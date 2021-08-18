(Underwood) -- A hard-fought battle with a Western Iowa Conference foe earned the Underwood boys track program its first state championship in program history, and the No. 3 spot on the KMA Sports Top 35 Team Countdown.
You could argue that the Eagles' state title run began in 2020, when COVID-19 canceled what was destined to be a promising season for Coach Tyler Ridder's bunch.
"Obviously, it's really disappointing," Ridder said. "I feel really bad for the kids. We felt we were going to be really good this year. We had three seniors. Really feel bad for those guys."
The Eagles took advantage of the opportunity presented to them in 2021, scheduling a busy slate.
"We are feeling pretty good," Ridder said. "We have 36 boys out, which is quite a bit for us and excellent to have. We also returned a lot of good athletes."
The sprints were their bread and butter.
"We really focus on the mid-distance stuff and 4 x 400," Ridder said. "This year, we have a lot of mid-distance guys and sprinters. That's been a nice surprise this year, but we also knew what we had."
Their focus on sprints also changed their practice approach.
"We are a sprint-based school," he said. "With training smart and the kid's mental toughness, the 4x400 and 4x800 is something we can always get to state. We didn't really have an identity as sprinters, and now we do. We work a lot more on speed. The kids love it. They show up to practice, get in and get out."
Senior Brayden Wollan led Underwood's arsenal of sprinters.
"His speed has increased so much," Ridder said. "He's doing things the right way. Kids just kinda fall into place with him."
Wollan -- who entered the season as a five-time state medalist -- primarily ran the 100, 200, 400 and 4x400 for the Eagles.
The speedy senior overcame an early-season hospitalization for dehydration and finished second at the Drake Relays.
"It's really cool," he said about qualifying for Drake. "I am hoping that running against a bunch of good guys will drop my times."
It did.
At Drake, Wollan ripped a 48.94 in the 400, shattering Underwood's school record an taking second in the event.
"I was shocked with my 400 time," Wollan said. "I didn't think I could do that. The goal was a 49. To go under that was pretty cool. I just hit another gear that I didn't know I had."
At districts, the Eagles won eight titles and automatically qualified nine for state, but finished second to Treynor.
Both Pottawattamie County schools entered the Class 2A State Meet with a realistic chance at winning the state title, setting the stage for an epic battle.
The Eagles did just enough in Des Moines, thanks in large part to a monster week from Wollan, to hold off their WIC foe by six points, claiming the program's first title.
"I'm so proud of our boys," Coach Ridder said. "They just stepped up like crazy. In almost all of our events, we stepped up and finished either at or higher than we expected to."
The fierce Western Iowa Conference schools traded the points lead throughout the day, but Underwood held a four-point advantage heading into the finale -- the 4x400.
Both squads were neck-and-neck heading into the final anchor, but Wollan came through and guided the relay, along with his teammates Scott Pearson, Alex Ravlin and Bryce Patten.
"We came into the season with the expectations to win a state title," Patten said. "It's amazing that we came out on top."
Wollan's masterful anchor was the finishing touch of an impressive week. The senior also won the 200 on Saturday and took second in the 100 to add to his 400 title he won on Thursday.
"It's such a cool feeling to win," he said after his 200 title. "I think I started well."
"He stepped up," Ridder said. "He ran amazing. I'm so happy for him and what he did."
Pearson snagged eight massive points for the Eagles in the 800 when he took home runner-up honors. Chris Gardner also came in clutch for Underwood, taking third in the shot put on the first day.
“I was feeling really good this morning,” Gardner said. “Sometimes just everything comes together, and it came together.”
Their 4x800 quartet of Pearson, Patten, Josh Ravlin and Alex Ravlin posted a third-place showing.
Their remarkable postseason accomplishments earned Wollan the KMAland Male Track Athlete of the Year while Coach Ridder was named the KMAland Track Coach of the Year.
"At the beginning of the year, we talked about how we had a shot at winning state," Wollan said. "I had pretty high expectations in my events as well, but I did not expect to get three state titles."
“It’s been awesome for our boys,” Coach Ridder said. “Initially, it didn’t really sink in, but with past athletes and community members reaching out it’s an awesome feeling to have.”
