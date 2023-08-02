(KMAland) -- KMA Sports' Top 50 Team Countdown continues today with teams 22 and 21.
22. Platte Valley Boys Basketball
The Platte Valley boys basketball team has been a perennial contender in Class 1. This year was no different.
They opened the year with five straight wins before falling to Maryville. Platte Valley responded from that loss with 13 consecutive wins.
“I think we’ve continued to get better throughout the year,” Coach Tim Jermain told KMA Sports. “We had some injuries coming out of football, and we’re kind of still working some of those guys back in. We returned a bunch of guys that played the last couple years, and that experience has definitely helped us.”
Platte Valley finished the regular season with a 24-2 record. They were the top seed in Class 1 District 16, and opened postseason play with a thrilling 74-65 win over Mound City.
"Survive and advance," Jermain said. "They (Mound City) have been there. We knew they were going to come out with intensity, but we stayed focused and kept our heads level."
Platte Valley couldn't miss early, racing to a 21-13 lead after one quarter behind five 3-pointers in the first frame.
"We got some good looks and got their defense penetrating," Coach Jermain said.
Coach Jermain's son, Matt, spearheaded the fast start. The younger Jermain buried three triples in the first quarter and had 11 of his 27 points in the first eight minutes.
"He had a big night shooting," Coach Jermain said. "He's shot the ball well all year, but he shot the ball really well tonight."
"My teammates gave me open looks," Matt Jermain said. "I was catching and shooting. If somebody's having a good night, we feed them the ball. Tonight was my night."
Two days later, Platte Valley returned to the state tournament with a 59-43 win over Rock Port.
"They gave us a battle," Coach Jermain said. "I thought we played tight. Give credit to them. They did a lot of good things."
Alex Mattson starred for Platte Valley with 22 points. Mattson benefited from the extra attention put on guard Matt Jermain, who finished with 10 points.
"We have six, seven or eight shooters," Mattson said. "When the floor opens up, it's easy to get to the basket. We knew they were going to play me one-on-one. Coaches told me to be aggressive. That's all I did."
Platte Valley opened the state tournament with a dominant 57-24 win over Winston.
“The last couple games, we’ve really been preaching defense,” Mattson said. “We went through a stretch of the season where we were really solid on defense, but we’ve been struggling the last couple games. We just played really good team defense tonight, pressured the ball, forced turnovers and it showed up on the scoreboard.”
Platte Valley beat Green City 54-48 in the state quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals.
"Any time you're still playing at this time of the year, there's a lot of excitement," Jermain said. "This team set a lot of high goals at the end of last season."
Platte Valley lost to South Iron in the semifinals and ultimately finished third, beating Glasgow.
21. Lenox Football
The Lenox football team was one of the final four left standing in Class 8-Player for the first time in 12 years. The Tigers opened the season with a dominant 76-12 win over Seymour.
A week later, they overcame an early 10-point deficit to record a 50-32 win over East Mills.
"It was much needed just playing these guys," co-head coach Michael Nardini said. "We needed to face a little adversity to see how we'd respond. East Mills came out ready to go, and we took some time to get going. There's a lot to learn, but I think we battled like crazy."
The Tigers had to overcome another double-digit deficit the next week. They were down 27-8 to Bedford before posting 30 unanswered points to win 38-27.
"We let Bedford dictate who we were for a while," Nardini said. "They just stepped it up, and we finally got through."
The Tigers had little trouble in their next four games, ousting East Union (70-36), Stanton (70-20), Griswold (81-14) and Martensdale-St. Mary's (66-18).
Lenox came into the regular-season finale at 7-0, putting themselves in a defacto district championship game with Fremont-Mills. The Tigers cruised in that game, dominating the Knights to the tune of a 28-2 win.
"This is huge going into the playoffs," Lenox co-head coach Cole Bonde said. "They played phenomenally on both sides of the ball. There are no complaints."
"I think we made a point to the state that we're one of the best teams," linebacker Dalton Kitzman said. "We can compete with anybody."
The Tigers opened the playoffs with a 66-14 rout of Colo-Nesco and reached the quarterfinals with a 34-14 victory over CAM, setting up a rematch with Fremont-Mills. The Tigers used an uncharacteristically heavy passing attack to down F-M. Quarterback Gabe Funk threw for 164 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers won 32-8 to return to Cedar Falls.
"Just pure excitement," Nardini said. "This is something we've worked toward. All the hard work is completely worth it. I'm so proud of the boys. They battled and adjusted."
The Tigers gave eventual state champion Remsen, St. Mary's all they could handle, but ultimately lost 42-20 in the state semifinals.
"We hung with them and we battled," Nardini said. "We had opportunities, but a couple things didn't go our way. We shot ourselves in the foot, but we have nothing to hang our heads. We played the best game of Tiger football, but things didn't go our way. That's the game of football."
Running back Isaac Grundman was a pivotal part of Lenox's offense all year. He finished with 1,330 yards and 26 scores on the ground, claiming KMAland 8-Player Offensive Player of the Year honors.
"I think my experience (from last year) helped how I could see the field," he said. "That opened our passing game, and we were able to dominate."
Grundman's keen vision and shiftiness made him a nightmare for Lenox's opponents.
"I knew (vision) was something I had to improve on," he said. "I figured I had to keep my nerves up and see the field better than I did the last couple of years."
Grundman wasn't the only Tiger to collect accolades. Trayce Miller was the KMAland 8-Player Lineman of the Year.
"It was a great season," Miller said. "Nobody expected us to make it that far. The wins kept piling, and the confidence kept building."