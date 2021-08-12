(Treynor) -- The Treynor boys track team entered the 2021 season with high expectations. And for the most part, Coach Jeff Koenck's squad fulfilled those lofty goals with a dominant season and a state runner-up finish.
"It's a long-awaited arrival," Coach Jeff Koenck said about the upcoming season. "We are excited to get back out there. The kids have been working hard and are ready to get the season going."
The Cardinals were loaded with senior talent last year and had lofty postseason goals before COVID-19 canceled the season.
"It was tough," Koenck said. "But it's a new year and a new season."
On April 6th, the Cardinals cruised to a team title in front of their own crowd at the Jerome Howe Relays while Noah James wowed with an impressive showing in the high jump, clearing 6-09.00 to qualify for Drake Relays.
“That was actually the first I’ve jumped it since quarantine last year,” James said. “I’ve been struggling a little bit in practice and the few meets we’ve had. Just consistently working and staying true to what I know and trusting my jumps.”
James, along with teammate Sid Schaaf, shined at the Drake Relays two weeks later.
James claimed second in the high jump (6-05.00), sixth in the 400 hurdles (55.49) and 20th in the 110 hurdles (15.83).
"I gotta give myself a pat on the back for getting second at the Drake Relays," James said. "That's pretty awesome. I'm proud of myself."
Schaaf, meanwhile, was the runner-up in the 400 hurdles (54.84), to 14th in the 110 hurdles, partnered with James, Todd Pedersen and Devin Vorthmann to take sixth in the 4x400 and claimed 22nd in the 4x200 alongside Pedersen, Braden Larsen and Evan Smith.
"I'm happy with how we all did," Schaaf said. "I feel pretty good right now. In the 400 hurdles, I finally didn't stutter."
On May 4th, the Cardinals posted 193 at the Western Iowa Conference Meet to claim the title.
The Cardinals won seven events, including individual golds from James in the high jump (6-04.00), Blake Sadr in the discus (142-00), Schaaf in the 110 hurdles (14.63) and Pedersen in the 800 (2:05.22).
Treynor added a shuttle hurdle win with James, Pedersen, Kayden Dirks and Schaaf in 1:03.60 while Evan Smith, Josh Clark, Noah Nelson and Jaxon Schumacher won the 4x100 (44.02) and Pedersen, James, Vorthmann and Schaaf won the 4x400 (3:28.37).
Coach Koenck's squad kept the good times rolling at their Class 2A State Qualifying Meet, automatically qualifying 15 events, including an impressive nine district champions on their way to 167 points.
"That's how we had it written up," he said. "That's probably never happened before, but we knew we had a chance to get a lot of events there. The boys showed up and performed. It was a good night."
The Cardinals qualified for state in all seven relays -- 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, distance medley, sprint medley and shuttle hurdle.
"We have some guys that are talented individuals, but this speaks to the group of kids that we have," Koenck said about their relays. They have continued to progress."
Treynor entered the state meet as the presumptive Class 2A favorite, but a fierce battle with Western Iowa Conference foe Underwood went to the Eagles by a mere six points. The Cardinals did leave Des Moines with some event championships, though.
Schaaf claimed a state championship in the 400 hurdles while James finished second.
“I like to get out really fast,” Schaaf said. “At the district meet, I got out fast and didn’t finish. Me and Noah were side by side, so I knew I had to kick, pump my arms and hope to finish. That’s what happened.”
“I felt pretty good coming out,” James said. “I saw Sid coming up on me, and I was planning on kicking at the 200 meter mark. He just kept going. I couldn’t get him this time, but I’m happy for him. There’s not anyone else I’d rather lose a state title to.”
James also took third in the high jump while Schaaf was runner-up in the 100 hurdles.
The Cardinals also nabbed a relay championship, doing so with a dramatic shuttle hurdle championship when their quartet of James, Pedersen, Dirks and Schaaf took gold. Schaaf edged Spirit Lake's anchor by eight-thousandths of a second for the title.
"I like chasing people down," Schaaf said. "I put my head down, trusted my form and my momentum carried me."
The 4x400 team of Schaaf, Pedersen, James and Vorthmann took second and sprint medley quartet of Pedersen, Clark, Smith and Schumacher claimed fourth.
"It was a fun race with good competition," Pedersen said afterward.
While their goal of winning a state championship fell just shy, it was a season full of memories and accomplishments for the Cardinals.
"We can't hold our heads," Coach Jeff Koenck said. "A state runner-up finish is not easy to do. Usually, 60 points will win it, but they (Underwood) came to play."
