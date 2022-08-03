(KMAland) -- The next two teams on the countdown claimed the KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Year and KMAland Boys Tennis Player of the Year accolades.
22. Underwood Girls Basketball
An 18-year state tournament ended for the Underwood girls basketball team in 2022.
But their season started in a less than ideal fashion. The Eagles opened the year with a 45-44 loss to Shenandoah after a tough 2-for-19 outing at the free-throw line.
The Eagles responded to the defeat by rattling off nine consecutive wins by an average of 33.3 points per game.
"It was probably a good thing we lost in that first game," Coach Jasmyn Ruth said. "It brought everybody back down. Our expectations are to make it to state, but we try to take things game one at a time. It really pushed them to not look too far ahead."
Their nine-game win streak snapped at the hands of Treynor on January 7th.
That loss set Underwood up for another streak with 10 consecutive wins to end the regular season. Their streak included a 44-33 win over Treynor on February 8th that handed Underwood a share of the Western Iowa Conference title.
They kicked off postseason action with a 62-41 win over AHSTW and reached the regional finals with a 61-20 victory over IKM-Manning, setting up a rubber match with Treynor for a trip to the state tournament.
Underwood staged a defensive masterpiece in the regional final, holding Treynor to a season low 21-points in a 35-21 win, securing Underwood's first state tournament trip in 18 years.
“We just stuck to what we did,” Coach Ruth said. “Our rotations were really good, and the girls did a really good job with what we’ve been working on.”
The win was sweet revenge for Underwood after a two-point loss to Treynor in a regional final the year before.
“The Treynor/Underwood rivalry has been going on for a long time,” Ruth said. “After last year’s (regional final) loss, we were ready and more than prepared to play them."
The win over Treynor was only their second dating back to the 2005-06 season. It was not only a historical victory, but it also unlocked what Coach Ruth would see in her team the rest of the way.
“I think it was a huge confidence booster,” she said. “Only beating a team once in 16 or 17 years is pretty crazy, so to beat them a second time just showed our girls they were capable.”
At state, the Eagles put up a valiant effort against heavily-favored Denver, but suffered a 58-51 loss.
“Today, we came out and left it all on the court,” Ruth told KMA Sports. “They executed our game plan from start to finish and played as a team. They didn’t deviate away from anything that we do offensively or defensively. I was just really impressed with how we performed.”
Kendra Kuck (13.4 PPG) and Alizabeth Jacobsen (13.0 PPG) led Underwood's well-versed offense while Aliyah Humphrey (9.4 PPG) and Leah Hall (7.9 PPG) were also constant contributors.
Underwood's dream season landed Coach Ruth the KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Year honor.
“This team is very special,” Coach Ruth told KMA Sports. “We’re all really close. The most important thing I love about this team is how much they care about each other both on and off the court. Everybody wanted everybody to succeed, and I’d never had that experience as a head coach.”
21. Denison-Schleswig Boys Tennis
The top KMAland tennis team lived up to the hype in 2022.
The Denison-Schleswig boys tennis team returned plenty of talent last spring and weren't afraid to shy away from their lofty goals, even if Mother Nature made things difficult early in the season.
"I knew we were going to have a good year," Coach Aaron Ratliff said. "That's what has made the weather so frustrating. We were really looking forward to this year."
The Monarchs went undefeated in regular-season dual action and rolled to a Hawkeye Ten Conference title. They totaled 31 of 32 possible points and received championships from Colin Reis (No. 1 singles), Harrison Dahm (No. 2 singles) and Carson Seuntjens/Wyatt Johnson (No. 1 doubles).
"I'm just proud of my kids," said Denison-Schleswig Coach Aaron Ratliff. "I knew I had a strong team. Sometimes, this comes down to luck, but they all played well and did a nice job."
For Reis, the conference title was another impressive display in a dominant season.
He claimed his title with a two-set sweep of St. Albert's Carter White. Reis lost last year's Hawkeye Ten final to another St. Albert tennis player -- former KMAland Tennis Player of the Year, Jeff Miller.
"It feels great," Reis said. "I knew there was good competition. I learned from last year and did what I needed to. I found the weaknesses in my opponent's games and attacked those."
Reis and Dahm then paired together during the postseason to claim third in Class 1A doubles action.
"We were one of two doubles teams returning to state from the year before," Reis said. "We knew that was an advantage for us. We barely lost to the state champs in the semifinals. It was a little disappointing, but we played them close."
The semifinal loss was the only defeat Reis suffered all season. His impressive year earned him the KMAland Boys Tennis Player of the Year. The honor was a fitting way for Reis to end his prep career.
"I don't regret playing tennis," he said. "Those were some good memories. I enjoyed playing with my team every year. I'm so proud of the way we did each season."