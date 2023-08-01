(KMAland) -- A pair of top-four finishing state track teams are next on the KMA Sports Top 50 Team Countdown.
26. Riverside Girls Track
A year removed from collecting a third-place trophy at state, the Riverside girls returned plenty of firepower into 2023, where they hoped to repeat that honor.
"There are expectations and standards that have been set," Riverside head coach Jared Hoffman told KMA Sports in March. "They know. They're ready to work at it."
The Bulldogs were a threat to win every meet they attended. They finished finished third at a talent-laden Cardinal Relays in Treynor in April and second at the Fillie Relays in Shenandoah.
The Bulldogs put it all together at the Western Iowa Conference Meet in Underwood on May 2nd, totaling 165 points to pace the field. Lydia Erickson had a big day for Riverside at the WIC, winning the 200 and grabbing runner-up finishes in the 400 and 100.
“Going into it, I knew it was gonna be some pretty good competition,” Erickson said. “I just knew that I had to get out fast, which I did, and then just catch all of them, because that’s what I’ve been told I’m pretty good at doing.”
A week later, the Bulldogs cruised to a district title at ACGC. The Bulldogs scored 151.5 points and automatically qualified seven events for state.
Senior Veronica Andrusyshyn had a role in three of those qualifications. Andrusyshyn had statement showings in the 100 (13.03) and 100 hurdles (15.46) and contributed to the Bulldogs' winning 4x200 (1:47.19).
"For my 100, I knew my block start was the biggest thing," she said. "I couldn't get out too early. But if I was too late to the game, there was a chance I was already done. I've had a mental block in my hurdles lately. I wanted to overcome that. This whole season, I haven't been successful in the 100 hurdles. I knew I had to show myself."
Teammate Madison Kelley won the discus (98-05.25). The Bulldogs also won the 4x400 (3:32.30), 4x800 (8:28.28) and distance medley (4:21.57).
Carly Henderson was on the 4x200, 4x400 and distance medley, Lydia Erickson and Elly Henderson were on the 4x200 and 4x400 and Veronica Schechinger contributed to the winning 4x400, 4x800 and distance medley teams.
The big showing at districts put the Bulldogs in position to contend for a 1A team title. They ultimately fell two points shy of collecting a team trophy, settling for fourth.
The Bulldogs won two state titles: the 4x400 with Lydia Erickson, Veronica Schechinger, Elly Henderson and Carly Henderson and the 4x200 with Andrusyshyn, Erickson, Carly Henderson and Lydia Erickson.
"I feel amazing," Andrusyshyn said. "I knew I had to run the best as possible. I could have run faster, but I think I did well."
"It was nerve-wracking," Erickson said about her anchor leg. "All I had to do was push."
Andrusyshyn also finished fifth in the 100. That showing helped earn her a spot on the All-KMAland Girls Track & Field Team.
25. Harlan Boys Track
What the Harlan boys track team lacked in depth, they made up for in speed and talent in 2023. The Cyclones had no shortage of talented sprinters, with Cade Sears, Wil Neuharth and Aidan Hall leading the way throughout the season.
Neuharth opened the season in impressive fashion, laying down an 11.04 in the 100 and 22.39 in the 200 at his first meet of the season.
"It's good to start like this," he said. "It gets me jacked up for the rest of the year and gives me something to look forward to the rest of the year."
Neuharth stayed dominant throughout the season, claiming four titles at the Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet as he won the 100 and 200 and contributed to Harlan's champion 4x100 and 4x200 teams.
"It's great to come out of the conference with four dubs," Neuharth said. "That was the goal coming into it, and I achieved that goal. It was a good night."
Harlan entered the postseason hopeful their array of talented sprinters could produce strong results in the postseason.
"We've had a really good year," Harlan head coach Sam Brummer said. "We're not the deepest team in southwest Iowa by any means, but we have some elite things, mainly in our sprints. The kids have competed all year and done everything we've asked them to do. We've challenged ourselves with the best teams we could find and held our own."
The Cyclones showed off their speed at state as Neuharth won state titles in the 100 and 200. His 100-meter time of 10.68 was a new 3A state record.
"It's very gratifying," Neuharth said about his clutch performance. "It's humbling knowing where I came from in my sophomore year. Big shoutout to my coaches. I owe the world to them."
"He's worked his tail off all year," Brummer said. "He had an injury in football and worked to get back. Super proud of him."
Sears also medaled in both sprints, taking fourth in the 100 and fifth in the 200.
"I'm happy with how I did," Sears said. "I did my job. I got in the top five like my coaches wanted me to."
Neuharth and Sears paired with Brehden Eggerss and Jacob Birch to win the 4x100 in 42.13 -- a state record. That title marked Neuharth's fourth of the meet. Neuharth, Sears, Birch and Hall also won the 4x200.
Eggerss also snagged six big team points for Harlan in the long jump, finishing third.
The impressive display in the sprint events and Eggerss' clutch showing in the long jump helped the Cyclones land a third-place finish in Class 3A behind Pella and Western Dubuque.
"Just super proud of our guys," Brummer said. "We fought through a lot of adversity all year and came through in the clutch in Des Moines. We did what we needed to do. It was a very successful weekend for us."
