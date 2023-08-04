(KMAland) -- The Top 50 Team Countdown continues today with teams 14 and 13.
14. Platte Valley Baseball
Platte Valley baseball entered the year determined to best last year's state semifinal trip. And they did.
Platte Valley suffered a loss in their second game of the season, but then rattled off four consecutive wins to move to 5-1.
"We've been playing pretty good so far," Platte Valley head coach Zach Dyer told KMA Sports in April. "We played some good teams. That has helped us grow as a unit because we have some new guys in new spots. We're just focusing on growing as a team."
Platte Valley ultimately compiled a 15-2 regular-season record. They opened the postseason with a 10-0 win over Nodaway Valley and reached the state tournament with an 11-1 win over Rock Port in the district final.
A 5-1 win over North Harrison in the state sectionals was next, followed by a nail-biting 5-4 win over Green City that put Platte Valley back in the state semifinals.
"We've been resilient throughout the playoffs," Dyer said. "A lot of kids would have quit after giving up the lead. Not these guys. They've worked too hard. The core of this group has been together for four years."
Platte Valley reached the state finals with a dominant 8-0 win over Community but ultimately lost in the finals, falling to Community 13-3.
Two-way star Memphis Bliley was the 2023 KMAland Missouri Baseball Player of the Year. He overcame a shoulder injury to throw 46 1/3 innings with 79 strikeouts and a 2.57 ERA. He also hit .400/.524/.646 with 29 RBI.
“The whole season, everyone stayed together and learned from each other,” Bliley said of his team’s success. “We had some new roles to be filled. It was more of a mental game (for me) this year. I started off the season not being able to pitch and rarely even throw a ball because my shoulder was hurt. It was a mental part of the game to keep my head up and just know if I keep stretching everything will finally heal.”
13. Martensdale-St. Marys Softball
Like Platte Valley baseball, Martensdale-St. Marys softball entered 2023 hoping to get further than last year's state semifinal exit.
And the Blue Devils did just that. They quickly became the No. 1 ranked team in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's rankings and held that ranking throughout the season.
Martensdale-St. Marys opened the season 1-1 after a win over defending 1A state champion Twin Cedars and a loss to Twin Cedars. They then rattled off 10 straight wins
They compiled a 22-5 regular-season record, going 12-1 in a tough Pride of Iowa Conference. The Blue Devils challenged themselves throughout the year, facing larger schools such as Grinnell, Dowling Catholic and Johnston.
“[I’ve seen] a willingness to take on the challenge of being a new team this year,” Martensdale-St. Mary’s head coach Emily Wood said in June. “We have a good returning core, but we did lose four seniors out of our starting lineup from last year, and that’s quite a bit. The girls have tried some different positions out and they’re willing to work at those positions to do what’s best for the team.”
The Blue Devils opened the postseason with a 4-0 win over Montezuma and reached a regional final by rolling past Iowa Valley, 11-0.
A 4-0 win over Collins-Maxwell put the Blue Devils back in the state tournament for the second consecutive year.
"We're feeling good," Wood told KMA Sports. "We've been preparing for this all year. Our conference helped us prepare for this moment. We're excited to get back there and get to work."
Martensdale-St. Marys opened the state tournament with a nail-biting 1-0 win over St. Edmond, Fort Dodge.
The Blue Devils got past the semifinals and into the championship game a day later thanks to a brilliant performance from pitcher Campbell German. German threw seven masterful innings, allowing only one hit in the Blue Devils' 9-0 win over Wayne.
"I'm so excited," German said about the win. "After last year, we couldn't get over the semifinal. We've been working toward the championship. We've wanted to be in this position. Everyone played well together. We gave it our all, and we deserve to be here."
"I can't say enough good things about Campbell," Wood said. "When she's on the mound, we know we'll be in our best spot to compete. She lets them put it in play and trusts her defense."
Unfortunately, North Linn's offense was too much for the Blue Devils, ousting them 6-0 in the championship game.
German's big season on the mound (1.02 ERA, .087 BAA, 198) earned her the 2023 KMAland Softball Pitcher of the Year honor.
"If I didn't have a good game pitching, my team backed me up," she said. "I was never nervous to pitch because I knew I had a good defense behind me. The all-around good defense and offense backed me up. We just worked together well, so I was always confident. That was good."
TOP 50 TEAM COUNTDOWN
50: Martensdale-St. Marys Girls Basketball
49: AHSTW Football
47: Denison-Schleswig Girls Bowling
42: Denison-Schleswig Boys Bowling
40: Kuemper Catholic Boys Basketball
39: Harlan Baseball
37: Glenwood Boys Cross Country
36. Lewis Central Girls Wrestling
35. IKM-Manning Boys Cross Country
33. Wayne Softball
29: Kuemper Catholic Volleyball
22: Platte Valley Boys Basketball
21: Lenox Football
20: Logan-Magnolia Girls Cross Country
18: Platte Valley Girls Basketball
17: Woodbine Boys Cross Country
16: West Harrison Boys Basketball