(KMAland) -- Two teams from Harrison County kick off the second week of KMA Sports' Top 50 Team Countdown.
30.Missouri Valley Wrestling
The Missouri Valley Wrestling program was the pleasant surprise of the 2021-22 season.
The Big Reds have proven to be a contender under head coach Keefer Jensen, but few likely projected this year's team to be one of the top five in Class 1A. But they were.
They opened their dual season with an impressive 42-39 win over Western Iowa Conference foe Logan-Magnolia on December 6th.
"I think the kids are coming in and working hard," Coach Jensen said. "Surprisingly, we are picking up drilling and technique. Our work ethic has been good. We have to fix a few things. The effort is there to become better wrestlers."
The Big Reds finished third at a loaded Western Iowa Conference Tournament as Eli Becerra (113) and Riley Radke (132) were conference champions.
Missouri Valley posted a 16-3 regular-season dual record and muscled their way into the state dual tournament with a 54-18 win over Ogden in a regional dual final.
The state tournament berth -- in a year where it was likely unexpected -- was their fourth state tournament appearance in six years.
"It was really important to build the culture up over the past several years," Coach Jensen said. "We've been consistent with what we are doing and have put a good product on the mat for our fans, parents and community. That's important to us. I hope the kids are grateful for the opportunity to be in this position."
The Big Reds ultimately finished fifth in the Class 1A State Dual Tournament.
"I thought our kids did what they've done all year," Coach Jensen said. "They fought their butts off. I'm super proud of them. The kids fought hard and scored a lot of bonus points when we needed them."
Trips to the State Dual Tournament have become frequent for Missouri Valley in the past decade, and Jensen hopes that trend continues.
"It's the buy-in from the kids, parents and the community," he said. "I couldn't be more proud."
The Big Reds also had four individual tournament qualifiers and one state champion. Sophomore Eli Becerra posted a dominant showing in the 1A-113 bracket and cruised to a state title, avenging a finals loss in 2021.
Becerra's title was the program's first since Arron Olson in 2018.
"This is a big accomplishment," Becerra said. "Especially after getting second last year. It just fueled the fire to work harder and get the job done this year. I knew I needed to get one step higher than last year."
29. West Harrison Boys Basketball
The communities of Mondamin, Little Sioux, Modale, Moorhead and Pisgah had plenty to be proud of during the 2021-22 basketball season thanks to a memorable year from the West Harrison boys.
The Hawkeyes started the year 6-0, compiled an 18-3 regular season record and won the Rolling Valley Conference with a 13-3 showing.
They opened the postseason with a 67-36 win over Glidden-Ralston. Their district semifinal win wasn't as easy, though. The Hawkeyes needed a game-winning 3-pointer from Mason McIntosh in a 58-57 win over Tri-Center.
"Someone had to step up," McIntosh said. "I decided it was my turn to step up."
Their district final game wasn't as climactic thanks to a dominant 75-40 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard, advancing the Hawkeyes to a substate final against AHSTW.
The Hawkeyes used a big first quarter and a balanced night from their starting five to record the 59-55 win and secure their spot in the state tournament for the first time ever.
"It was just teamwork," Evans said. "I don't think we necessarily shot the ball real well tonight and we had some things go wrong, but our effort never wavered. These boys' belief in each other didn't waver either. They just kept fighting and fighting and fighting."
West Harrison was led by Koleson Evans, who finished with 13 points and six rebounds to lead three players in double figures. McIntosh had 12 points and Mason King tallied 11. Sage Evans netted nine points and secured 15 rebounds with four assists and Brady Melby had eight points.
"It was a team effort." said Sage Evans. "Everybody did their job, and we got there. We got the job done. It doesn't have to be pretty. It just has to happen."
While a fast start led the Hawkeyes to Des Moines, it was a cold start that was their downfall when they got there. Remsen, St. Mary's outscored West Harrison 21-3 in the first frame for a 70-52 decision.
"It's a tough situation," Coach Evans said. "Anytime you end your season in Des Moines, it's a fabulous year. The first quarter didn't start the way we wanted. We got buried too early and couldn't come back."
Remsen, St. Mary's kickstarted their fast start by scoring the first 11 points.
"I think we were shell-shocked," Coach Evans said. "Being in the Wells Fargo Arena took us out of our element. We didn't do much right in the first quarter."
King led the Hawkeyes with 15.2 points per game, and Koleson Evans added 14.4. Sage Evans, meanwhile, did a little bit of everything with 13.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.
"We started playing together in third grade," Evans said. "We know where everyone is going to be and what they are going to do. There was a lot of excitement coming into the year. We've gotten better at moving the ball and playing as a team."
Every player on the Hawkeyes roster returns next year and should be motivated after ending their season in Des Moines for the first time.
"The motivation is through the roof for us," Koleson Evans said. "The trophy is cool, but we want first place. That trophy is going to give us motivation throughout the summer and next year."
Top 50 Team Countdown
48. Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley Boys Soccer
45. Exira-EHK Girls Basketball
44. Clarinda Girls Cross Country
42. Elmwood-Murdock Girls Basketball
40. Falls City Sacred Heart Boys Basketball
39. Maryville Boys Cross Country
37. Elmwood-Murdock Volleyball
36. Lewis Central Girls Soccer
30. Missouri Valley Wrestling
29. West Harrison Boys Basketball