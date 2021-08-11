(Conception Junction) -- One year removed from a state championship loss, the Platte Valley girls basketball team put the pieces together and dominated en route to a perfect season, which culminated with a state title.
For that, Coach Tyler Pedersen's squad is the No. 8 team on our countdown of the top KMAland teams from the 2020-21 season.
They wasted no time imposing their will, racing to an 8-0 start in 2020 while holding opponents to 22.8 points per contest.
"It was a great first portion of the season," Coach Pedersen said. "The way 2020 has been -- never knowing if you'll be able to play game to game -- we are just taking it one game at a time and having fun, but it's been a great opening chapter."
The dominance continued in 2021, finishing the regular season at 25-0.
Dominant wins over Nodaway-Holt and South Holt by combined 123-36 put Platte Valley into a state sectional against Stanberry.
In that contest, they used a familiar recipe -- suffocating defense and dominant post play -- for the 58-32 win.
The former recipe was sparked by the combination of junior Jaclyn Pappert and freshman Maggie Collins, who posted 17 and 15 points.
"We always know we have size on most people," Pappert said. "We always have each other back."
'We came in prepared to have our strongest game," Collins echoed.
The win advanced PV to the state quarterfinals, where they overcame a sluggish shooting effort to edge Santa Fe 52-38, returning to the semifinals.
The semifinal showdown came against Walnut Grove, who beat Platte Valley in the 2020 Class 1 State Championship Game.
"There are some things we can learn from," he said. "I anticipate them to be better than they were a year ago, but there's a chance we can do some things better, too. We are going to go in with a lot of confidence. If we play with that, we are going to make them earn it."
Coach Pedersen's team did just enough, and ousted Walnut Grove's bid for a three-peat with a 49-44 victory, putting Platte Valley back in the state championship game, which they won, 56-44, over Leeton.
"We kept battling," Coach Tyler Pedersen said.
Aside from the powerful post presence of Pappert and Collins, Malia Collins, Brylie Angle, Paige West and Stephanie Turpin also stepped up for Platte Valley throughout their perfect season.
"It was a journey," Pedersen said. "It's going to be fun to look back on in time."
