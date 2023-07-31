(KMAland) -- A pair of state tournament squads from the fall are next on KMA Sports Top 50 Team Countdown.
30. Underwood Football
After back-to-back losses in the quarterfinals, the Underwood football team finally got over the hump and to Cedar Falls in 2022.
The Eagles had teams plenty worthy of trips to the UNI-Dome in 2020 and 2021, but lost in the quarterfinals to Van Meter and West Sioux.
"The guys in the program understand the expectation," Underwood head coach Nate Mechaelsen told KMA Sports before the season started. 'We have a standard. It's their job to live up to that every day. We try to do things to get better daily. For the most part, we've done that. I look forward to watching them strap it up again."
There was no stopping the Eagles on their way to Cedar Falls. They face a stiff test in their season-opener: defending 4A champion Lewis Central. The Eagles went toe-to-toe with Lewis Central, but ultimately lost 42-20.
The game against Lewis Central ultimately didn't impact the Eagles' regular-season record. Their first official regular-season game came against Tri-Center, which they won 58-14.
A week later, the Eagles kept the good times rolling with a 59-22 win over Clarinda. The Eagles used 28 first-quarter points to get the win.
“[We had] a really fast start,” Coach Mechaelsen said. “Obviously the first five minutes of the game, I’m pretty pleased with that.”
The Eagles beat St. Albert (57-7) the following week and then opened district play with dominant wins over East Sac County (55-0) and MVAOCOU (68-12).
That set up an important district showdown with Treynor. The Eagles had little trouble, cruising to a 54-0 win behind 40 first-half points.
“We came out and we handled business,” Mechaelsen said. “It was workman-like. I challenged our guys to just stay focused and take care of business and I think, for the most part, we did that.”
Senior quarterback Alex Ravlin staged his best performance of an already impressive season. The dual-threat senior finished with three touchdown passes and a scoop-and-score from the safety position on defense.
“It’s nice to be able to do my job on both sides of the ball,” Ravlin said. “Offensively, I’ve been working on not giving the ball away and I’ve been doing a pretty good job of that the last two weeks.”
The Eagles clinched the district title two weeks later with a thrilling 28-20 win over Kuemper Catholic.
“That was an intense, hard-fought game,” Mechaelsen said. “This felt like a playoff game, and [Kuemper] is a really, really good team. We found a way to regroup a little bit in the second half, we made enough plays and came out on top.”
Quarterback Alex Ravlin carried the Eagles’ offense for most of the game. The senior signal-caller completed 15-of-23 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 61 yards on 13 carries.
“It’s really nice to win back-to-back [district titles],” Ravlin said. “We’ve never done it in Underwood history, so it just makes it a little bit sweeter when we can put our names in the record books.”
The Eagles opened the postseason with a 49-17 win over Interstate 35 and moved into the state quarterfinals with a 62-14 win over ACGC thanks to a big game from Ravlin. Ravlin threw for 410 yards and six scores in that game, earning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
"The receivers were just making plays," Ravlin said on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. "There were a couple of passes where I threw a ball down the line to Jack (Vanfossan), and he took it. I threw a hitch to Easton Robertson. He turned around, broke a couple of tackles and went for a 40-yard touchdown."
Underwood exorcised their quarterfinal demons the next week, beating Pella Christian 47-28 to reach the UNI-Dome.
“It feels really good, it feels really good,” Underwood head coach Nate Mechaelsen said. “We finally got over the hump. It’s taken three years to get to his point and break the door down. We finally got it done and I couldn’t be happier for these guys.
“It’s a great feeling,” Ravlin said. “Especially after the last two years, it makes it a little bit better to finally get over that hump.”
Unfortunately, Underwood's season ended with a 47-7 loss to West Sioux in the state semifinals.
The Falcons scored on their first play from scrimmage and kept the points coming for the next 48 minutes on their way to a 47-7 win in a Class 1A state semifinal.
Underwood's high-powered offense struggled early, posting only 14 yards in the first quarter and failing to produce a first down. By that time, West Sioux had already raced to a 17-0 lead.
"Fast starts are crucial in any game," Coach Nate Mechaelsen said. "We knew the firepower they had. In hindsight, I wish we could have got off to a better start. We just couldn't get into a rhythm. West Sioux had a lot to do with that."
29. Kuemper Catholic Volleyball
A dominant fixture in KMAland volleyball over the last decade, Kuemper Catholic returned to state in 2022.
The Knights started the year with a loss to South Hardin, but then won 10 of their next 11.
"We're starting to see them react to the things we discuss," Kuemper Catholic head coach Russell Wintermote said. "It's fun seeing them progress."
Serve receive has been an area of concern for Kuemper this season, but Wintermote feels his team is correcting their struggles in that area.
"We were hoping we would solve our serve/receive and keep the ball in play," he said. "That was our biggest takeaway -- we did a tremendous job of serve/receive."
The Knights ultimately won the Hawkeye Ten, going 10-0 in the conference. They were also 35-4 in the regular season.
Kuemper opened their postseason with a 4-set win over Underwood and then followed with a sweep of Treynor in a regional semifinal.
"Our motive was to go in hard," senior Sophie Badding said. "We knew they weren't going to be easy competition, so we just went in and gave it our all."
A sweep didn't look promising for Kuemper after 2A No. 13 Treynor raced to an early 10-2 lead in the first set.
Kuemper eventually settled in and took their first lead at 17-16. They never relinquished that lead, taking the first set.
"We showed a lot of perseverance," Coach Russell Wintermote said. "We were doing a lot of good things even though we fell down. We just weren't completing. We called a timeout, got them in a deep breath and told them to keep going. We started connecting and did a better job moving the ball back and forth. Once we did that, the game became more fluid, and everything fell into place."
The Knights returned to state with a 4-set win over Missouri Valley.
“We knew it was going to be about runs, because [Missouri Valley] is a very talented team,” Wintermote said. “Even when we fell down big in that first [set], I knew if we just tried to finish strong that it would lead into other games tonight.”
Kuemper's season ended at the hands of Dike-New Hartford in a state quarterfinal.
Badding was rewarded for her stellar season by claiming KMAland Defensive Player of the Year.
Badding had 169 total blocks -- 1.4 swats per set.
“As a middle on a volleyball team, they’re really important to making it to your outside blocks,” Badding said. “Middles are always moving, and you’ve got to move quick and read the setter’s hands to know where it’s going. It was really crucial to me and to our whole team to get good blocks against the good teams, or to at least get a good touch so my back row can get it up.”
TOP 50 TEAM COUNTDOWN
50: Martensdale-St. Marys Girls Basketball
49: AHSTW Football
47: Denison-Schleswig Girls Bowling
42: Denison-Schleswig Boys Bowling
40: Kuemper Catholic Boys Basketball
39: Harlan Baseball
37: Glenwood Boys Cross Country
36. Lewis Central Girls Wrestling
35. IKM-Manning Boys Cross Country
33. Wayne Softball