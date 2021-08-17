(Glenwood) -- The next team on the countdown of KMA Sports' top teams from the 2020-21 season came 36 seconds shy of the program's first-ever state championship.
The Glenwood girls basketball squad entered the season poised to avenge last year's semifinal loss to Hawkeye Ten foe Lewis Central, and looked every bit the part of a top-ranked squad with a dominant start to the season. The Rams cruised to wins over Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig, Clarinda, Abraham Lincoln, Creston, Harlan and Lewis Central during the 2020 portion of their season.
"If we are getting everyone involved and being patient, good things happen," Coach Brian Rasmussen said.
The Rams had little trouble getting everyone involved. Three players averaged double figures for Coach Rasmussen's squad while six posted seven or more points per game. Junior Madison Camden led the way with 14.9 points per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field.
And Camden did so on a torn ACL.
"I tore it in July, played through the season and had surgery in March," she said. "It was painful at some points, but I knew I'd get through it and get it fixed at the end of the season."
Jenna Hopp (14.3 PPG), Elle Scarborough (10.4 PPG), Abby Hughes (8.9 PPG), Coryl Matheny (8.4 PPG) and Emma Hughes (7.0 PPG) were also threats to go off on any night.
"We have a lot of kids that can do a lot of good things," Rasmussen said. "It's not just coming from one place.
The Rams continued their dominant ways into 2021, highlighted by a dominant 45-point win over St. Albert on the KMA airwaves on Senior Night.
"It was fun," Coach Rasmussen said. "This is a great group of kids. They work hard every single day. I thought we did a lot of good things. I thought we played a nice game overall."
The Rams entered the postseason at 17-4 and opened Class 4A Region 1 action with a dominant, 73-40 win over Lewis Central, avenging last year's state semifinal loss.
“We’ve had some ups and downs and I think when we have had a low our ability to recover from that and learn from that has been tremendous,” Rasmussen said.
A regional final win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton put the Rams back in the state tournament for the second time in as many years.
“This was our next step in the process,” said Rasmussen. “We’re excited for next week. That shock of being there for the first time isn’t going to be there this year. We’ll be ready to go.”
Coach Rasmussen's squad was definitely ready to go in their state quarterfinal bout with Wahlert, overcoming early foul trouble in a 79-57 victory.
"It was kinda similar to our regional final," he said. "We just had to weather the storm. We thought we were going to come out on the right side of that."
Six different Rams finished the day with at least nine points, four of which were in double figures.
"I feel like we are the deepest team in the Class," Rasmussen said. "It's who's up next? The kids love that and are ready to step up."
Two days later, the Rams dethroned two-time state champion North Scott with an impressive 61-48 win.
"The girls were focused," Rasmussen said. "We talked about playing in the moment and playing each possession. I thought they did a pretty good job of that."
The only thing standing between the Rams and the program's first state title was a gritty Ballard bunch.
The Rams held a nine-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Ballard chipped away and eventually took the decisive lead with a three pointer in the final minute. Glenwood had an opportunity to win it, but couldn't convert, falling 47-46 in a heartbreaking classic.
"I didn't have a speech lined up for this," Rasmussen said after the loss. "It's heartbreaking on a lot of avenues. We came up a bucket short."
"It was a good battle," Scarborough said. "We played our hearts out. It was all we could do."
Scarborough, Emma Hughes, Lauren Becker and Morgan Stanislav wore the Glenwood jerseys for the final time. The quartet was a part of 74 wins, two state tournament appearances and a pair of Hawkeye Ten Conference titles.
"They all play different roles," Rasmussen said about his seniors. "They helped put Glenwood girls basketball on the map. With the leadership they provided, it's no wonder they go down as one of the most successful classes in Glenwood girls athletics. We are going to miss them a ton."
The Rams came mere seconds from a state championship one year after they vowed to make it back to Des Moines following a heartbreaking loss to Lewis Central in the semifinals. This year's loss could serve as motivation for another trip next year.
"This is an unforgettable experience that will live with these girls for a long time to come," Rasmussen said. "I'm super proud of them. I love them all to death, and we are getting ourselves back here again."
