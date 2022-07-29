(KMAland) -- Memorable state tournament runs for CAM and Red Oak are highlighted on the latest installment of the KMA Sports Top 50 Team Countdown.
34. CAM Baseball
The CAM baseball team entered the 2022 season with a core group that knew what it took to win and wanted to erase previous postseason demons.
Despite their talent and championship experience from the football season, Coach Dan Daugherty's team took things one game at a time.
That approach was successful for the Cougars, with a 15-1 record and 13 consecutive wins early in the season.
"We're feeling really good," Daugherty said. "It's hard to believe the (district) tournament will be starting soon, but we're happy with where we are. We had some high goals. Hopefully, we can reach those."
The Cougars won the Rolling Valley Conference and compiled a 23-3 regular season record to earn them the top seed in their district.
They opened Class 1A postseason play with a dominant 14-1 win over Bedford.
Their next postseason win featured a little more adversity, though, as the Cougars overcame an early 4-1 deficit for a 7-4 win over Lenox in a district semifinal.
Senior superstar Lane Spieker shined in that game with a pair of homers at the plate and 12 strikeouts on the bump.
“Just about everything I had was working, it was just a matter of whether I could put in the zone or not,” Spieker said. “I could pretty much put my fastball wherever I wanted as long as I didn’t overthrow it, and [Colby Rich] was doing a heck of a job behind the plate blocking everything. So when you have that going for you, it’s pretty easy as a pitcher.”
CAM won the district championship three days later with a 7-3 win over Lamoni to put them back in a substate final.
There was no heartbreak this time. The Cougars plated 10 runs in the first two innings for an easy 11-1 win over Ogden, returning CAM to state for the second time in school history.
“We’ve come so close [to state] the last few years and tonight we made it kind of easy," Daugherty said. “When you come out of the shoot and hit the ball like we did in the first couple innings, that says something about these guys. They wanted it.”
Their long-awaited return to state was short lived, though. The Cougars gave up 13 free passes in their state quarterfinal, which resulted in a 12-3 loss to eventual 1A champion New London.
The defeat also represented the final game in the careers of talented seniors Ethan Follmann, Joe Kauffman, Colby Rich, Spieker and Cade Ticknor.
“I know they’re disappointed,” Coach Daugherty said, “but we’ve had a great run. Not only in baseball, but in all sports. They’re going to be tough to replace.”
Spieker led CAM's charge with video-game numbers. The Iowa Western commit hit .522/.607/1.098 with 40 RBI and 13 homers.
"I feel I can hit anything out," he said. "The big thing for me is staying calm in the box. You have to stay calm and not get too anxious."
He also threw 46 2/3 innings with a 1.35 ERA and 93 strikeouts.
"In the offseason, I worked with Coach (Steve) Pelzer on my mechanics," he said. "I've been able to pound the strike zone this year. I've controlled the at-bats."
33. Red Oak Boys Basketball
Red Oak went from one win in 2018-19 to one of the final eight left standing in 2022. The Tigers were the feel-good story of the basketball season with an unforgettable postseason run that won't soon be forgotten in Red Oak lore.
The Tigers' turnaround didn't happen overnight, but gains were seen in Plank's debut year -- 2020-21 -- when they went 10-12.
"When I got the job, I knew a little bit about the team," Plank said. "There was some production coming back, but the wins weren't quite there. When I stepped into the gym, I knew there was some talent, but it would take some work."
The pieces were there, but the start of the season still featured some bumps and bruises for the Tigers, who opened 5-4 with wins over Clarinda, Shenandoah, Fremont-Mills, St. Albert and Sioux City North.
"There's been some ups and downs," Plank said. "We've had some injuries that have taken a toll on us, but we've had some younger guys step up. We are playing hard. That has covered some of the mistakes we've made and some of the youth we have. It's a good start to the year, but there's a lot more we need to accomplish. We haven't scratched the surface yet."
One of those injuries came from senior leader Baylor Bergren, who was sidelined with a collarbone injury.
"These guys worked hard over the summer," Plank said. "There's more to fill than the shots Baylor takes. There have been some rough patches, but we are playing with passion and emotion."
However, the Tigers leaned heavily on seniors Kaden Johnson and Ryan Johnson, as well as sophomores Max DeVries and Hunter Gilleland.
"We've had contributions from players that we didn't expect to get," Plank said. "The biggest question coming in was who would score if Max wasn't scoring. We struggled with that early, but the guys are buying in. You really need four guys in double-figures to be consistent, and that's been a pleasant surprise."
The Tigers (18-8) opened their postseason journey with a dominant 65-39 win over Missouri Valley. Four Tigers reached double figures that night.
"We have a bunch of guys that contribute," Plank said. "If we get four guys in double figures, that usually spells good things for us."
Their postseason run continued three days later with a 60-49 win over Underwood in a district semifinal.
“I’m proud of the guys,” Red Oak head coach Spencer Plank said. “The way they battled, especially with the way they started. Our team a year ago would have folded.”
And they weren't done.
The Tigers' district final bout with Treynor will live in Red Oak lore as they erased an 11-point fourth quarter deficit.
They sent the game to overtime with a miraculous game-tying three pointer from Gilleland.
Then they won it, 65-63, with an overtime buzzer-beater from Bergren.
"It was just a pick and roll where I'd go to the rim," said Bergren. "If the layup was there, I'd take it and if the kick-out was there, I'd kick it out. I wanted the ball in my hands. Coach gave it to me and the rest is history."
"We had to dig deep," Bergren added. "It took belief in ourselves. We could have just as easily given up and let them shoot free throws, play complacent and let the game run out and leave it at an 11-point loss. But, we weren't satisfied with that. That's not what we wanted and we had to go out and take it and get that game back. That's exactly what we did."
Up next for the Tigers was a substate final with mighty Van Meter.
Red Oak didn't back down from the perennial power.
"We're not scared of anyone," Bergren said. "We saw these guys record. We might have been underdogs, but we didn't care."
The Tigers only trailed by one at halftime and led by as many as 10 in the second half before Van Meter forced a late comeback.
However, the Bulldogs' comeback fell short, securing the Tigers their first trip to state since 1993 with a 59-57 win.
"I'm just proud of them," Plank said. "My goal as a coach is to give kids a positive experience and memories they can always look back on. I wasn't around when they were freshmen. But they are growing up and learning to care. When you care so much, it hurts to lose. You play harder."
"If you had told me this as a freshman or sophomore, I would have called you crazy," Bergren said. "But over time, we've grown to believe in ourselves. We instilled it in ourselves to make it to this point. No one expected us to win this game. We did, and that's all we needed. We don't give up."
Red Oak's storybook run struck midnight in a state quarterfinal as they suffered a 68-34 loss to Central Lyon.
In a cruel twist, many of the things that led Red Oak to the state tournament went against them. The Tigers struggled shooting and finished the night with only 10 makes on 54 tries (18.5%). Foul trouble also plagued Red Oak throughout the night, something they worked around in the postseason wins over Underwood, Treynor and Van Meter that got them to Des Moines.
"We're built to shoot threes and get offensive rebounds, and we didn't do either of those," Plank said. "We were 3-for-29 tonight from three. That's our worst shooting performance of the year. We knew it would take a special performance to win."
The Tigers' remarkable turnaround landed Coach Plank the KMAland Coach of the Year honor.
"It's an honor to receive this award," Plank said. "But I couldn't have done this without my assistants and players working their butts off."
