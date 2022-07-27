(KMAland) -- The Falls City Sacred Heart boys basketball and Maryville boys cross country teams are the next squads honored on KMA Sports' Top 50 Team Countdown.
40. Falls City Sacred Heart Boys Basketball
Coach Doug Goltz's teams are used to winning. The 2021-22 season was no different.
The Irish opened their three-peat quest with a string of six wins over Sterling, Friend, Lewiston, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Loomis and Tri-County by 45, 26, 61, 31, 8 and 17.
One of those wins was a milestone victory for legendary head coach Doug Goltz, who eclipsed 700 career wins.
Sacred Heart leaned heavily all season on an unselfish offense.
"We do a good job of sharing the ball," Goltz said "We have five starters that average between 8 and 12 points. All five are capable of being in double figures."
The Irish recorded a 19-5 regular season record and notched postseason victories over Lewiston, Diller-Odell and Lawrence-Nelson by 58, 36 and 24 points to return to the Class D2 State Tournament for the fifth consecutive year, eight time in the past decade and 24th in program history.
"It's kind of an expectation," Goltz said. "But it takes hard work, and you've got to have some breaks along the way. We're really happy we are at the state tournament again."
They opened the state tournament against Mullen for the second consecutive year and notched a 56-30 victory.
The Irish shook off some woes in that game to take the win.
"We moved on," Goltz said. "That's the main thing. Sometimes it doesn't look the prettiest but we advanced, and that's the goal."
Sacred Heart hit only four of 14 shot attempts in the first quarter. However, Jakob Jordan stepped up and sparked the offense with 20 points.
"Our guys are so unselfish," Jordan said. "We want the best shot for the team. Whoever can score is what we want. I was feeling it, so I knew I needed to take my open shots."
Jordan canned six 3-pointers, including a buzzer-beating triple to end the first half, which gave the Irish some momentum and grew their lead to 21-13.
"I think it was huge because they were playing with us," Jordan said. "That eight-point lead gave us a boost."
Unfortunately, the Irish's bid for a three-peat ended in the semifinals with a stunning 46-31 loss to Parkview Christian.
39. Maryville Boys Cross Country
The Maryville boys cross country team leaned heavily on an experienced core for a successful season.
The Spoofhounds claimed the Midland Empire Conference crown on October 19th behind an individual championship from Jag Galapin.
Coach Rodney Bade's team then carried that momentum into their Class 3 district meet, where they cruised to a team title and swept the top three positions.
"The boys took care of business on Saturday," Bade said. "That was the most determined group I've seen. We'll enjoy it and then start talking about the state."
Galapin ran to the title while Cale Sterling and Connor Blackford came next. The surprise, though, came from Maryville's fourth and fifth runners -- Dylan Masters and Bradley Deering -- who took seventh and 10th respectively.
"Our boys took it to them," Bade said. "That was the third time we raced on that course, so we feel like we had an advantage."
The pack mentality was a vital part of Maryville's success.
"Jag has consistently been our one, and Connor has been our two," said Bade. "Cale had a phenomenal race on Saturday. They want to have their spots, and that only helps us. They are hungry against each other, and that makes a difference. They work with each other, but they also want to beat each other as well."
At state, the Spoofhounds claimed second in Class 3 with 122 points. Galapin paced their efforts with a sixth-place finish while Sterling finished 24th, and Blackford claimed 25th.
