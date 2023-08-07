(KMAland) -- The most accomplished season in the history of Underwood baseball is next on the KMA Sports Top 50 Team Countdown.
While the Eagles would end the year playing for a state championship, Coach Andy Vanfossan admits he had some pessimism surrounding his team.
"If you were to ask my wife or (Underwood assistant coach Brad) Blum, you'd think we were going to be .500," Vanfossan said. "Coaches never want to say their team is going to be good or bad. We weren't able to have an entire group together during Spring ball. We didn't know what we had until about the middle of the year."
The Eagles started the year with dominant wins over IKM-Manning and Missouri Valley. They suffered their first loss of the year to Logan-Magnolia on May 26th and suffered just two more regular-season losses: to Kuemper Catholic on May 31st and Cherokee on June 27th.
One of their regular-season highlights came on June 2nd, when freshman Garrett Luett tossed a no-hit gem in the Eagles' 5-0 win over Tri-Center.
"I feel very good," Luett said after the gem. "I threw well, and my defense stepped up for me and made the plays. This is a big confidence booster."
"You can't do much better than a no-hitter," Vanfossan said. "Last year, they hit him around good. He wanted another shot. He threw well. He had command of all three pitches. I'm very happy for them."
The Eagles compiled a 20-3 regular-season record. They opened the postseason as the top seed in their district. An 5-4 win over Cherokee put the Eagles in a district final.
The Eagles spotted Cherokee a 4-0 lead before storming back.
"I don't know if it was necessarily fun," Coach Vanfossan said. "It was definitely nerve-wracking. Hats off to Cherokee. They executed their game plan and got a couple of runs across the board. We hadn't been down much this year. It was good to see the boys rally. You can always learn a lot from games. I think our team learned a lot about how to balance being a favorite facing an underdog."
The Eagles moved into a substate final with a convincing win over Hinton, setting up a substate final date with Clarinda.
The Eagles got another gem from Luett to beat Clarinda, 7-1, moving to the state tournament for the third time in program history.
"It was a team win," Coach Vanfossan told KMA Sports. "We talked about the bottom of our order making things happen--Mason (Boothby) and Garrett (Luett) had some hits tonight--but it was our bottom of the order, (Luke) Seidler lays down the bunt and Gus (Bashore) gets a big hit and that's our sixth and seventh guy. They're buying into what we're preaching and we tell them they're not going to get a hit every time, but just put the ball in play and good things can happen."
Underwood opened the state tournament with another dandy from Luett as they beat Williamsburg 7-2 in a 2A quarterfinal. The win was Underwood's first state tournament victory in program history.
"I'm very proud of the boys," Coach Vanfossan told KMA Sports after the win. "We executed. (Williamsburg) is good. Their lineup can hit the ball. I was happy with the way our guys executed our game plan. It's always good to get that first one. They can say they made Underwood history."
"I was pretty confident heading into the game," Luett said. "I wanted the ball. I was excited for this game. It's awesome. Early on, I threw my fastball well and mixed in some off-speed."
Two days later, Jack Vanfossan turned in a stellar pitching performance to beat Cascade 3-1, putting the Eagles in the state title game.
"They came up loose and had nothing to lose," Coach Vanfossan said. "They truly play for each other. They're a tight-knit group. I couldn't be more proud of the boys."
"I worked the outside corner," Jack Vanfossan said. "When they were on the line, I threw them in and the ump gave me some calls."
"He does a good job locating," Coach Vanfossan said. "He threw three pitches for strikes. That's what you need."
Underwood took an early lead in their first ever state title game appearance, but Beckman Catholic's offense had too much firepower, pulling away for a7-1 win.
"We're obviously upset," Coach Vanfossan said. "We're upset the year is over. The kids did everything we asked them to do all year. We knew we had to play well, and we did. The difference in the game is they got hits when they needed to, and we didn't."
The Eagles matched the Trailblazers with nine hits but only scratched across one run while leaving nine runners on base.
"There's no good way of putting it: it sucked," Jack Vanfossan said of his team's inability to plate runs on Friday. "In the state championship every run matters."
The loss brought a cruel end to Underwood's most successful season ever.
"There were a lot of firsts for Underwood," junior Mason Boothby said. "To win a couple and give a fight in the final game means a lot."
Jack Vanfossan was named the KMAland Pitcher of the Year while Coach Vanfossan was the KMAland Coach of the Year. The former was also a member of the All-KMAland Baseball Team and a Class 2A All-State choice.
