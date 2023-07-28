(KMAland) -- A pair of historic seasons are next on the KMA Sports Top 50 Team Countdown.
32. Riverside Volleyball
The 2022 volleyball season was a historic one for Riverside volleyball as the program reached state for the first time ever.
The Bulldogs had plenty of talent returning from their 2021 squad and started the season on a strong note, racing to a 10-0 start.
“This year, the first week of practice was a little bit of a shock,” Riverside head coach Brooke Flathers said. “The girls just kind of knew what the expectation was. We’re going to push them because they’re capable, and we want to continue to get better.”
The Bulldogs recorded a 29-5 regular-season record. They were 6-2 in the Western Iowa Conference and finished second at the WIC Tournament.
They opened the postseason with a 3-0 win over Heartland Christian and followed with a 3-0 win over St. Albert. The sweep of St. Albert put the Bulldogs in a regional semifinal against Stanton.
The Bulldogs won the seesaw battle in five sets; 25-19, 20-25, 27-25, 22-25, 16-14.
“It was really exciting,” Riverside head coach Brooke Flathers said. “I think mentally, our girls are prepared for matches like this. They dig in deep everyday at practice, we play good teams all season and we were ready to pull that one out. I thought they did a nice job.”
In a night full of momentum swings and wild comebacks, Riverside remained composed in the end to come away with the victory in an instant classic.
“Our girls ball out every day in practice,” Flathers said. “We run drills that are one ball after another, so we’re ready for those chaotic situations. The girls handled it pretty well.”
That nail-biting win put them in a regional final against 1A No. 3 Gehlen Catholic. Few outside of the communities of Oakland, Carson and Macedonia likely expected the upset, but the Bulldogs dominated, beating the Jays 25-19, 25-23, 14-25, 25-18 for their first trip to state.
"It's awesome," Flathers said. "I'm really proud of the girls. I feel like grit is a good word to describe us. The girls worked to get to this point. They proved it tonight."
"It's absolutely amazing," senior Veronica Andrusyshyn said. "We walk in every day thinking we can win. We executed perfectly and played present."
"Pure joy," senior Mack Olmstead-Mitchell said. "It's just amazing."
Riverside's season ended with a loss to Springville in the state quarterfinals.
“It’s amazing to play here,” junior Elyssa Amdor said. “Being the team that pushes through and was able to play here. We had amazing seniors that pushed us every day. It’s crazy cool that we got to play here, and we want to do it again in years to come.”
Andrusyshyn was named a Class 1A KMA Sports All-State choice after averaging 3.3 kills and 2.2 digs per set.
31. Shenandoah Boys Track
The Shenandoah boys track team turned heads at the state meet while snapping a lengthy drought with a memorable performance.
The Mustangs maneuvered through the regular season with modest success from Tyler Laughlin in the throws and Alex Razee and Brody Cullin in the sprints.
"We've been able to get out and compete," Shenandoah track coach Ty Ratliff said in April. "Some kids are really stepping up and starting to shine at the right moments."
Laughlin rewrote the school record book with a discus throw of 167-00 at the Jerome Howe Relays in April. The South Dakota signee's toss eclipsed a 61-year school record previously owned by Don Offenbacker.
"My first couple of throws, I wasn't expecting it," Laughlin said. "I used the wind nicely to my advantage. This is what I've been chasing for three years. I'm happy I was able to do it."
The Mustangs finished fifth in the team standings at the Hawkeye Ten Meet in Red Oak on May 4th. The Mustangs won three events: Alex Razee won the 400, Brody Cullin won the 400 hurdles and the two paired with Hunter Dukes and Cole Graham to win the spring medley.
"It was a team effort," Razee said. "We all ran extremely well."
"We've been working a lot," Cullin said. "I think having the experience has shortened our time down this year."
The Mustangs had a strong showing at their state qualifier in Leon, qualifying seven events for state.
But they weren't just satisfied with qualifying. Prior to this year, the Mustangs hadn't had a championship since 1991.
That changed on the first day of state track when Razee shocked the state, winning the 2A 400 from the second heat.
His title came from the second heat, which is rare. He laid down a blazing-fast 49.22 in the second heat.
"I set my expectations pretty high coming into this race," he said. "I just believed in myself."
Razee could only nervously watch heat three, hoping nobody would beat his time. And nobody did.
"Extremely nerve-wracking," he said. "I ran the best race of my life. I was just keeping my fingers crossed."
Razee is Shenandoah's first champion since 1991, when Pat McDermott won the 800.
"It's an honor," Razee said. "It feels like I'm leaving my legacy right now."
Two days later, Razee, Cullin, Graham and Dukes added another title to Shenandoah's week as they edged Red Oak in the sprint medley.
"Being state champion is a great feeling," Dukes said. "It was a really fun race."
Razee was the anchor in the Mustangs' championship relay. He got the baton in third and soared to the front.
"Me and Brody's handoff was absolutely beautiful," Razee said. "I had an adrenaline rush. I knew what I was capable of, so I was ready to go."
Shenandoah's state title performance avenged their loss to Red Oak at districts.
"We've been going head-to-head since the first track meet of the year," Cullin said. "It feels good to beat them when it counts."
Razee, Cullin, Dukes and Graham also medaled in the 4x200 (4th) and 4x100 (6th).
Laughlin finished sixth in the shot put and third in the discus.
The Mustangs were in contention for a team trophy in Class 2A, ultimately finishing fifth. Coach Ratliff was one of KMAland Coaches to collect IATC Coach of the Year honors.
TOP 50 TEAM COUNTDOWN
50: Martensdale-St. Marys Girls Basketball
49: AHSTW Football
47: Denison-Schleswig Girls Bowling
42: Denison-Schleswig Boys Bowling
40: Kuemper Catholic Boys Basketball
39: Harlan Baseball
37: Glenwood Boys Cross Country
36. Lewis Central Girls Wrestling
35. IKM-Manning Boys Cross Country
33. Wayne Softball