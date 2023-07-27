(KMAland) -- The countdown of the top 50 teams from the 2022-23 KMA Sports season marches on with teams 36 and 35.
36. Lewis Central Girls Wrestling
One wrestling program stood above all the others in KMAland in the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling: Lewis Central.
The Titans entered the year loaded with talent, and a fast start helped them.
"The girls have come out blazing," Coach August Manz said in December. "We've exceeded our expectations. They're exciting to watch and coach. We're having a good time."
The Titans won their first tournament at Ridge View on November 19th. They followed with a runner-up finish at the Newton Cardinal Classic and a strong showing at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Showdown.
"It's been exciting," Manz said. "We've been building up for this moment. We're taking advantage of this moment by showcasing our talents."
The Titans shined at their Super Regional. Eight Lewis Central wrestlers qualified for state while five were regional champions: Ava McNeal (100), Maya Humlicek (105), Sophie Barnes (125), Mahri Manz (140) and Espie Almazan (145).
"It's really cool," McNeal said. "It's crazy we've come such a long way. I'm really happy. We're all connected and have become really good friends. We all want to get better and try to make each other better. It's the atmosphere we have in the room."
"I didn't think we wrestled a perfect match," Manz said. "But we got after it, looked for points and never gave up. Every time they made a mistake, they rebounded and got the job done. They were enjoying the moment and not letting anything be bigger than it really was."
The Titans entered the state tournament as the top-ranked team and championship favorite.
"The only rankings that matter are the ones at the state tournament," Manz said. "Everybody needs to contribute. We want them to fulfill their goals. It's going to take everyone rolling up their sleeves and getting their part done."
The Titans ultimately finished fourth at state, narrowly missing out on a team trophy.
Manz was a state runner-up while Barnes finished her career with a third-place medal.
"It wasn't the end goal," Barnes said. "But I got the next big thing. It's the hardest thing I've ever had to do. This sport teaches resilience."
McNeal, Humlicek and Almazan all finished seventh in their respective classes.
35. IKM-Manning Boys Cross Country
The 2022 season was a memorable one for the IKM-Manning cross country program. The highlight came on the boys side. The Wolves entered the year with an experienced group determined to have success in the Western Iowa Conference and in the postseason.
"We're feeling pretty good right now," Coach Robert Cast told KMA Sports in early September. "We have a lot of seniors providing good leadership. The offseason training went well, so we've had a good start to the season."
Caden Keller paced the Wolves' lineup throughout the year while Nathan Johnson, Reed Hinners, Abe Polzien, Kasche Huen, Camden Morris and Ryan Germer also contributed.
"He's been very determined," Cast said of Keller. "He ran well in the offseason. I think he grew a couple of more inches over the summer, so he has a great stride. He's very motivated."
The Wolves won several meets, including the Logan-Magnolia Meet on August 30th.
Their biggest regular-season title came on October 10th when they edged Riverside by 10 points to win the Western Iowa Conference Meet.
"It's been a good season," Cast said. "They've worked hard all season. We continue getting better. Winning the conference is special. The boys should be proud."
Keller nabbed an elusive WIC title, powering through some adversity to best the field by 75 seconds.
"I was in the hospital four days before my first race," Keller said. "Now, I'm back and feeling good. It's a great feeling, but I hate this course. It's very hilly, and the flats are not my thing. It was a tough course."
"He's been running great the whole year," Cast said. "He's starting to get aggressive and pushing in the middle of the race. Overall, he's solid from start to finish."
IKM-Manning had five runners in the top 15. Lane Sams took sixth (19:04.54), Reed Hinners was seventh (19:10.24), Nathan Johnson took 10th (19:18.83) and Abe Polzien also medaled in 15th with a time of 19:57.45.
The Wolves finished second at their state qualifying meet, posting 57 points to secure a spot at the Class 1A State Meet.
The Wolves finished fifth at state, tallying 181 points. Keller cracked the medal stand with a runner-up finish.
“It’s a great environment,” Keller said. “I went out and ran my hardest and did the best that I could. It’s an honor (to medal). I’m so blessed to have the IKM-Manning support.”
IKM-Manning's memorable year produced plenty of accolades. Cast was named the WIC Coach of the Year while Keller was a member of the All-KMAland Cross Country Team.
