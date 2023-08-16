(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central girls bowling repeated as state champions in 2023, earning their spot as No. 3 on the KMA Sports Top 50 Team Countdown.
The Titans entered the 2022-23 campaign with two contributors returning from the squad that won it all in 2022.
"Our girls are champing at the bit," Coach Paul Renshaw told KMA Sports in November. "We can't wait for our first meet."
The Titans' two returning contributors were reigning KMAland Girls Bowler of the Year Aleesha Oden and Faith Renshaw.
Alexandria Ford and Kennedy Vanatta, Faith Reed, Laura Hargens to be in position for some playing time this year.
With the newer faces in the lineup, getting them acclimated was crucial, but the Titans have a strong leader in Oden.
"She wanted to win the individual title last year," Renshaw said. "I think that's fueling her fire this year. She's doing a good job of working with the new faces."
The Titans finished fourth at a loaded Hawkeye Ten Tournament behind St. Albert, Clarinda and Denison-Schleswig. However, they did have the individual champion as Oden shot a 429.
Lewis Central bowled well at districts. The Titans were second at their regional final, posting a 2725.
“We felt confident going into districts," Renshaw told KMA Sports. “If we were being honest with ourselves, there was nobody beating (district champion) LeMars. They’ve got too many big averages on that team, so our goal going in was to at least get second.”
Oden posted the top series in the district and in Class 2A, finishing with a 696. Teammates Kate Reed and Faith Renshaw also grabbed the final two qualifying spots in LeMars.
“We knew Aleesha was bowling lights out that day,” Coach Renshaw said. “We knew we had at least one spot locked up with her. It was kind of dicey with Kate and Faith coming down to the 10th frame. They were battling each other, and Kate squeaked it out by one pin to beat Faith. We were looking at maybe they were 7th or 8th or 8th and 9th. It just turned out both those girls got in at the end there.”
Few likely expected the Titans to run it back. They placed sixth in pre-bracket play, but bowled their best when it mattered most.
Lewis Central opened bracket play with a five-game win over LeMars and reached the finals with a nail-biting five-game win over Western Dubuque to set up a championship battle with Keokuk.
That match had drama, too. The Titans edged Keokuk in five for a second state title.
“They want to give us heart attacks this year,” Coach Renshaw added. “It’s crazy to go five and win, but to go out there in all three and win state that way? That’s phenomenal.”
“I think it means hard work (is paying off),” senior Aleesha Oden said. “We’re able to handle pressure and show good sportsmanship all the way around.”
“This is the most togetherness and camaraderie on a team we’ve had for a full season,” Coach Renshaw added. “Everything gelled today, and it’s crazy. It feels great. For these girls to go five, five and five. It’s phenomenal.”
Oden -- a Wichita State commit -- was named the KMAland Girls Bowler of the Year for a second consecutive season.
“It was way different than last year, in my opinion,” Oden said of the team title. “We worked a lot harder for it. I think, in the coming years, I’ll look back and see how our team handled the pressure so well and how mentally tough we were that day.”
Oden led KMAland bowlers with a 209.32 score per game and a 418.64 score per series. Oden was also an individual state qualifier, bowing out in bracket play.
“The culture (of the team),” she said of her favorite memories from her bowling career. “The teammates, the coaches, the parents, the people who support us. All the friends I made through bowling. I don’t think I’m going to remember the state championship 20 years from now, but I’m going to remember my friends, my teammates and my coaches.”
