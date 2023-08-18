(Tarkio) -- An unforgettable spring culminating in a state championship makes East Atchison girls track & field the top team in the 2022-23 KMA Sports Top 50 Team Countdown.
The Wolves had been on the cusp of state titles in 2021 and 2022 but finished second and fourth. However, expectations were high for this year's team as they returned several contributors from the star-studded teams of year's past, such as Tommi Martin, Natalie Hedlund, Lizzie Schlueter and Faith Anderson.
Martin started her year in a big way by collecting the first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honor of the spring sports season back in March. She shined for the Wolves throughout the year in the javelin and 800.
"I started javelin because I saw the high schoolers doing it (in junior high)," she said. "I gave it a shot. And I was pretty good at it. The key components to javelin are speed -- you want to keep it at 45-degree angle and throw it through the point. It's not just throwing with your arm. It's a difficult skill. There's a lot to learning the javelin."
The Wolves' talent left Coach Joe Unternahrer pleased with his team after basically every meet.
"So far, I've liked what we've done," Unternahrer said. "We've dealt with some injuries, but girls have stepped up into roles and complemented the rest of the team nicely. It seems like we're able to score points in a lot of different ways."
Coming into the year, Unternahrer was confident his team could piece together another strong season.
"We have a good group of seniors and juniors that have been doing this for a couple of years," he said. "Everyone had high expectations about what they wanted to do individually and as a team. I think there are still improvements we can make. We'll tweak some things and get better at each meet."
The Wolves' depth was on display in front of the entire conference at the 275 Meet. East Atchison scored 146 points and won 10 events.
"I'm proud of the girls," Unternahrer said. "I think they worked very hard to get to this point. We're getting healthy at the right time of the year. Hopefully, we can take what we did and move forward."
Anderson won four events as part of the Wolves' dominant day. The Northwest Missouri State commit won titles in the high jump (5-06.00) and 300 hurdles (47.58) and contributed to the winning 4x200 (1:53.36) and 4x400 (4:21.12) squads.
"I'm very tired, but I feel good," she said. "I jumped good. Our 4x2 and 4x4 did great, and the hurdles went smooth. That's all you can ask for."
Martin won the javelin (40.98 meters), 800 (2:36.87) and contributed to the winning 4x400 (4:21.12). Martin's javelin toss set a new conference record.
"I've been struggling with the javelin," Martin said. "I had a good throw today, though. I was proud of that. The javelin has been hit or miss for some days."
Hedlund won the long jump (4.76 meters), 200 (27.81) and helped the Wolves win the 4x200, and Schlueter won the 100 hurdles (16.80) and anchored the 4x400.
The Wolves performed their best when it mattered most at state, as they put up 70 points to win the state title, edging Drexel by 10 points.
"We had been really close," Unternahrer said. "I think some youth and injuries kept us from getting there. This year, everything aligned, and we got it done. I thought we might be able to do it. But we just talked about getting better each meet. We didn't want to peak at the beginning or the middle. We wanted to do our best at the end of the year. For the most part, I think we were able to do that."
The Wolves won five event titles on their way to the team crown. Anderson won the high jump and 300 meter hurdles, Martin won the 800 and the Wolves also won the 4x200 and 4x400.
"It's extremely gratifying and rewarding," Anderson said. "All the hard work has paid off. I couldn't be any happier."
Anderson, who was part of both champion relays, earned the 2023 KMAland Missouri Track & Field Athlete of the Year Award.
"Getting all the golds sealed for me that I love this sport," Anderson said. "It's my therapy. It's my way to release my emotions. I'm so glad I've been a part of it."
As the engineer of this championship team, Unternahrer was the 2023 KMAland Track & Field Coach of the Year
"We were lucky to have a lot of girls that could do a lot of different events," Unternahrer said. "We put different relay lineups together throughout the year to see what worked. We kept our eye on that and put it together at the end of the year."
PREVIOUS KMA SPORTS TEAMS OF THE YEAR
TOP 50 TEAM COUNTDOWN
