(KMAland) -- Two Hawkeye Ten Conference programs are next on the KMA Sports Top 50 Team Countdown.
28. St. Albert Boys Bowling
The St. Albert boys bowling program entered the year hopeful to right last year's wrong: a heartbreaking loss in the state tournament after being the No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A. While the Falcons didn't capture the title, they did post another memorable season.
The Falcons were the team to beat in the Hawkeye Ten throughout the season. It showed at the conference tournament in February, where they won the team title.
"It was not a cakewalk," St. Albert head coach Mike Klusman said. "It was a hard-fought battle. There were a lot of good teams and good bowlers. We're very fortunate."
A week later, the Falcons kept the good times rolling with another state qualification. The Falcons won their state qualifier.
“We were in a really tough district,” Coach Klusman said. “There were a lot of good bowlers in that district, so to get three of them out of there was really nice. Jackson winning it was a great moment for him. It’s tough because you want your whole team to qualify. Evan White missed by five pins, so it’s bittersweet, but we’ve got three kids at the table and I like our chances.”
At state, the Falcons opened with a win over Camanche in the quarterfinals, but lost to eventual state champion Maquoketa in the semifinals. The boys team wasn't alone in Waterloo, as the girls also qualified for state.
“We gave it everything we had,” Klusman said of his teams. “We came up a little short. It hurts, obviously. You set your goal, and I actually thought we could win both (girls and boys state championships). At the end of the day, it was good tournament for St. Albert.”
The Falcons had no shortage of impressive individual performances, such as Evan White's perfect game in early December.
The best individual performances of the year came when it mattered most, though, as Adam Denny and Cole Pekny duked it out for a state title. Denny ultimately edged Pekny, winning a second consecutive state title.
“It was awful,” Denny said of his facing his teammate. “I didn’t like it. I really didn’t like it. We theorized this would happen, so we tried to figure out some ways to get around it. Make it a joke match. But the coaches forced us to play an actual match.”
Denny’s triumph finished an incredible run through the day. After a 769 series placed him as the top seed in the eight-man elimination bracket, he posted a 246 in his quarterfinal, a 249 in his semifinal and a 267 in the championship.
“If you’re shooting those scores, you’re missing one or two or three shots a game,” Denny said. “I think Maple Lanes is just a real good bowling alley for my shot. Every shot I throw seems to find the pocket somehow. It doesn’t matter if I miss left or right. I was lucky sometimes.”
Denny was named the 2023 KMAland Bowler of the Year.
27. Glenwood Boys Tennis
The Glenwood boys tennis team had an experienced bunch this year. That experience showed early and often in the 2023 season.
The Rams opened the year with a pair of dominant 9-0 wins over Thomas Jefferson and Clarinda.
“I think we’re pretty fortunate,” Coach Grant Stivers told KMA Sports in April. “As with any sport, experience and falling back on previous information and years of competition are beneficial. That definitely helped us in this first two duals. It’s exciting to see the guys being rewarded for the time and effort they’ve put in.”
Stivers actually has seven players that have earned at least one varsity letter during their high school tennis careers. Senior Tyler Harger is at the top while junior Kayden Anderson, senior Ben Batten, junior Brody Taylor, sophomore Will Getter and junior Liam Hays round out the top six. Even No. 7 and senior Trice Buchanan has two varsity letters.
“It’s a really good mix of guys with age and experience overall,” Stivers said. “All those guys are varsity letterwinners, so we’re kind of spoiled this year. They are all fitting into their roles, and it makes it easy for me to slide them out there and show what they can get done on the court.”
The Rams went undefeated in regular-season dual action, but finished second at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament.
The Rams continued their success into the postseason, where they qualified for the Class 1A State Team Tournament after downing Lewis Central in a substate final.
“It was super exciting (to qualify),” Stivers said. “With the way it changed for individual and team, we got a chance to host (the substate final). They got us at conference, so we definitely wanted to put our best foot forward and qualify as a team."
The Rams lost in the state quarterfinals to eventual champion Cedar Rapids, Xavier.
Individually, Glenwood also found success. The Rams swept the doubles state qualifications as the combo of Tyler Harger and Kayden Anderson won the district while teammates Ben Batten and Brody Taylor were second.
Anderson and Harger ultimately finished eighth at state.
TOP 50 TEAM COUNTDOWN
50: Martensdale-St. Marys Girls Basketball
49: AHSTW Football
47: Denison-Schleswig Girls Bowling
42: Denison-Schleswig Boys Bowling
40: Kuemper Catholic Boys Basketball
39: Harlan Baseball
37: Glenwood Boys Cross Country
36. Lewis Central Girls Wrestling
35. IKM-Manning Boys Cross Country
33. Wayne Softball