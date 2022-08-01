(KMAland) -- The top two wrestling programs from the Western Iowa Conference are next on KMA Sports' Top 50 Team Countdown.
28. Logan-Magnolia Wrestling
There aren't many certainties in life, but the Logan-Magnolia wrestling team having a strong season seems to be one of them. And 2021-22 wasn't any different.
Coach Dan Thompson's team came into the season off a third-place finish in Class 1A, but had to replace a few contributors from that roster. Despite the turnover, Thompson felt his team got off to a better start in 2021 than 2020.
"We are excited," Thompson said. "Things are going a lot smoother and easier than they were at this time last year."
The Panthers finished third at a tough Riverside Invitational and second at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament.
Wyatt Reisz (152) and Rex Johnsen (285) were conference champions for the Panthers.
The Panthers compiled a 19-4 dual record with losses to Creston, Underwood, Missouri Valley and Bennington, and they once again qualified for state duals with a dominant regional dual win over I-35. The Panthers cruised to a 53-20 victory to secure their 18th State Dual Tournament berth in program history.
"I'm very excited with our performance tonight," Coach Thompson said. "We dualed these guys in early January and it was a six-point dual. They're good, so we were definitely up for the challenge tonight."
The Panthers ultimately finished third in the state dual tournament. They opened the tournament with a 41-40 win over Nashua-Plainfield, but lost in the semis to eventual state champion Don Bosco (62-12). They rebounded with a win over West Sioux (38-34) in the third-place match.
"We fought for every point," Thompson said. "It was a great effort."
Their fun in Des Moines wasn't done either. The Panthers claimed third in the Class 1A Individual Tournament with 92 points and four medals.
"I thought we wrestled really well all week," Thompson said. "I think it started with duals. We got a lot of momentum and then had a nice first round on Thursday."
Among those four medalists was junior Wyatt Reisz, who claimed his second state title in the 1A-138 bracket behind a thrilling 3-1 win over Gabe McGeough (MFL Marmac).
"I was staying after it and keeping the pace high," Reisz said. "I think that helped tire him out a little bit and allowed me to get to something I practice a lot."
The championship concluded Reisz's season at 49-1.
"Taking away all the pressure and expectations calmed my nerves all season," he said.
His younger brother, Corbin, finished third in 1A-113 while Rex Johnsen finished second in 1A-285, and Gavin Maguire claimed fourth in 1A-160.
27. Underwood Wrestling
If you can't tell by now, the Western Iowa Conference had some pretty good wrestling teams this year.
The Underwood wrestling squad once again entered the winter with a loaded lineup. And they didn't disappoint.
The Eagles were viewed as a top five team throughout the 2021-22 season. They started their season in style with a third-place showing at a loaded, 42-team Council Bluffs Classic.
"We did a great job of competing," said Underwood Coach Joe Stephens. "We love that tournament. It's the closest thing we get to a state tournament. We're a small town, and the only two teams that beat us were nationally ranked. I was really happy with how the guys did."
Two weeks later, Underwood rolled to the WIC Tournament Title behind 264 points and six champions.
"It takes everybody to score a lot of points," Stephens said. "Everybody wants to win this tournament. This is the first time we've come in healthy. You can't control those things, but we did a good job of controlling what we can."
Molly Allen (106), Blake Allen (120), Westin Allen (126), Gable Porter (138), Hagen Heistand (145) and Carter Davis (195) were also conference champs for the Eagles.
Heistand -- a Logan-Magnolia transfer -- transitioned smoothly into the Eagles' lineup
"Every person in the room is unique," Stephens said. "They're good at different skills. We try to keep working on the things they are good at, but we also find deficits and holes, and work on those things."
The Eagles ultimately qualified seven wrestlers for state -- Molly Allen, Blake Allen, Porter, Heistand, Davis, Stevie Barnes (138) and Easton Eledge (285).
"It feels amazing," Molly Allen said. "This has been one of my big goals. I'm glad my dreams are coming true. A lot of little girls come up to me. I like to be a part of the growth of girls wrestling."
When Molly Allen wasn't busy aiding the Eagles' wrestling squad, she spent her time proving herself as one of the top girls wrestlers in the state. The freshman ultimately won an IWCOA Girls State Tournament title.
“I’ve learned so much this year,” Allen said. “Being on the high school boys team, being with my brothers. That’s helped me learn a lot.”
Underwood finished the year fourth in Class 1A, 1.5 points behind Logan-Magnolia.
Porter (132) and Heistand (145) were state champions for the Eagles.
"It feels amazing," Heistand said. "Every time I got third, I never wanted to feel like that again, but it kept happening. I wanted something to change, so I went really hard. It paid off big time."
Porter capped his brilliant season with a 9-0 major decision of Garrett Funk (Don Bosco) for the second state title of his career. He finishes the season a perfect 46-0. Porter beat five state champions from four different states and won every postseason match by either major decision, tech fall or fall en route to collecting KMAland Wrestler of the Year accolades.
"It means a lot," Porter said about his dominant season. "It means my hard work is paying off, and it motivates me to work harder."
Blake Allen finished fourth while Carter Davis claimed eighth for the Eagles.