(Council Bluffs) -- And then there were two in KMA Sports' countdown of the top teams from the 2020-21 season.
Taking runner-up honors this year is a team that had little trouble winning a championship: St. Albert baseball.
Last year, St. Albert posted a 21-2 record, won the Hawkeye Ten Conference and reached the state tournament. Their trip to Des Moines came to a premature exit when they lost a thriller to Newman Catholic in the 1A quarterfinals. Last season's success, and heart-breaking end, gave the Falcons some excitement and motivation.
"The seniors have talked about it," Coach Duncan Patterson said. "It was unbelievable how it turned out. They still talk about that last game and the what-ifs. They've thought about it all winter. They are going to do what they can to get back there."
There were some bumps early on, but the Falcons always kept their end-goal in sight.
“They want to get further than they did last year. It’s a tough road. We are going to play a lot of games, face different competition, different pitchers that hopefully they can build on, and play better when it gets to the end,” Patterson said.
By the time they reached their second showdown with Lewis Central, Coach Patterson's squad was firing on all cylinders, which was evident when they routed the eventual Hawkeye Ten Champions 14-5.
"That was one of our highlights of the season," Patterson said. "The seniors really wanted to go out with a bang this year. They wanted to beat those guys at home. They went after it. When they get their minds set, they can play very well."
St. Albert's dominance wasn't over, either, as the Falcons cruised through a rigorous regular-season slate at 28-8.
Perhaps the toughest challenges on the Falcons' (35-8) state title run came in district and substate action when they overcame a 2-0 deficit in the seventh inning of the district championship against Exira-EHK and beat CAM in eight innings to return to state for the second consecutive year and third time in the last four.
“It’s pretty awesome,” said Coach Patterson. “This year has been tough, there’s a lot of pressure on us and a lot of expectations for this team. They were supposed to be there. We battled and kept this game close and ended up on the right side.”
“It’s an amazing feeling,” said senior Isaac Sherrill. “Just being able to do this with my boys for the second year in a row is an amazing feeling.”
The Falcons weren't just happy to be in Carroll, though. They had a mission to accomplish.
Their quest started with an impressive 9-3 win over Lisbon in a Class 1A State Quarterfinal.
"Give a lot of credit to Lisbon," Coach Duncan Patterson said. 'We had to really battle and put the ball in play. Overall, I think we did a good job."
"We are really happy," second baseman Colton Brennan said. "We knew we could win. We just had to execute and play to our level."
St. Albert stayed hot in the state semifinals, rolling to a 10-0 win over Alburnett.
Next up for the Falcons: Kee, Lansing, one of the state's most historic programs.
The KeeHawks entered the state championship showdown with hopes of snagging their 12th state title, but the Falcons had other plans.
The Falcons soared to a 7-1 lead in the title game, then surrendered four unanswered runs in the sixth. However, Kee's comeback fell short, thanks to some quality relief pitching from senior Cy Patterson. The title is St. Albert's fourth in program history and first since 1999.
“We finally got it done,” Cy Patterson said. “We’ve been working our tails off from the beginning.”
“Everybody is ecstatic,” Coach Patterson said. “We’ve been (to state) before, and we finally got over the hump. It’s a pretty special moment.”
Cy was the straw that stirred the drink for one of the state's best offenses in 2021 en route to being named the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
The DMACC commit posted a .561/.626/.862 line and ranked in the state's top five in several categories -- batting average (5th), RBI (1st), hits (2nd), doubles (2nd) and sacrifice flies (2nd).
Patterson's 72 RBI puts him in rare air -- 14th on the all-time list for single-season runs driven. It's also fifth-most in KMAland history. Only Cole Grandfield (Lewis Central), Kurt Belger (Creston), Dillon Coats (Martensdale-St. Marys) and Zach Daeges (Harlan) have pushed more runs across in a season.
"I just tried to see fastballs as much as I could," he said. "I didn't see as many I would have liked, but I got it done. I just had to adjust if I saw a spin on the ball and just tried to put the ball in play."
"It's unbelievable what he can do with the bat," Cy's father said. "We give him the opportunities to work on it, and he does a lot in the offseason. I told him he had to get after it and keep working on his skills and weaknesses."
Aside from Patterson, Sherrill, Brennan, Brendan Monahan, Jeff Miller, Brett Klusman, Carter White, Luke Hubbard, Eric Matthai and Jaxson Lehnen played important roles in the Falcons' fourth state title.
"It gives you a lot of confidence to know that you are probably going to score if you get on base," Brennan said about his team's deep offensive attack.
Coach Patterson was also named the KMAland Baseball Coach of the Year. Assistant Coach Mike Klusman earned KMAland Coach of the Year honors thanks to his role in the Falcons' title run, as well as his team's success in bowling and golf.
Six seniors -- Patterson, Matthai, Klusman, Sherrill, Miller and Hubbard concluded their careers as state champions.
"They were eighth-graders when I took over the position," Coach Patterson said. "Baseball is a process. We had to develop the kids. With the talent we had, the biggest thing was to keep them playing together. Once we got over the hump, the sky was the limit with these guys. They got better each year and propelled themselves to this year. They were great leaders and led the team since they were sophomores."
Top 35 Team Countdown
34. Ashland-Greenwood Volleyball
30. Falls City Sacred Heart Girls Basketball
25. Plattsmouth Boys Cross Country
22. Abraham Lincoln Girls Soccer
20. Exira-EHK Girls Basketball
13. Abraham Lincoln Boys Basketball
12. Falls City Sacred Heart Boys BB
11. Nodaway Valley Girls Basketball
10. Mound City Boys Basketball
8. Platte Valley Girls Basketball
5. Weeping Water Girls Basketball
3. Underwood Boys Track
2. St. Albert Baseball
1. Friday, August 20th.