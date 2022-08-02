(KMAland) -- A pair of state runner-up finishers are up next in KMA Sports' Top 50 Team Countdown.
26. Logan-Magnolia Girls Cross Country
KMAland's most consistent cross country program led the way once again in 2021.
Chasing their third title in four years, Logan-Magnolia cruised through the regular season under head coach Kelli Kersten.
The Panthers opened the year No. 5 in the IATC's Class 1A rankings. However, it didn't take long for them to move to No. 1
"We were waiting for the rankings to flip," Kersten said. "We've had a goal to be number one, so they were excited to see that."
The Panthers maintained their grip on the Western Iowa Conference crown for the fifth consecutive year thanks to a 1-2 finish from the Sporrer sisters -- Courtney and Madison.
"Overall, I think it went pretty good," Courtney said. "Like normal, Madison was right behind."
The older Sporrer ran a 19:20, edging her sister by one second.
"I really wanted to stay with Courtney," Madison said. "I'm just proud of myself for staying with her."
Greylan Hornbeck (sixth), Mariah Nolting (10th) and Haedyn Hall (11th) also medaled for Lo-Ma in conference action.
"Last year, we weren't sure if we were going to win (WIC)," Courtney said. "After last year, we want to keep that streak going."
The Panthers qualified for state and entered as one of the state championship favorites.
They finished second in Class 1A with 121 points -- 17 shy of champion South Winneshiek.
"I'm super proud of them," Coach Kersten said. "Second is a great finish. I know they wanted to get first, but we've told them all along they needed to do their best. They should be proud of what they did. It's such a different atmosphere."
Madison Sporrer led the Panthers with a fifth-place day.
"I'm just proud of myself," she said. "I think we did well."
"She ran fantastic," Kersten said. "She's been great all year. I knew she could get a top five."
Madison wasn't the only Sporrer on the medal stand, as her sister, Courtney, posted an 11th-place day to conclude her prep career.
"That's not personally what I wanted to get today," Courtney said. "But I think we still did alright. I wasn't as nervous as year's past. It just didn't go as I planned, but I'm still happy I medaled. I've had an incredible four years. All my teams were amazing. I couldn't be more proud of us."
25. Stanberry Boys Basketball
The next team on our list exacted some revenge on their way to an impressive state runner-up finish.
The Stanberry boys basketball team opened their season with a 72-42 loss to Mound City. But they learned from their eye-opening season opener.
"We started the year with injury problems," said Coach Nick Groomer. "It seemed like we didn't have everyone together, but we've got going and have played a tough schedule. We are battle-tested right now. I don't think either team was at full strength. They played well and wore us out. Since then, we've tried our darndest to get in shape, and we've played teams similar to Mound City. Sometimes you have to lose to figure out what you are doing wrong."
Stanberry responded to the blowout loss with 20 consecutive wins.
Their senior leadership -- with four seniors in the starting rotation -- paved the way for their impressive season.
"They've been playing since they were freshmen and are very experienced," Groomer said. "Three of them are 6-4 and above, so we are long, lanky and athletic. They are also intelligent basketball players and work well together."
Twins Austin and Tyler Schwebach led the way while Colby McQuinn, Landon Marticke and Korbin Fletchall contributed to the offense, too.
The Bulldogs entered the postseason at 20-3. They opened with a win over Northland Christian and claimed the district final with a dub over Winston.
Up next was Mound City. The Bulldogs used a brilliant defensive strategy to contain KMAland Missouri Player of the Year Tony Osburn to only 15 points. Stanberry's shutdown defense on the Show-Me State's most explosive player resulted in a 49-47 win for the Bulldogs, advancing them to the state quarterfinals.
"We knew we couldn't outscore them," Groomer said. "If he's the best player I've ever coached against, we had to do something different. We put two guys on him and tried to make the other guys on their team beat us. It worked out, but it could have gone the other way."
Stanberry has been accustomed to deep postseason runs but had not gone further than the first round of the state tournament since their state championship run in 2016.
"It's a big win for our program," Groomer said. "We are building our program's success back up."
The heroics continued in the state quarterfinals with a wild 50-47 win over Green City in a state quarterfinal.
"Somebody once told me that you don't have luck. You make your own luck," Groomer said. "These guys do things right, and things work out for them. Things have happened for us, and it's something these boys are doing. When you are in these kinds of games, the more comfortable you are."
And their nail-biting antics didn't stop there. The Bulldogs reached the Class 1 finals with an overtime win over Wellsville-Middletown, but they suffered a 71-45 loss to South Iron in the championship game.
