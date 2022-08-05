(KMAland) -- A pair of state runners-up are next on the KMA Sports Top 50 Team Countdown.
14. Auburn Boys Basketball
The Auburn boys basketball team entered the 2021-22 season with their sights set on a rare fourth consecutive state championship.
The Bulldogs opened the year with five straight wins to run their win streak to 67. The streak snapped on December 18th with an overtime loss to Douglas County West.
They also lost in overtime to Hartington Cedar Catholic on December 29th, but then found a rhythm and peeled off 13 consecutive wins, highlighted by a victory over Lourdes Central Catholic in a top-five showdown.
"Certainly in many facets, we took their best shots," said Auburn Coach Jim Weeks. "We were able to weather their storm when they played pretty good."
Auburn entered the postseason at 20-3. The rolled past Wilber-Clatonia (68-20) and Fairbury (86-47) before returning to state with a 41-37 win over Central City.
"We got a lead, and then they tied it," Weeks said about their district final win. "Then we went into halftime up 3, Ryan Binder hit a three to put us up six, and we made enough free throws to stay ahead of them."
Ryan Binder was among the many standouts for a new-look Auburn team that had to replace the bulk of last year's past three state championship teams. Maverick Binder, Ryan Dixon, Nixon Ligouri, Skyler Roybal, Marcus Hudson and Bret Baltensperger have also stepped up.
"Any time you have good players around you, it makes the game easier to play," Weeks said. "Then everybody can score."
While the Bulldogs have got it done on the offensive end, they are known for their defense.
Coach Weeks' team prides itself on the defensive end, holding opponents to 35.7 points per game.
"This team has been a good defensive team," Weeks said. "We really defend. Everybody has bought into the hard stuff. We have some tough kids doing stuff people don't love to do. That's pretty gratifying."
Auburn opened the Class C1 postseason with a 34-29 win over Concordia.
The Bulldogs returned to the state championship game thanks to a classic 48-46 win over Fort Calhoun.
"You're playing the best teams in the state here," Weeks said. "There's going to be some adversity. I think a win shows a lot about your character, toughness, work ethic and camaraderie. I think we were just able to persevere."
Unfortunately, Auburn's bid for a fourth consecutive state title fell short with a buzzer-beating loss to Ashland-Greenwood.
13. Abraham Lincoln Girls Soccer
The Abraham Lincoln girls soccer team has become a perennial KMAland power.
They entered 2022 with aspirations of a fourth consecutive state tournament berth.
"I was excited before the season started," said Coach Robbie Miller. "Then we had tryouts, and I'm even more excited. We have a really talented squad."
The Lynx compiled a 13-3 regular-season record. They opened their postseason with a 10-0 win over Sioux City East and qualified for state with a 6-1 win over Sioux City West.
After three consecutive first-round exits, the Lynx finally captured a long-awaited state tournament win over Dowling Catholic.
“[This game] was a battle,” Miller said. “The first half was definitely a battle.”
Jazmin Martinez Rangel shined for the Lynx with a goal and an assist.
“[This win] feels amazing,” Martinez Rangel said. “Our team has been waiting for this moment the whole season. Everyone’s been hyping us up, and we’re just elated to finally do it.”
Up next was a state semifinal with a familiar foe: Ankeny. Ankeny got the edge in the regular-season meeting, but AL got the last laugh with a thrilling 1-0 win in a state semifinal.
“I’m just in disbelief,” Abraham Lincoln head coach Robbie Miller said. “We talked about how if we scored, we were going to win. I didn’t expect it to be the golden goal, though.”
Hanna Schimmer led the Lynx all season, and did so in their thrilling June 2nd win with the game-winning goal -- her 44th goal of the year.
“It’s just all around excitement right now,” Schimmer said. “I’m so grateful for this team and for all the opportunities it's given me. To go to the championship is a big deal for not only our team but our whole school.”
However, the Lynx fell, 2-0, to Ankeny Centennial in the 3A final.
“It hurts to lose a championship game,” Coach Robbie Miller said. “It’s historic, what we’ve done here and as time goes on it’ll get better. Right now, it hurts.”
The Lynx became the only team in school history to play for a state championship, and despite coming up short, their names will be in the school record books forever.
“We’ve gradually been coming [to state] and getting better,” Miller said. “We’ve kept building and kept getting closer and this year we got to the championship game. We kept getting closer and closer, and hopefully this spreads throughout Abraham Lincoln. It’s a difference for everyone.”
