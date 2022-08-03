(KMAland) -- A pair of Hawkeye Ten Conference champion teams are up next on KMA Sports' Top 50 Team Countdown.
20. Lewis Central Baseball
After several years of being tasked with facing Des Moines schools in Class 4A, the Lewis Central baseball team took advantage of their drop down to Class 3A by posting one of the most memorable seasons in program history.
The Titans started the season 7-2 with wins over Thomas Jefferson, Bishop Heelan, Sioux City North, St. Albert, Red Oak (twice) and Harlan (twice). Their two losses came to two of the top six schools in Class 4A -- No. 2 Dowling Catholic and No. 6 Urbandale.
"We have a tough schedule," said Lewis Central Coach Jim Waters. "We're only going to get better from those games. And we'll continue to play those high level games to challenge us."
They continued their winning ways on June 6th with a dominant win over Glenwood on the KMA airwaves and held off Harlan 15 days later for a nail-biting 2-1 win.
The victory grew LC's win streak to 16 consecutive games.
The Titans ultimately grew their win streak to 24 before losing to Glenwood in the final game of the regular season.
LC opened the postseason with a dominant 13-0 win over Clarke and moved to a substate final with a 7-1 win over Creston.
Lewis Central found themselves in the winner's circle after a clutch performance by their starting pitcher in Aron Harrington, who accounted for 17 outs on the night through 16 strikeouts in a near complete game.
"It feels great," said Harrington. "Just getting ahead in counts, throwing fastballs early, making sure I was ahead, and then just having my defense workout behind me and it turned out good for us."
Two days later, the Titans rolled into Des Moines with a 10-0 win over Glenwood, thanks to a one-hit pitching performance from JC Dermody.
"Don't ever let anybody tell you hard work doesn't pay off," Jim Waters said. "We went through the grind of putting our time in and becoming a championship ball club."
"I had total confidence coming in," Dermody said. "They have good hitters, but I was keeping them off-balance tonight. I feel like my slider was working, and I used my fastball when I had to."
Dermody's dominant showing in a substate final was on par for his senior season. The DMACC commit claimed KMAland Pitcher of the Year honors after a fantastic season that featured a 0.97 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 58 innings.
"Our team knew we could make it (to state)," Dermody said. "Just like every year, we worked extremely hard in the offseason. Everyone put in time on their own. We know we could make a state tournament run, and that's what we did."
While Dermody shined on the bump, he contributed at the plate, too, along with Aron Harrington, Payton Fort, Britton Bond, Devin Nailor, Luke Woltmann, Casey Clair, Logan Manz and Ty Thomson.
Lewis Central's season ended with a heart-breaking, controversial 5-4 loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a Class 3A quarterfinal.
"It was a historic year for LC baseball," Dermody said. "This team set the way the team should be playing in the next couple of years. It was a great year and really fun."
19. Glenwood Girls Basketball
The defending state runner-up fell one game shy of returning to the state title game, but that didn't take away from the Rams' memorable year.
The Rams went undefeated in the Hawkeye Ten and compiled a 17-4 regular-season record.
While they cruised the regular season, their Class 4A postseason opener required some heroics. The Rams overcame a nine-point fourth quarter deficit to survive and advance with a 60-57 win.
“What a dogfight,” Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen said. “Lewis Central came to play and came to battle, and they showed their toughness tonight. I can’t say enough good things about their squad tonight.”
Junior Jenna Hopp posted a career night in the win. The South Dakota State commit posted 32 points -- 15 of which came in the fourth quarter.
“I couldn’t have scored those 32 without my team,” Hopp said. “They were finding me, getting me the ball and I hit the shots.”
In their regional final, the Rams started strong and rolled to a 76-43 win over Winterset for their third consecutive state tournament berth.
"That was a pretty awesome performance," Coach Rasmussen said.. "That was probably one of the better starts we've had on the season. Man, we had a lot of contributors tonight. There wasn't anybody that didn't leave it out on the floor. If we shoot the ball that well, I think we're going to be a tough out."
In big moments, it was the Rams’ leading scorers stepping up. Madison Camden hit four triples and tallied 29 points, while Jenna Hopp canned five threes en route to a 23-point output.
"Honestly, we were just moving the ball so fast and quick and we were finding open people," said Hopp. "We've been getting extra shots up as a team, because in these big games like this it really does matter and it adds up. We just had confidence in each other and seeing it go in always helps."
The Rams drew the No. 2 seed in the state tournament and fought off an upset bid by Bondurant-Farrar for a 64-59 win.
Unfortunately, the Rams' bid for redemption ended in a state semifinal. A red-hot shooting effort from Bishop Heelan was too much for Glenwood to overcome in a 68-51 loss.
Bishop Heelan never let Glenwood's offense get comfortable and capitalized with success on the other end. The Crusaders shot 40% above their season-long 3-point numbers with an 11-of-16 (68.8%) performance.
"It was super frustrating," Coach Rasmussen said. "We threw all kinds of defenses and looks at them, and they knocked shots down. They couldn't miss, or at least that's how it felt."
The loss marked the end to the careers of Madison Camden, Abby Hughes, Brynlee Arnold, Grace Nightser, Kamryn Crouch, Kennedy Jones sand Lauren Roenfeldt.
"I'm super proud of the kids," Rasmussen said. "It's been an awesome four years for them. And we are looking forward to the future as well."
Hopp was a beast all season with 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Hopp's versatile repertoire earned her KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“I was willing to do whatever I needed to do to succeed at the level we did,” Hopp said. “If that’s me scoring 15 and getting rebounds on offense and defense then that’s what I’m going to do. A lot of the time with the steals, I’m in the middle of the zone, and I kind of have to read the offense and take what they give me.”
