(Ashland) -- A dominant showing in Lincoln led the Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team to repeat as Class C1 state champions. It also earned them the No. 2 spot on the KMA Sports Top 50 Team Countdown.
The Bluejays won it all in 2022, edging Auburn in a thrilling state-championship game. However, they entered 2023 tasked with replacing many key pieces from that team, including 2022 KMAland Nebraska Boys Basketball Player of the Year Cale Jacobsen.
"It's a work in progress," Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs told KMA Sports in December. "We have a lot to replace. I think we have talented and skilled kids. It's just figuring out the roles. We can't replace a player of Cale's caliber. We have to make it look different yet still be successful."
The Bluejays raced to a 4-0 start with wins over Arlington, Elkhorn, Louisville and Conestoga.
"I think we're off to a good start," Coach Jacob Mohs said. "But we do have several areas we're trying to work on. There's still some things on offense and defense that we're trying to work out the kinks."
The Bluejays didn't have much trouble with their regular-season slate, posting a 20-2 record. They lost to Wahoo in the district tournament, but were awarded one of Nebraska's wildcards, allowing them to continue their championship quest. Ashland-Greenwood took advantage of the second chance, rolling to a 71-51 win over Winnebago in the district finals.
“Our guys did a pretty good job on offense and defense,” Mohs said. “Winnebago likes to play a fast-paced game and they’ve got some guys who can go one-on-one, they’re quick, athletic and they can shoot the three well, so we knew we’d kind of have our hands full on offense. We really focused in defensively and I thought we did a really good job. Offensively, we did a really good job of getting to the basket, getting out in transition and knocking down some threes.”
While the offense came on strong in the latter of the season, Ashland-Greenwood hung its hat on defense throughout the 2022-23 campaign, allowing just 36 points per game to opponents prior to the state tournament.
“I think our kids buy into what we do, the preparation, the film and the practice,” Mohs said. “They’ve seen the success that playing consistent defense throughout the season can give you. While the offense kinda comes and goes at times, defense can be pretty consistent. Each team that you play presents its own challenges for our defense, so we just try to lock in and take away what the other team does well and make them work for their baskets.”
As defending state champions, the Bluejays naturally had a target on their back.
“The group of kids we have has just worked really, really hard,” Mohs said. “It’s a credit to their work ethic in the summer and getting better over the course of the year, not being content saying ‘hey, we found success last year so we’re just gonna show up and win.’ We let them know that teams are gunning for us and they’ve just done an excellent job.”
Ashland-Greenwood opened the state tournament with a 52-28 thrashing of Sidney.
“I thought the kids did a great job with the game plan,” Coach Mohs said. “Offensively, they moved the ball, they finished strong on the inside and they took care of [the ball]. Defensively, they did an outstanding job of limiting [Sidney’s] shooters and making it tough when they were driving. A key to tonight was rebounding and I thought we did a great job on the boards overall.”
Brooks Kissinger led all scorers with 20 points.
“Coach Mohs emphasized the whole week in preparing to play at my own pace and play off two feet,” Kissinger said. “I feel like I did that pretty well tonight.”
Two days later, Ashland-Greenwood recorded another blowout, this time a 50-20 rout of Ogallala to reach the finals.
"We have great kids," Mohs said. "They want to do big things. So much of last year's team was our three seniors. These guys wanted to be in that position. You can see that."
The Bluejays left little doubt, thanks to a suffocating defense. Ogallala (27-1) shot only 18.1% percent from the field. Their 20-point output was 53 points below their season average and 40 below their second-lowest scoring total this year.
"We've had some good defensive games this year," Mohs said. "That's our expectation. You have to work hard every possession. We didn't want any open threes and to win the rebounding battle. Our inside guys were fantastic. We needed to match their physicality, and we did."
That semifinal win set up a rematch with Auburn. This time, Ashland-Greenwood didn't need any late-game dramatics as their defense suffocated Auburn's offense en route to a 54-24 win for the program's second consecutive title.
"These guys and our team dug in defensively at the state tournament," Mohs said. "It's hard to describe what they did. Amazing. Lights out. Tremendous. It was all those things. Their effort was amazing. We didn't make many mistakes for three games. It's mind-boggling."
The rout capped Ashland-Greenwood's dominant state tournament. They ousted Sidney, Ogallala and Auburn by an average of 28 points per game and never let a team score more than 28 points. The 24 points they held Auburn to is the lowest in a state title game in the six-class era that dates back to 1984 and the lowest since Waverly held Chappell to 23 points in the 1949 finals.
Coach Mohs was named the 2023 KMAland Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
"It's been rewarding," Mohs said about his program's journey. "We've been through ups and downs. It's rewarding that the kids are getting the payoff of enjoying the process. When everything lines up, you hope to find success. That was our goal when we put things in place. It's been a long, enjoyable, fun and emotional journey."
