks said. "To have a guy that does what he does is absolutely special." 

After the state title, Coach Weeks and Cam Binder had the opportunity to reflect on their team's three consecutive state titles.

"The first one was not expected," Coach Weeks said about their titles. "We came in as the seven seed and won two games on last-second shots. Last year, we had the best team and the best players. This year, we had to have some guys step up, and there was the pressure of the win streak. This is the most emotional one for me, especially because of this group of seniors." 

"We battled this year," Cam Binder said. "That's why this one means the most to me."

Cam's stellar season (16 PPG, 5 RPG, 5 APG, 3 SPG) earned him KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year honors for the second consecutive season. 

"The things I was able to do in four years are pretty remarkable," he said. "In eighth grade, I would have been shell-shocked how it ended up. It was a blessing." 

Ryan Binder and Cade Patzel also stepped for the Bulldogs on the way to their third consecutive title and 62nd win. 

It was an incredible year for KMAland teams, and KMA Sports is pleased to crown Coach Jim Weeks' squad as the top team from the 2020-21 season. 

TOP 35 TEAM COUNTDOWN: 1. AUBURN BOYS BB

Top 35 Team Countdown 

35. East Atchison Girls Track 

34. Ashland-Greenwood Volleyball

33. Mound City Boys Track  

32. Sacred Heart Volleyball 

31. Sterling Football

30. Falls City Sacred Heart Girls Basketball

29. Plattsmouth Football 

28. Wayne Softball

27. Southeast Warren Softball

26. Clarinda Baseball 

25. Plattsmouth Boys Cross Country

24. North Andrew Football

23. Fremont-Mills Boys Golf

22. Abraham Lincoln Girls Soccer

21. Platte Valley Softball

20. Exira-EHK Girls Basketball 

19. Atlantic Softball

18. Glenwood Volleyball

17. Sterling Girls Track 

16. Tri-Center Baseball

15. Fremont-Mills Football

14. Logan-Magnolia Wrestling 

13. Abraham Lincoln Boys Basketball

12. Falls City Sacred Heart Boys BB

11. Nodaway Valley Girls Basketball 

10. Mound City Boys Basketball 

9. Harlan Football 

8. Platte Valley Girls Basketball

7. Treynor Boys Track 

6. Maryville Volleyball 

5. Weeping Water Girls Basketball 

4. Glenwood Girls Basketball 

3. Underwood Boys Track 

2. St. Albert Baseball 

1. Auburn Boys Basketball  

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.