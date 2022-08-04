(KMAland) -- The Pride of Iowa Conference had two softball teams in the Class 1A State Tournament. They are also the next two teams on the KMA Sports Top 50 Team Countdown.
18. Southeast Warren Softball
In 2021, the Southeast Warren softball team claimed third in Class 1A.
They one-upped their positioning in 2022. While that was their always goal, Coach Cody Reynolds says his team didn't talk about their postseason aspirations.
"We don't like to set goals," he said. "I feel like that's a failure. We try to get better each day and focus on what's at hand. At the end of the day, we want to end up at Fort Dodge, but we try not to look ahead to anything."
That approach produced success for the Warhawks in 2022. They compiled a 20-4 record.
Pitcher Alivia Ruble led the way for Southeast Warren in the circle and at the plate. Ruble's season was highlighted by a three home run performance against Earlham on June 1st.
"It was crazy," Ruble said. "I wasn't expecting it. I was trying to get a good pitch and hitting it hard. But it was fun. I try to stay ahead in the count, get my timing down and not think a lot in the box."
They opened the postseason with a 12-0 win over Orient-Macksburg.
The Warhawks then used a 10-run fifth-inning to roll past Griswold in a regional semifinal.
"We got out of the gates slow," Southeast Warren Coach Cody Reynolds said. "We knew it was going to be a good game, and the girls put everything together in one inning. They did a great job."
The Warhawks returned to Fort Dodge with a 3-0 win over Exira-EHK in a regional final.
"This is why the kids put in all the hard work in the offseason," Reynolds said. "The ultimate goal is to get to Fort Dodge. Momentum is going in the right direction, and the kids are pumped up. We're glad to be back."
Southeast Warren opened their state tournament with an impressive 7-1 win over Remsen, St. Mary's in a state quarterfinal.
"We didn't know a lot about Remsen," Coach Cody Reynolds said. "They're a good team. We didn't come out of the gates hot and were a little undisciplined, but we started to lock in. That was one of the best hitting performances we've had all year. We hit some lasers. Hats off to the girls."
Jaycee Neer and Kaylee Tigner had big games for the Warhawks. Neer had three hits, two doubles and drove in two while Tigner had two knocks, scored twice and one RBI.
"We can hit the ball one through nine," Reynolds said. "You don't know which kid is going to be. Tonight it was Jaycee and Kaylee. I feel confident with any of my nine batters on any given night."
It was Emma King's turn to step up in the state semifinal. King blasted a home run to lead Southeast Warren to a 6-2 win over North Linn.
“It’s insane,” Emma King said. “I’m beyond proud, beyond excited and I can’t wait for more.”
“We’re on cloud nine right now, I’m not gonna lie,” Cody Reynolds said. “At the same time, we expected to be here. We didn’t just come [to state] just to come here. We came here to win this whole thing. The girls know it, we all know it, and the girls did an unbelievable job tonight.”
Unfortunately, Southeast Warren's bid for a first sever state title fell short with a 6-3 loss to Twin Cedars.
17. Martensdale-St. Marys Softball
The Pride of Iowa Conference champion, Martensdale St. Marys has long been a contender in the Class 1A softball world. But it had been four years since they qualified for state.
They changed that in 2022.
The Blue Devils raced to a 16-3 start and held firm control on the Pride of Iowa Conference all year.
“The girls have been playing really good,” Coach Emily Wood told KMA Sports. “They’ve stepped up in a lot of tough games, and they’re a really young team. We’ve had some ups and downs during the year, but we’ve taken positives away from the losses and are ready for postseason play.”
The Martensdale-St. Marys roster was a mix of young and old. There are three senior contributors in Angelina Furness, Jackie Kleve and Anna Parrott, but the rest of the roster is almost completely made up of freshmen and sophomores.
“The seniors are really taking those underclassmen under their wing and teaching them what high school softball is all about,” Wood said. “A lot of these freshmen hadn’t had experience in a varsity game before this year, but the seniors have been in regional finals and know what it’s like to play at a high level. They are really pushing those younger girls to get there.”
The Blue Devils opened the postseason with a 13-7 win over Grand View Christian, and followed with a 10-0 win over East Union.
They returned to the state tournament for the first time since 2018 with a 2-1, extra-inning victory over Wayne.
"(The emotions) were up and down all night," Wood said. "In the eighth inning, we got the top of their order out. That was huge. I'm glad we got it done in the bottom of the eighth."
The win returned Martensdale-St. Marys to Fort Dodge for the 10th time in program history.
"There's a lot of excitement," Wood said. "The girls have worked really hard this year. They set this goal at the beginning of the year."
Sophomore Campbell German shined for the Blue Devils during their memorable season. German hit .333 with 26 RBI and shined in the circle with a 1.39 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings.
"What makes Campbell so special is her mental toughness," Wood said. "She doesn't let things rattle her. I love watching her. She's the leader. When she's on, the whole team is on."
German's mental toughness was on display in Martensdale-St. Marys' state quarterfinal clash with Newell-Fonda. The Blue Devils knocked off the defending state champion with a 7-2 win.
"We played as a team," Wood said. "Up and down the lineup, everyone did their job and played together. They played the game they were capable of playing all year. It's nice to see that take place at the state tournament."
German homered and shut down Newell-Fonda's offense by only allowing four hits.
"Cam did what Cam does best," Wood said. "And that's throw a good game. She has great pitches. When her stuff is working, her defense is confident. We expect this from her every night.'
Martensdale-St. Marys lost to Twin Cedars, 7-2, in a state semifinal, but won their third place game, 6-2, over North Linn.
