(Maryville) -- The Maryville volleyball team claimed the program's first state championship in 2020, rightfully earning their spot on the countdown of the top teams from the 2020-21 KMA Sports season.
The Spoofhounds,led by former Northwest Missouri State standout Miranda (Foster) Mizera, qualified for the state tournament in 2019, but lost in the sectional round to Pleasant Hill.
"We have had our sights set on the Final Four since the minute we lost last year," Mizera said.
Coach Mizera's team posted a 15-2 regular season record and won Class 3 District 16 with a four-set victory over Cameron and a sweep of Savannah.
Their return to state sectionals was dominant, sweeping Odessa and setting up a rematch with Pleasant Hill.
Not only had Pleasant Hill ended Maryville's season in 2019, but the Chicks also beat the Spoofhounds on September 28th, one of only two losses Maryville suffered all season.
It came down to the wire, but the Spoofhounds prevailed with a five-set (25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 19-25, 15-11) victory.
"I think it just means all the work we've put in and the discipline they have exhibited over the season has come to fruition," Coach Mizera said. "Now it's time to go out, have fun and complete."
The quarterfinal triumph put Maryville in the semifinals, where they edged Hermann in four sets to advance to the state championship game against Central (Park Hills).
If the Spoofhounds were nervous, they never showed it, and swept their way to a state championship, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22.
"I would say it hasn't sunk in yet," Coach Mizera said. "The girls were able to be super resilient through all the ups and downs and were worked together to accomplish their goals."
“It’s still an unreal feeling,” senior Serena Sundell told KMA Sports. “It definitely hasn’t gone away yet. To be able to be called a state champion is an amazing feeling. I’m very proud of this team and this season.”
The victory completed a dominant season for the Spoofhounds, who Mizera says displayed a laser focus throughout the weekend.
"They were eager to get into the scouting reports," she said. "It was pretty cool to see that competitive drive in them."
Sundell was the straw that stirred the drink for the Spoofhounds in 2020, averaging 5.8 kills per set and posting a .321 hitting efficiency.
“I was nervous I wouldn’t be as successful, but I was pretty proud of how I adjusted and how my teammates adjusted with me through that,” she added.
Morgan Stoecklein, Kelsey Scott and Rylee Vierthaler were also key hitters for Coach Mizera's squad while setter Macy Loe passed out 736 assists.
"I think our speed really catches teams off guard," Mizera said. "I just think they play at such a high clip. Athletically, they out-jump people. They also have a decent size about them. I also just think our girls do a good job of keeping our tempo the way we want."
Sundell's dominant campaign earned her KMAland Missouri Player of the Year. Sundell, Loe (10.6 assists per set) and Stoecklein (3.7 digs and 2.8 kills per set) were named Class 3 All-State choices.
Seven seniors: Loe, Sundell, Stoecklein, Klarysa Stolte, Jordyn Suchan, Kelsey Scott and Ilse Flores all concluded their volleyball careers at the peak of high school volleyball.
"It feels kind of like a dream," Mizera said. "It's crazy to think it's the last match for seven of these girls. It's a culmination of a lot of hard work for them. It's bittersweet. We will be sad to lose them, but this is definitely the pinnacle of what we could have asked for."
