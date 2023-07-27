(KMAland) -- A record-breaking year for Sidney golf and another productive season for Glenwood boys cross country are next on the KMA Sports Top 50 Team Countdown.
38. Sidney Girls Golf
Only 10 strokes kept the Sidney girls golf team from making the Class 1A State Golf Tournament in each of the past two years.
There was no stopping the Cowgirls in 2023. Their offseason work set the tone for a special season.
"Those girls got out and played this summer, just working to improve their games," Sidney head coach Janice Shanno said in March.
The Cowgirls shined throughout the regular season, such as claiming team titles at the Fillie Invitational in Shenandoah and the LC Invitational in Council Bluffs.
Eve Brumbaugh paced the clubhouse in Shenandoah while Dowling did the same in Council Bluffs. Dowling's win was a thriller, edging Treynor's Brooklynn Currin by one stroke.
“The weather shaping up [on the back nine] definitely helped,” Dowling said. “I really wanted to focus on shooting a lower score, because I wasn’t happy on the front. I focused on my swing and just cleaned it up.”
The Cowgirls reigned supreme at the Corner Conference Tournament. The Cowgirls were 99 strokes ahead of the runner-up. The conference title capped off a perfect regular season.
“I thought the girls came out and struggled a little bit at the beginning, but in the second round they picked up the pace a little bit,” Shanno said. “They’ve still gotta work on just being able to come out and play and not worry so much about the score.
Dowling and Brumbaugh were first and second at the Corner Tournament.
“It’s nice to have [Dowling and Brumbaugh] both playing and capable of shooting some nice low scores,” Shanno said.
The impressive showing had the Cowgirls confident heading into postseason action. They carded a 401 to win their first round of regionals thanks to another big showing from Dowling, who posted a 83 to lead the clubhouse.
"I feel pretty good," Dowling said. "I didn't have the greatest putting day, but my driver and iron worked well. I think I did OK. I knew the course better than most. I knew where to place the ball on my drive and how the greens roll. That helped."
With a trip to state on the line, Sidney came in clutch. The Cowgirls won their Class 1A region in Anita for the program's first ever trip to state.
"It's so exciting," an emotional Coach Shanno said. "They worked hard this year. To get a team to state is great. It's nice to stick a (state banner) up beside the ones in volleyball."
"It's awesome," Dowling said. "It's 10 times more fun to experience this (with her team). It means a lot. We were all excited when the score came in."
The Cowgirls ultimately finished seventh as a team after a 2-day score of 801. Dowling was a medalist, finishing ninth.
"I'm very excited about it," Dowling said of medaling. "The greens were fast. It was a tough couple of days, but I pulled through and got a medal. It means a lot to me because it proves how hard I worked and how much time I put in."
The historic season earned Coach Shanno the 2023 KMAland Golf Coach of the Year honor. Shanno was also named the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Golden Plaque of Distinction award winner is this year’s KMAland Golf Coach of the Year.
“I’m just so humbled by the awards,” Shanno told KMA Sports. “I’m so excited for the way the kids played all season. They came in and worked hard, improved their game as the season went along and that’s what allowed us to get to our goals."
37. Glenwood Boys Cross Country
It was another stellar year for the Glenwood boys cross country program under the guidance of legendary Coach Todd Peverill.
The Rams opened the year with a title at their home meet on August 27th.
Andrew Smith led the way for Glenwood, clocking in at 17:00 to take fourth, while Dillon Anderson (9th, 17:50), Kevin Coots (10th, 17:51), Liam Hays (11th, 18:02) and Jackson Griffin (12th, 18:15) rounded out the scoring for the Rams.
“We’ve worked hard this year,” Glenwood boys cross country head coach Todd Peverill said. “We only lost three runners off of last year’s team, so we knew we were gonna be pretty strong. The boys went out and improved a bunch and it showed today.”
Glenwood won the meet without its top runner, Bryant Keller.
“The rest of the guys, wow,” Peverill said. “We just had to get in their head to stay up there as a top part and run together and they did a great job.”
The Rams used that impressive start as a springboard for another productive season. They also won the team title at the Shenandoah Invitational in late September.
“That’s a great performance," Peverill said. “We’re trying to close in on Lewis Central’s top three guys and it’s a battle. It’s gonna be fun to see what happens. In every meet that we run now, we’ll be up against Lewis Central, so it’ll be a good barometer for us to see how we’re gaining.”
The Rams snagged another Hawkeye Ten Conference title, edging Lewis Central. The Rams got a runner-up finish from Keller and a third-place day from Smith to win the conference.
“[Running with Smith] is really awesome,” Keller said. “We’ve been training together all year and running together all the time. It’s just great that we got second and third individually and won [as a team.”
All seven of Glenwood’s runners placed in the top 16. After Keller and Smith came Liam Hays (8th, 16:50), Kevin Coots (11th, 17:08), Preston Slayman (14th, 17:12), Jackson Griffin (15th, 17:30) and Dillon Anderson (16th, 17:31).
“Today was a fabulous performance,” Glenwood boys head coach Todd Peverill said. “Everybody set a [personal best]. It was a great time to put it all together.”
The Rams dominated their state qualifier in Glenwood, securing a trip to state.
“It was great and the times were great,” said Peverill. “There were new PRs for everybody and that’s what you want to do at the end of the year.”
The Rams finished sixth at state, 31 points shy of collecting a team trophy. Keller medaled, though, coming home in 10th.
"(That quick start) was awesome and I tried staying out with them in the front and then I made a move where I shouldn't have and it cost me in the end," said Keller. "I just wanted to gut it out to the finish knowing I did too much work to not medal this year."
