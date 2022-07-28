The first year of the Jesse Smith era was a seamless transition for the Lewis Central girls soccer team.
"This program has a history of having talented girls come through it," he said. "The biggest challenge for me is to keep this pointed in the right direction. The philosophies are a little different, but the basics are still there. Coming in, I could hit the ground running and figure out what's best for these girls."
There were some changes, but the dominance stayed the same for the Titans.
"We've got a good group of girls that are really eager to learn new things and work hard together," Smith said. "We've started the season off well. They get along well, so they push each other to achieve goals."
The Titans were flawless in Hawkeye Ten Conference action with a 7-0 record and a 13-5 regular-season showing.
They opened the postseason with a 6-0 win over Atlantic and qualified for their seventh consecutive state tournament with a 1-0 double overtime win over ADM in a regional final.
"Man, it feels good," Smith said. "We were able to hang in there and keep pushing. Fortunately -- double overtime -- we were able to find that last one."
The winning goal of the night came from a right place, right time put-back shot by freshman forward Maya Humlicek.
"My job is to be recover," said Humlicek. "I knew that if she was to shoot that and the goalie was to hit it off, I know then my job is to be the backup and hit it in. I knew that after the goalie had one touch on it, I had to be there to kick it in." The Titans ended their season with a 3-1 loss to Norwalk in a Class 2A quarterfinal.
“These girls played really, really hard,” Smith said. “I keep telling them that I’m so proud of the effort they gave.”
Coach Smith's squad produced the 2022 KMAland Girls Soccer Player of the Year, Hana Daoudi.
Dauodi shined for the Titans with 40 goals and 10 assists.
“Going into this year, I had two goals in mind,” Daoudi told KMA Sports. “One was an individual goal of scoring more than I did last year and another was a team goal that I wanted to qualify for state again. The fact that we accomplished both goals, I’m just so proud of this team.”
Daoudi, who will play soccer at Western Illinois University, had a short, yet successful, high school soccer career. She did not play for the Titans as a freshman, as she was in the United States Developmental Academy. Her sophomore year was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
She clearly was making up for lost time these past two seasons in posting a combined 60 goals and 20 assists.
“I got to play in a different way than I ever have before,” Daoudi said. “I was able to be more creative on the field and try out more moves and play positions I never would have.”
Junior Gracie Hays contributed 22 goals, and Reagan Lea added nine. Humlicek totaled five winners while Hays and Erickson showed off their passing skills with 14 and 11 assists each.
Sophomore Jemi Cornelison was their leading goalie with 45 saves and only 16 goals allowed in 1,077 minutes of action.
35. Riverside Girls Track
After years of gradual improvement, the Riverside girls track team made their presence known at the state level.
The Bulldogs won a district title and qualified several events for state in 2021. Those successes had Coach Jared Hoffman expecting more out of his team as they entered 2022.
"It was a surprise," Hoffman said about his team's strong finish last year. "At state, I think the girls thought they could have done better. But I told the girls how great they were. I worried about a letdown, but the girls are giving it their all."
"I think we performed well," Bluml said. "We were missing about seven girls on a band and choir trip to Chicago. We knew we were coming into this short-handed, so everybody had to put in the work tonight."
"We showed our strengths, even if some of our better runners were gone," Andrusyshyn said. "We pulled through. Our team has so much fun and acts like a family."
Andrusyshyn won the 100 and 110 hurdles. They also won the 4x200 (Andrusyshyn, Bluml, Elly Henderson and Lydia Erickson) and 4x400 (Elly Henderson, Macy Woods, Erickson and Bluml) and distance medley (Emma Gordon, Woods, Elly Henderson and Carly Henderson).
“It was a pretty amazing season for us,” Hoffman told KMA Sports. “Coming into the season, we didn’t know exactly what we would have. We only had one senior, but we had a lot of experience coming off state track last year. We didn’t know exactly how the season would turn out.”