(KMAland) -- Creston wrestling & Wayne softball are next on the KMA Sports Top 50 Team Countdown.
34. Creston Wrestling
A year removed from a heart-breaking loss in a regional final, the Creston Panthers flexed their muscled throughout the season, culminating in another trip to the State Dual Wrestling Tournament.
The Panthers entered the year with a deep and experienced roster. The Panthers roared through the Hawkeye Ten, racing to a 14-1 start to their dual schedule. They also shined at tournaments, winning the Riverside Invitational and the Ottumwa Invitational in December.
“I think we’ve handled a lot of adversity,” Creston head coach Cody Downing said. “We’ve had people in and out with some injuries, so anytime you go to a tournament with some new faces, there’s always some unknown. I think we handled that really well Saturday. It was nice to go to eastern Iowa and see some new teams.”
They continued their dominance with a team title at the John J. Harris Invitational in Corning in mid-January. The Panthers totaled 215.5 points to win the meet. They had two champions, three runners-up and 10 medalists.
"You never know how it's going to fold out," Downing told KMA Sports. "This tournament is important for our program and community. The way we fought on the backside is how you win tournaments. It was a team effort."
Lincoln Keeler (126) and Kaden Street (170) were John J. champs for the Panthers
A week later, the Panthers won their third Hawkeye Ten Conference title in four years behind championship days from Keeler, Austin Evans (138) and Chris Aragon (145).
"I think it was one of our more-complete efforts," Downing said. "I feel good about where we're at. It's always our goal to win this tournament, but it's tough."
The Panthers clinched a spot in the Class 2A State Dual Tournament with a thrilling regional final win over Glenwood. The Panthers edged the Rams 36-33 for their second state dual trip in the past three years and the 15th trip in school history.
"It wasn't how I drew it up," Downing said. "There were some unconventional wins and surprising losses, but that's regional duals. That's what makes it fun. What a fun high school dual."
The Panthers ultimately finished fifth at state duals. They lost to Mount Vernon in the first round, then rattled off wins over Williamsburg and Webster City.
"I'm proud of how our guys fought back," Creston head coach Cody Downing said. "That first dual was a little uncharacteristic."
Creston was determined not to lose again after the opening-round stumble.
"More energy is what it takes," Downing said. "We didn't have it in the first dual. I didn't like the energy in the first dual, but it came around. Guys were fighting and finishing. Different guys got involved."
The Panthers had eight state qualifiers: Christian Ahrens (120), Lincoln Keeler (126), Trey Chesnut (132), Austin Evans (138), Chris Aragon (145), William Bolinger (160), Kaden Street (170) and Max Chapman (285).
33. Wayne Softball
What looked like a rebuilding year on the surface ended with another trip to state for Wayne softball.
The Falcons came into 2023 tasked with replacing two-time KMAland Pitcher of the Year Sterling Berndt. An early injury didn't help them either, but it ultimately didn't matter.
The Falcons opened the year with an impressive win over defending Class 1A state champion Twin Cedars, then lost to eventual 3A state qualifier Davis County. Wayne ultimately found a rhythm, going 18-8 in the regular season with a 10-3 showing in the Pride of Iowa Conference.
Wayne opened the postseason with a win over Lenox, followed by a 10-0 win over Lamoni to reach a regional final.
The Falcons faced Griswold in the regional final, riding a 2-run homer from Izzie Moore in the first inning for a thrilling 5-4 win.
The win put Wayne in the state tournament for the fourth time in five years and for the seventh time in school history.
"I'm so proud of the girls," Wayne head coach Heather Fortune said. "We battled a tough injury this year, losing our catcher. That made us regroup, and we did. We worked hard. I'm just proud of them."
"It's a big accomplishment for this team," Moore said. "I went in my eighth-grade year, and you don't realize how big of an honor this is. It's a crazy accomplishment."
Perhaps nobody felt more relieved about the Falcons' return to state than Moore. She entered the season with the daunting task of replacing Berndt.
"I just knew I had to work for it if I wanted this moment," Moore said. "I knew if I didn't do well, my girls had my back. I felt like I controlled my emotions well."
The Falcons opened the state tournament with an 8-2 win over Remsen, St. Mary's.
"I couldn't have asked for any more out of them," Fortune said after the win. "They came in focused and determined. They just got the job done."
The Falcons lost to Martensdale-St. Marys in the state semifinals before ending their season with a win over Clarksville in the third place game.
Three Wayne players -- Izzie Moore, Allie Jo Fortune and Clara O'Brien -- were named to the All-Pride of Iowa Conference First Team.
Moore was also an IGCA First Team All-State choice while Fortune and Ava Whitney were second-team tabs. Devyn Davis was named an honorable mention.
TOP 50 TEAM COUNTDOWN
50: Martensdale-St. Marys Girls Basketball
49: AHSTW Football
47: Denison-Schleswig Girls Bowling
42: Denison-Schleswig Boys Bowling
40: Kuemper Catholic Boys Basketball
39: Harlan Baseball
37: Glenwood Boys Cross Country
36. Lewis Central Girls Wrestling