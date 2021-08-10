(Harlan) -- The next team on our countdown of the top teams from the 2020-21 KMAland sports season is no stranger to success.
The Harlan Cyclones entered the 2020 season with a familiar name, but the different face in charge of the program as Todd Bladt replaced his father, Curt, who retired after 42 years and 422 wins.
The younger Bladt's squad also entered the season amid a quarterback battle, which sophomore Teagon Kasperbauer ultimately won.
Perhaps some growing pains were expected when Harlan opened the season with a pair of state-ranked foes -- Grinnell and Pella -- but tasty matchups resulted in two wins for Harlan, heading into another state-rated showdown, this time with Hawkeye Ten rival Glenwood.
The Rams posted the first 13 points of the contest, but Harlan weathered the storm, literally and figuratively, to snag the 22-13 victory and move to 3-0.
"We got down in the early, just making some mistakes," Coach Todd Bladt said. "Our guys were resilient and came back in the second half and really stepped up their play."
Coach Bladt was blunt with his team during his halftime message.
"We got to play harder," Bladt said. "That's flat-out what it was. We weren't playing fast, and that's what we do well. The message at halftime was to get out and play Harlan football."
They followed with dominant wins over Denison-Schleswig, Carroll and Creston, setting up an undefeated, state-ranked bout with Lewis Central for a district championship.
"It's going to be an exciting game," Harlan Coach Todd Bladt said. "It's going to be an exciting environment. They've got a really good team."
Coach Bladt's prediction was prophetic. The two squads staged a classic, but Harlan pulled away late to snag the 28-10 win.
"It was a hard-fought win by our kids," Bladt said. "They really committed to what the coaches put together as a game plan. We had some lucky breaks and some big plays that turned the game around for us."
The win secured Harlan a first-round bye.
"We are headed down the road," Bladt said. "It's like taking a left when you're heading down the highway, we got to take a left and go down a new road, and that's the playoffs. We'll enjoy this for a couple of days, then we got to get focused up."
The Cyclones had little trouble in their playoff opener with Bondurant-Farrar, cruising to a 36-7 victory after forcing four turnovers.
"Our kids were just flying around and making plays," Bladt said ."We had some fortunate rolls of the pumpkin. You gotta have those to win some games."
The next win would not be as easy, though, as the Cyclones found themselves in a dog fight with Carlisle's run-heavy offense. However, Harlan's explosive offense posted 28 unanswered points and held on for the 49-42, setting up a rematch with Lewis Central.
The second verse was every bit as good as the first, perhaps better, and Harlan held off LC's late comeback attempt for the 21-14 win.
"We made some big plays and took advantage of a few things that we saw out there," Bladt said. "The kids went out there and performed. They did everything we asked and committed to our plan and went out and executed."
“It starts with our defense making big plays," said quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer. "Then everyone steps in and does their work, our line creates big blocks and moves people, and then our skill players made big players when we needed it."
An impressive 44-7 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley put the Cyclones in their 21st state championship appearance and on the brink of a 13th state championship.
As you might expect in a program with the pedigree Harlan has, playing for all the marbles is always the goal.
"You gotta aim high," Bladt said. "Our kids have been talking about this. This is what they wanted and what they committed to. They are putting in the time you have to be at this level."
Unfortunately, the Cyclones' bid for a title fell short in a 30-6 loss to North Scott after the Lancers posted 24 second-half points.
"I'm just proud of the guys and everything they have done the whole season," Coach Bladt said. "We just didn't have it tonight."
The Cyclones' offense was dynamic in 2020 thanks to a stellar passing attack, led by Kasperbauer's 2,553 yards and 23 touchdowns. Connor Frame (44 catches for 949 yards and 12 TDS), Joey Moser (30 catches for 428 yards and 4 TDs) and Aidan Hall (34 hauls for 860 yards and 8 TDs) were among his favorite targets, all of which return next year.
“I’ve known what he could do my entire life,” Hall said about Kasperbauer. “He’s been my quarterback, and he’s always been the guy. I just trust him. Our experience goes back (a lot of years), and we’ve built trust over time.”
Defensively, the Cyclones (11-1) -- led by Iowa State commit -- forced 23 turnovers and held opponents to 15.9 points per game.
Many of the key contributors from Harlan's state runner-up squad are back in 2021, making a return to this list likely.
"Just keep developing," Bladt said. "We will keep going back to the grindstone. Everything is special that you get to do. I'm just glad our kids get to compete. It didn't turn out the way we wanted it to, but the future does look bright."
Top 35 Team Countdown
34. Ashland-Greenwood Volleyball
30. Falls City Sacred Heart Girls Basketball
25. Plattsmouth Boys Cross Country
22. Abraham Lincoln Girls Soccer
20. Exira-EHK Girls Basketball
13. Abraham Lincoln Boys Basketball
12. Falls City Sacred Heart Boys BB
11. Nodaway Valley Girls Basketball
10. Mound City Boys Basketball
9. Harlan Football
8. Wednesday, August 11th
7. Thursday, August 12th
6. Friday, August 13th
5. Monday, August 16th
4. Tuesday, August 17th
3. Wednesday, August 18th
2. Thursday, August 19th
1. Friday, August 20th.