(KMAland) -- We're into the top 10 of KMA Sports' Top 50 Team Countdown.
Kicking off the Top 10 is the Class 1A softball state champion: Twin Cedars.
To understand the Sabers' 2022 state championship campaign, you must go back to 2020 and 2021, where Twin Cedars put together memorable seasons but fell shy of trips to the state tournament.
"All of those were part of the process to get us to the point where we were ready to win one of those games," Coach Zack Dunkin said.
The Sabers opened the season with a loss to Wayne but then rattled off 21 consecutive wins and finished the regular season at 23-3. '
Postseason wins over Tri-County and Highland put the Sabers on the cusp of their first state tournament berth since 1978.
They got over the hump with a thrilling, 7-6 win over Sigourney thanks to a walk-off hit from Grace Bailey.
"It feels like it has been a long time coming," Coach Dunkin said. "It feels good to finally get over the hump. It means the world to these kids that put in so much work. To see their reactions has been overwhelming."
Bailey belted an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh.
"We'll always remember the finish," Dunkin said. "It was just unbelievable."
Bailey added more heroics in Twin Cedars' state quarterfinal.
Locked in a 0-0 tie with Lisbon, Bailey blasted a two-run homer that proved to be the difference.
"That was fun," Bailey said about her homer. "I was looking for one pitch. I wanted to get a hard ground ball. I didn't think it was gone. I saw it go out, and that was so exciting."
"It was an unbelievable softball game," Dunkin said. "Both sides went back and forth. The pitching was good, and the defense was even better. It came down to who would flinch first."
From there, the Sabers dispatched Martensdale-St. Marys, 7-2, to advance to the 1A state title game.
"It's an amazing feeling," Coach Dunkin said. "I'm so happy for the kids and the community. I love seeing the kids having success and enjoying the moment."
Jillian French -- their five hitter -- totaled two hits and drove in three runs.
"It's so thrilling to be here," French said. "I wasn't getting down. Having confidence in yourself really helps."
In the state title game, the Sabers captured championship glory with a 6-3 win over Southeast Warren for the program's first title.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Dunkin said. “It’s a culmination of a ton of work from everybody. First and foremost, all the work that the kids have put in, and then all the time that parents have put in over the years. It hasn’t really sunk in, but it’s crazy.”
“It’s indescribable,” Bailey said. “I don’t know if it’s really set in yet for all of us. It’s so great.”
Bailey earned captaincy honors of the Class 1A all-tournament team. Prior to closing out the title game, Bailey pitched a complete-game shutout against No. 3 Lisbon in the quarterfinals and allowed just two runs across seven innings in Twin Cedars’ semifinal victory over No. 7 Martensdale-St. Mary’s.
“To be able to come out here and represent Twin Cedars is just the greatest thing,” Bailey said. “We’ve wanted this forever. We’ve been close to state the last couple years and to finally get here and go all the way is just so great.”
