(KMAland) -- One of the top small-school girls basketball programs in Missouri and a breakthrough cross country squad from the Rolling Valley Conference are up next on KMA Sports' Top 50 Team Countdown.
18. Platte Valley Girls Basketball
While their ultimate goal of a third consecutive state title fell short, it was still another impressive year for Platte Valley girls basketball.
After state titles in 2021 and 2022, Coach Tyler Pedersen's squad entered the year with many contributors returning. While they were obviously pursuing a rare 3-peat, Coach Pedersen knew it wouldn't be easy.
“I think you gotta take a lot of pride in that, but you can’t sit back and enjoy it too much,” Pedersen told KMA Sports in December. “We’ve had that past success, but that’s really just past success. This [2022-23] team really hasn’t accomplished anything yet. We’re gonna get everyone’s best effort. There’s gonna be teams who wanna come in and beat Platte Valley because they wanna get established. With that understanding, you take some pride in it, but you can’t think about it too much. You think about the process, what it takes and what’s gotten us there and the little details of the offense and defense that really set us apart.”
Platte Valley opened the year at 8-2, falling to larger schools, Maryville and Tipton.
“I really feel like we were in position to be successful in both of those [losses],” Pedersen said. “We probably could’ve made some plays down the stretch that could’ve changed the outcome for us, but we definitely learn from situations like that.”
Platte Valley put together a 23-3 regular season. They opened the postseason with a dominant 62-23 win over South Holt. They followed two days later with a 66-25 rout of Mound City to reach the state tournament. They opened the state tournament with another rout, this time was a 58-21 win over King City.
“I think at the start, both teams really came out and set the tone on the defensive end,” Pedersen said. “Having played each other earlier in the season, we kind of had an idea… Of what the other team’s strengths were. It was kind of a defensive struggle there for the first few minutes, but we were able to hit some shots and kind of get some confidence going on the offensive side of the ball. We continued to play good defense as well and I was really proud of that effort.”
Platte Valley returned to the Final Four with their fourth consecutive win by 30 or more points: a 50-20 win over Santa Fe.
"It's pretty special," Pedersen said. "It speaks to the type of competitors they are and the amount of work they've put in. They've set their goals high."
Platte Valley never trailed. They led 12-2 after one quarter and took a 17-6 lead into the halftime break.
The offense came to life in the third quarter with 21 points en route to the blowout win. Platte Valley's perimeter game caught fire with six 3-pointers in the second half, five of which came in the third quarter.
"We started making shots," Pedersen said. "It was just a battle of wills in the first half. The third quarter, we hit shots. They were in a zone, and we had better ball movement, so we knocked some perimeter shots."
Junior Brylie Angle highlighted their perimeter game with a pair of second-half triples. Angle finished with a team-high 13 points after struggling to get shots to fall in the first half.
"I started rough in the first half," Angle said. "But I knew I had to do my job, which was to hit threes. I went out with more confidence and hit those shots.
Platte Valley's bid for a third title ended with a loss to Chadwick. They ultimately finished third in Class 1.
17. Woodbine Boys Cross Country
A state championship individual showing and a top-three finish as a team set the tone for Woodbine's memorable season.
The Tigers had lofty goals coming into the season. They didn't miss a beat, starting the year on a high note and getting ranked as high as No. 4 by the IATC.
"We're pretty pleased with how things are going," Coach James Smith told KMA Sports in September. "We've only had three meets, but we've improved quite a bit. That's what we want to see. We want to peak around conference and district time. That's what we're seeing."
The Tigers won the Rolling Valley Conference, totaling 26 points.
Woodbine had a big showing at their state qualifier, taking second behind St. Albert. Landon Bendgen was the individual champion, though, taking first in a time of 16:20.
“It was one of the tougher courses we’ve raced on all year,” Bendgen. “First two miles were pretty hilly, but I just kind of took it easy… that last mile really gets you… I just wanted to qualify and get to that state meet and really do some damage at the state meet.
The Tigers placed three runners in the top five. Coming in behind Bendgen were Gunner Wagner (3rd, 17:33) and Lane Vennink (5th, 17:55), while Thomas Tremel (12th, 18:49) and Xander Johnson (16th, 19:04) all contributed to Woodbine’s state-qualifying effort.
“I thought we ran really well,” Woodbine head coach James Smith said. “We’d never seen this course before and the whole school seems like it’s fighting a bug, a couple of our runners have been sick… but they ran great. I’m really proud of them today.”
The Tigers saved their best performance for the last. Woodbine put up 132 points at state, finishing third behind Iowa City Regina and ACGC. The third-place finish put the Tigers on the deck in Fort Dodge.
“It’s exciting,” Coach Smith told KMA Sports. “It was fun to watch. It was fun to see them come out and compete today. The boys was exciting. We told them it would come down to four teams for those three trophies, and they did what they needed to do. Landon just ran away from it, and it was real fun to watch him.”
Bendgen won the individual title, edging Caden Keller (IKM-Manning), Colin Lillie (St. Albert) and Patrick Heffernan (Boyer Valley).
“I still can’t believe it,” Bendgen told KMA Sports. “It feels great. That last mile, I really turned it up to put some distance on the pack, and it felt great coming down that home stretch.”
The Tigers' big season earned Coach Smith the 2023 KMAland Cross Country Coach of the Year honor.
“This crew was willing to work hard and wanted to achieve high expectations and goals,” Smith told KMA Sports. “They were a lot of fun. They were good kids, respectful and fun to be around. You didn’t have to deal with any drama. I told them many times beyond running they have a bright future ahead of them.”
Bendgen was named a member of the All-KMAland Cross Country Team.
TOP 50 TEAM COUNTDOWN
50: Martensdale-St. Marys Girls Basketball
49: AHSTW Football
47: Denison-Schleswig Girls Bowling
42: Denison-Schleswig Boys Bowling
40: Kuemper Catholic Boys Basketball
39: Harlan Baseball
37: Glenwood Boys Cross Country
36. Lewis Central Girls Wrestling
35. IKM-Manning Boys Cross Country
33. Wayne Softball
29: Kuemper Catholic Volleyball
22: Platte Valley Boys Basketball
21: Lenox Football
20: Logan-Magnolia Girls Cross Country