(Harlan) -- The top football team on the KMA Sports Top 50 Team Countdown doubled as Harlan's 14th state championship team in program history.
While the Cyclones entered the year loaded with the talent capable of producing a repeat, Coach Todd Bladt knew his team couldn't take their 2021 success for granted in 2022.
"You never get to take anything from the year prior into the next season," Bladt said. "That's no different this year. We focus on one play and what we can control."
The Cyclones opened their season with a heart-breaking 30-27 loss to Lewis Central in a battle of defending state champions.
Harlan rolled through the rest of their regular season slate, trouncing Grinnell (63-6), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (42-14), Glenwood (49-14), Saydel (62-6), Atlantic (54-7), ADM (42-7), Creston (56-12) and Knoxville (49-0).
The Cyclones' rout of ADM came in a battle of top-five ranked teams as the No. 1 Cyclones didn't have much trouble with 3A No. 3 ADM.
"I think our kids played hard," Bladt said. "They believed in what the coaches put out there and executed at a high level. It was a "wow" effort."
Harlan opened the postseason with a 42-7 win over MOC-Floyd Valley and returned to the UNI-Dome with a 55-7 victory over Nevada.
"We executed the game plan well," Bladt said. "That's a huge deal. We had touchdowns every time we touched the ball."
The 2022 trip to Cedar Falls was Harlan's 30th state semifinal appearance, third in a row and fourth in the last six season.
"Every time you go there is a new experience," Bladt said. "You don't get to take anything you've done there, but we're excited. It's a great opportunity to showcase what we do."
Harlan's opponent in the semifinals? ADM.
While the Tigers' explosive offense gave the Cyclones a scare, Harlan recorded 482 yards, including 348 on the ground for a 49-35 win.
"It is such a grind in football," Coach Bladt said. "I'm just really proud of the guys. We have great kids. It's great to see them go out, compete, do well and have this opportunity. ADM played their hearts out, but we were able to get a few key plays."
Aidan Hall racked up 240 yards and four scores for Harlan.
"Wowza," Bladt said about Hall's performance. "That's a herculean effort. He runs hard, and when he hits the gas pedal, holy cow."
The Cyclones then faced Mount Vernon in the state title game. Turnovers doomed them early on as Mount Vernon raced to a 23-7 lead. However, Harlan staged a fourth quarter for the ages, storming back to tie the contest at 23 before taking the lead in dramatic fashion with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Teagon Kasperbauer to Cade Sears with 1:24 remaining to give Harlan a 30-23 lead.
A defensive stop later, the Cyclones had completed miraculous comeback.
The win came 19 years after Harlan erased a 12-point deficit to Mount Vernon in the final six minutes of the 2003 Class 3A state championship game.
"If there was ever a signature Harlan win," Bladt said. "That was reminiscent of 2003. I played a lot of football in my life, but that was something special. The kids believed in themselves. I'm so proud of these guys."
"Everything is awesome right now," Kasperbauer said.
Hall was named the KMAland 3A/4A/5A Offensive Player of the Year. The Iowa signee accounted for 1,926 total yards and 33 touchdowns in 2022.
"It was super fun," Hall said. "We had a great group of guys constantly working hard."
Hall ended his prep career as one of the best players to ever suit up for Iowa's most successful high school football program.
"Having experience allowed me to see things not all players can," he said. "My experience helped me a lot. I'm one of the only freshmen to ever start at Harlan."
